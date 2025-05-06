2028 Virginia CB Langston Pridgeon talks Rutgers visit, early recruitment

"The visit at Rutgers was great," Pridgeon told The Knight Report. "I appreciated the hospitality bestowed upon me. The weight room and recovery areas were great. I really liked the sleep pods."

In April, the team hosted Langston Pridgeon , a 2028 cornerback from Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia. Pridgeon has become an early riser in the 2028 class thanks to his speed, and has another connection with the Scarlet Knights, as his father Mike played linebacker for the team from 1996-99 under former head coach Terry Shea.

During Rutgers Football's spring practice, the Scarlet Knights kept busy on the recruiting trail, hosting several recruits to practices.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder has racked up his fair share of offers early in his recruitment, from Southern Mississippi, Syracuse, Marshall, Liberty, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Temple. He also earned two ACC offers from Duke and Boston College on Monday afternoon, and another in the Big Ten from Indiana later on Monday night.

"The recruiting process has been great so far," Pridgeon added. "I am blessed that colleges are believing in me so early in my career."

With the Scarlet Knights, Pridgeon has been in contact the most with assistant running backs coach Steve Thames, a Maryland native that has helped with recruiting the state of Virginia.

The staff has become much more involved in the state, offering 12 players in the 2026 class already, compared to just two in 2025. Rutgers' 2026 offer list includes Pridgeon's Stone Bridge teammates Kedric Golston II and Chase Geter, both visiting the same weekend alongside Pridgeon. Golston II will take an official visit on May 30th.

In addition to his teammates' involvement with the program, Pridgeon touched on some of his father's experience as a player, compared to now.

"My father was telling me that the facilities changed a lot since he was there," he said. "There are more opportunities for athletes to succeed due to the vast recovery and academic resources available compared to when he was playing."

Pridgeon's speed sticks out on his tape, showing an ability to read plays and get to the ball in a hurry in the run game, while also having the length and speed to catch up in coverage even if he gets beat off the line of scrimmage, racking up multiple pass breakups on deep pass attempts. He finished his freshman season with 55 tackles, eight pass breakups, and even blocked a punt in an October game against Lightridge.

His speed also shows on the track, with elite sprinting numbers across the board in the indoor and outdoor season. In the 2024 outdoor season in middle school, Pridgeon recorded a 11.57-second 100 meter dash, 24.19-second 200 meter dash, and a 57.08-second 400 meter dash.

As a freshman in the 2025 indoor season, Pridgeon has also already recorded times of 23.49 seconds in the 200 meter dash, 6.97 seconds in the 55 meter dash, and 7.55 seconds in the 60 meter dash, also featuring a 100 meter dash projection of 10.8 seconds for the outdoor season in 2025.

With the elite speed and a 77-inch wingspan, Pridgeon features several of the physical traits Power Four coaches covet, leading to the early offers from the Big Ten and ACC. He noted there is no current leader in his recruitment's early stages, so what's next for Pridgeon as he finishes out his freshman year?

"I am just trying to schedule unofficial visits and times to workout at prospect camps with schools that have showed me interest," he said. "To improve my game, I am working on my DB skills and speed every day to become the top corner in the nation."