VHSL Top Tens - Entering 1/31/20 Action

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

January is coming to a close on this Super Bowl XLIV (54) weekend and while football will take stage on Sunday, many will be turning their attention to what's happening on the hardwood all across the country at the pro, college and yes High School level. Here in Virginia we have some compelling storylines to follow.

There are eight teams in our rankings with just one loss. No more undefeated teams are standing after losses by Cave Spring and Central-Woodstock earlier this month.

Three games were decided by points or less in Session 2 of the 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic last weekend at Churchland High School in Portsmouth. One that wasn't, but sure felt like it was Oscar Smith and John Marshall as the Justices rallied from ten down to prevail.

John Marshall remains the No. 1 team in Class 2, though Oscar Smith will get its crack at taking down another team rated No. 1 and that is King's Fork out of Class 4.

Below you can find the final rankings installment for January of 2020 . . .

* Indicates record includes the Eastern District Tournament

Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/30)

1

1

Western Branch

12-3

2

2

South County

16-2

3

3

Oscar Smith

11-4

4

5

Potomac

15-3

5

6

South Lakes

15-3

6

7

Patriot

15-4

7

8

Lake Braddock

13-4

8

9

Fairfax

14-4

9

4

John Champe

14-5

10

NR

West Potomac

14-4
Dropped Out: #10 Yorktown (15-4)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/30)

1

1

Norview

18-1*

2

2

Henrico

16-2

3

4

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

12-3

4

5

Varina

12-3

5

3

Green Run

14-3

6

9

Maury

15-5*

7

6

Kecoughtan

11-5

8

7

Freedom-South Riding

11-6

9

10

Princess Anne

11-6

10

NR

Potomac Falls

12-5
Dropped Out: #8 L.C. Bird (13-4)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/30)

1

1

King's Fork

14-1

2

3

Courtland

16-1

3

2

Menchville

13-2

4

4

Loudoun Valley

13-3

5

7

Huguenot

14-4

6

5

Wilson

13-4*

7

8

Jamestown

13-3

8

9

Smithfield

14-2

9

10

Louisa

11-4

10

NR

Monacan

13-4
Dropped Out: #6 Halifax County (14-3)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/30)

1

1

Cave Spring

15-1

2

2

Hopewell

14-2

3

3

Lafayette

15-1

4

5

Spotswood

12-4

5

6

Charlottesville

15-1

6

7

Central-Woodstock

14-1

7

4

Goochland

13-2

8

8

Western Albemarle

14-4

9

9

Northside

13-5

10

10

Lakeland

10-5
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/30)

1

1

John Marshall

14-2

2

2

East Rockingham

16-2

3

3

Dan River

16-2

4

5

Radford

13-2

5

6

Gate City

12-4

6

7

Martinsville

12-4

7

4

Buckingham

14-3

8

8

Fort Chiswell

12-4

9

10

Graham

11-5

10

NR

Greensville

15-4
Dropped Out: #9 Brunswick (12-6)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/30)

1

1

Grundy

13-1

2

4

Parry McCluer

12-4

3

5

Colonial Beach

14-4

4

2

Lancaster

11-5

5

8

Auburn

11-6

6

10

J.I. Burton

14-4

7

6

Mathews

13-6

8

7

Bland

11-5

9

3

George Wythe

12-6

10

NR

Northampton

11-6
Dropped Out: #9 Eastside (8-8)


