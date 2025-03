Watch 2025 VHSL State Basketball Championships on NFHS Network

Below, click the links to check out the NFHS Network’s broadcast coverage (with a subscription) of the 2025 VHSL State Basketball Championships from the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond





Thursday, March 13, 2025:

12:30 PM – Class 5 Girls Finals: Princess Anne (27-0) vs. William Fleming (25-3)

2:30 PM – Class 5 Boys Finals: Green Run (23-2) vs. Albemarle (25-3)

6 PM – Class 2 Girls Finals: John Marshall (14-9) vs. Central-Wise (26-3)

8 PM – Class 2 Boys Finals: John Marshal (24-2) vs. Graham (21-4)





Friday, March 14, 2025:

12:30 PM – Class 1 Girls Finals: Buffalo Gap (22-4) vs. George Wythe (26-3)

2:30 PM – Class 1 Boys Finals: Franklin (17-12) vs. George Wythe (26-4)

6 PM – Class 4 Girls Finals: Salem (27-2) vs. Heritage-Leesburg (24-3)

8 PM – Class 4 Boys Finals: Atlee (25-1) vs. Varina (19-4)





Saturday, March 15, 2025:

11 AM – Class 3 Girls Finals: James Monroe (25-0) vs. Lord Botetourt (25-3)

1 PM – Class 3 Boys Finals: Hopewell (23-2) vs. Spotswood (25-3)

4:30 PM – Class 6 Girls Finals: Manchester (23-3) vs. Osbourn Park (26-3)

6:30 PM – Class 6 Boys Finals: South Lakes (26-4) vs. C.G. Woodson (25-4)