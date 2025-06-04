Prospect Watch Richmond Showcase Sleepers

Penn State secured one of the top commitments from the Class of 2026 out of VA in North Cross DB Jaziel Hart.
Recruiting is heating up for Trinity Episcopal 2027 DB Khalid Rainer. At least eight schools are standing out to him.
One of the more beloved football coaches in Virginia, Tommy Reamon has passed away at the age of 73.
We highlight the top Defensive prospects from the Loudoun County Showcase
