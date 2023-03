Fairleigh Dickinson Asst. Coach Jack Castleberry chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield via ZOOM about his career and now coaching with the Northeast Conference program that will be dancing in the 2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Castleberry is a Virginia Beach native and grad of Cape Henry Collegiate who played his College Basketball at VMI, where he once was an assistant. He also has served as an assistant at The Citadel and on the women's side at Siena.