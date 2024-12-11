Virginia High School League Announces 2025 Hall of Fame Class

(Photo by VHSL)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Virginia High School League (VHSL) and VAcorp, welcomes its eight newest inductees who have made outstanding contributions to High School athletics and activities programs.

*** Full Press Release Here *** The Class of 2025 includes All-Americans, state champions, legendary coaches and contributors, and an esteemed sports journalist. The 36th Annual Hall of Fame enshrinement dinner is 3:30 pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025, at the Omni Charlottesville Hotel in Charlottesville. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online: https://gofan.co/event/1389602?schoolId=VHSL



The Virginia High School Hall of Fame Class of 2025 (bios below):

Athletes/Activity Participants Inductee School Sports(s)/Activities Luther Bates - Fluvanna County - Basketball Jerome Mathis - Petersburg - Track & Field/Football

Coach Inductee - School Sports(s)/Activities Jennifer Aubel - Broad Run/Heritage (Leesburg) - Gymnastics Mark Seidenberg - Mills Godwin/Douglas Freeman Boys and Girls Tennis/Boys and Girls Basketball

Wendy Wilson - Tabb Field - Hockey

Contributor Inductee Category School/Affiliation Robert Anderson - Media - Roanoke Times/Bristol Herald Courier + VirginiaPreps.com & Cardinal News

Willard Hunt - Athletic Director - Tabb High School David Rhodes - Athletic Administrator - Va. Beach City Public Schools

Bob Seabolt - VHSL State Director - VHSL State Debate



The Hall is dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of outstanding achievements by students and adults in sports and activities within Virginia’s public high schools. Athletes are eligible for consideration ten years after completing their high school careers and are judged primarily for their achievements in interscholastic sports. Coaches are eligible after 15 years of experience or upon retirement and evaluated on the merits of their accomplishments at the high school level. Contributors have rendered significant services in other capacities, such as administration, academic activities, officiating, media, or sports medicine. Nominations are necessary to ensure the very best in VHSL’s long history are recognized for their outstanding achievements. Nominations are due in the VHSL office by October 1.



Athletes / Activity Participants Bios:

Luther Bates Fluvanna County Basketball/Football/Track An outstanding three-sport athlete at Fluvanna County HS from 1987-1991 ... was a three-time first-team all-state, all-region, and all-district basketball player ... scored over 1,600 points ... earned state basketball defensive player of the year honors and named Central Virginia Player of the Year as a senior ... led team to a state runner-up finish and a state championship ... as a 6’5” strong safety in football, he earned all-district, All-Central Virginia, all-region, and all-state selection as a junior and senior ... excelled in track competing in the high jump, long jump, and 400 meter run.

Jerome Mathis Petersburg Indoor & Outdoor Track /Football Mathis was a standout athlete in both track and football ... he was all-state, all-district, and all-Metro as a wide receiver and kick returner ... his speed propelled to become one of the most decorated track and field athletes ever at Petersburg ... he captured state outdoor titles in 100m (10.62), 200m (21.24), and long jump (24-1) ... was a two-time indoor 55m champion ,,, won the 2001 national indoor 200-meter title running the 7th fastest time in the nation at 21.79 ... starred at Hampton University earning All-American honors ... won the MEAC conference championships in the 60m and 200m indoor events and placed second at the NCAA National Championships in the 200m dash ... drafted in the 4th round by the Houston Texans in 2005 ... earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors as a rookie with the Texans.



Coach Bios:

Jennifer Aubel - Broad Run/Heritage (Leesburg) - Gymnastics Aubel began her gymnastics coaching career at Broad Run in 1984 leading led the Spartans to their first state championship in 1991 ... she moved to Heritage (Leesburg) in 2002 leading the Pride to a runner-up state finish in 2020 ... she currently has over 400 career wins which is the most in VHSL history ... her career includes eight district titles (six at Broad Run, two at Heritage), and five region championships (four at Broad Run, one at Heritage ... recognized as one of the top coaches and mentors in the state, Aubel is a four-time Washington Post/Loudoun All Extra Coach of the Year ... retired from teaching, she also works as a gymnastics and cheerleading official and has worked countless VHSL state championships.

Mark Seidenberg - Mills Godwin/Douglas Freeman - B&G Tennis/B&G Basketball Seidenberg took over the girls tennis program at Mills Godwin in 1994 ... winning his first title in 1995 until his retirement in 2021 his Eagles won 11 state championships and finished state runner-up four times ... during one stretch from 2001-17 Godwin claimed 16 straight region championships and played in 14 consecutive state title matches ... his teams were 423-53, second in VHSL history ... he has another state title as the boys tennis coach at Douglas Freeman in 1989 ... additionally, he coached the Godwin’s boys varsity basketball team for 11 years.

Wendy Wilson - Tabb - Field Hockey In Wilson’s 18 seasons as head coach, she owns a 412-31 career record, second in VHSL history ... her 11 state championships are the second most in VHSL history behind the legendary Virginia High School Hall of Famer, Nancy Fowlkes (394-55-20 record, 13 state titles) ... Wilson also holds three runners-up trophies ... her teams have 13 region and 15 Bay Rivers District titles ... Wilson is a 4x National Coach of the Year and a 12x VHSL state coach of the year ... she currently has longest winning streak in VHSL history across all sports, boys and girls, with 90 straight wins ... as head indoor and outdoor track and field coach, she owns three state title, three runner-up finishes and 22 regional championships.



Contributor Bios: