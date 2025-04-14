Video: NC State's Aziaha James goes No. 12 to Dallas Wings

Shooting guard Aziaha James gave NC State a pair of WNBA first-round draft picks Monday.

James was the last pick of the first round at No. 12, going to the Dallas Wings. She’ll be joined by Connecticut point guard Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick.

James joined teammate Saniya Rivers in the first round, with the latter going No. 10 to the Connecticut Sun.

James emerged her last two years at NC State, and she averaged 17.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season. She shot 44.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent on three-pointers.

James had a monster 36-point, six-rebound effort in a 89-83 win over Duke on Feb. 3. She also had 27 points in just 29 minutes in a 76-73 loss at Texas Christian on Nov. 17. James topped 20 points in 14 games this season.

James earned first-team All-ACC for the second consecutive year. She was named honorable mention All-America from The Associated Press, USBWA and WBCA

Last year, James had 33 points and eight rebounds in a 72-57 win over Duke on Jan. 21, 2024, and she had 30 points and seven boards in a 86-85 overtime win over Georgia Tech on Feb. 18.

James had a scintillating five-game stretch in the NCAA Tournament in helping NC State reach the 2024 Final Four. The former Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne averaged 23.4 points per game and went 19 of 38 on three-pointers.