Longtime Roanoke Sports Writer Robert Anderson Joins VirginiaPreps

Earlier this year, Robert Anderson announced his retirement as a full-time sports writer after 44 years, the past 21 at The Roanoke Times following his start at the Bristol Herald Courier. He shared the news with readers in June in a poignant perspective piece (more here) for the newspaper.

VirginiaPreps.com is pleased to announce that Anderson will be joining our team to contribute periodic stories, specializing in coverage in the Roanoke area.

"We’re extremely thrilled to add a Hall of Fame worthy writer and reporter to our staff in Robert Anderson, whose dedication and work for so many years with the Roanoke Times goes unmatched on the prep sports scene in my opinion," remarked VirginiaPreps Publisher Matthew Hatfield.

"Simply put, he has a reservoir of knowledge and resources. I’m sure the readers and subscribers will enjoy immensely the content he provides to the site."

Part of the Rivals Network powered by Yahoo! Sports, VirginiaPreps.com provides comprehensive coverage across the entire Commonwealth on High School Sports with various captivating stories, recruiting updates, news, video interviews, rankings, photos, free and premium message forums, and much more.

Anderson joins a team of reporters dedicated on highlighting the very finest in High School Sports.

"We've long been looking to bolster our coverage in the '540' area code and I know Robert enables us to do that to go with the top-notch correspondents we have all across Virginia with Danny Lewis and Byron Jones in the Richmond area; Jim McGrath concentrating on Northern Virginia; Robert Edmonds in the Piedmont area; Devin Payne in Fredericksburg; Rodney Young in Southwest Virginia; our utility guy Vincent Sidoti, and myself as the statewide Editor based here in Tidewater," Hatfield added.

"I also can't forget about the outstanding photographers and videographers - such as Dan Trevino, Tyler Baines, Ray Williams, Bob Lanum and Caroline Weaver in particular - that have helped our site bring you the stories, the memorable moments, through their lenses of the tremendous teams, athletes and coaches over the years. We look forward to what the future holds, and as always, welcome feedback as well as ideas from all."

If you'd like to reach out to Robert, you can do so via e-mail at robertandrob@aol.com.





