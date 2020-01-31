January is coming to a close on this Super Bowl XLIV (54) weekend and while football will take stage on Sunday, many will be turning their attention to what's happening on the hardwood all across the country at the pro, college and yes High School level. Here in Virginia we have some compelling storylines to follow.

There are eight teams in our rankings with just one loss. No more undefeated teams are standing after losses by Cave Spring and Central-Woodstock earlier this month.

Three games were decided by points or less in Session 2 of the 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic last weekend at Churchland High School in Portsmouth. One that wasn't, but sure felt like it was Oscar Smith and John Marshall as the Justices rallied from ten down to prevail.

John Marshall remains the No. 1 team in Class 2, though Oscar Smith will get its crack at taking down another team rated No. 1 and that is King's Fork out of Class 4.

Below you can find the final rankings installment for January of 2020 . . .

* Indicates record includes the Eastern District Tournament