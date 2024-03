Below, click the links to check out the NFHS Network’s broadcast coverage (with a subscription) of the 2024 VHSL State Basketball Championships from the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond





Thursday, March 7, 2024:

12:30 PM – Class 2 Girls Finals: Central-Wise (25-4) vs. John Marshall (20-8)





2:30 PM – Class 2 Boys Finals: John Marshall (24-3) vs. Virginia High (24-5)





6 PM – Class 1 Girls Finals: Brunswick (25-1) vs. Eastside (21-8)





8 PM – Class 1 Boys Finals: Auburn (23-6) vs. Lancaster (25-2)









Friday, March 8, 2024:

12:30 PM – Class 4 Girls: Hampton (23-3) vs. Woodgrove (28-1)





2:30 PM – Class 4 Boys: Hampton (24-2) vs. Tuscarora (25-3)









6 PM – Class 3 Girls: Liberty Christian (26-0) vs. Meridian (22-5)









8 PM – Class 3 Boys: Lake Taylor (27-2; 25-1) vs. Northside (27-3)









Saturday, March 9, 2024:

11 AM – Class 6 Girls: Manchester (26-2) vs. Thomas Dale (24-1)









1 PM – Class 6 Boys: Patriot (24-4) vs. South Lakes (25-2)









4:30 PM – Class 5 Girls: James River (25-3) vs. Princess Anne (24-2)









6:30 PM – Class 5 Boys: L.C. Bird (24-2) vs. Woodside (26-1)