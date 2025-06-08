Tennessee official visit 'hard to beat' for No. 1 interior OL Darius Gray

Rivals250 offensive lineman Carter Scruggs from Loudoun County gave a commitment to Clemson over Penn State on Thursday.
St. Christopher's 2027 WR Jaerron Johnson is delighted to get an offer from a school in the Big 12 tracking him closely.
Catch a Replay of the May 31, 2025 epside of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on CoVA Sports, featuring guest Roland Wright.
Here are 10+ Sleeper Prospects from the Richmond area Showcases whose offers should rise during the Summer Camp season
Yorktown 2026 TE Brady Owens has committed to play his College Football for the Rugers Scarlet Knights of the Big Ten.
