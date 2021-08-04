VHSL State Football Championships Headed to ODU for 2021-22

Full Press Release Here

(NORFOLK, VA, August 4, 2021) - Old Dominion University’s S.B. Ballard Stadium will play host to the 2021 and 2022 Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 5 and Class 6 State Football Championships.

Championship games are slated to take place on Saturday, December 11, 2021 and Saturday, December 10, 2022. Game times are scheduled for 12PM and 4:30PM.

“We are excited to bring high school football back to the campus of Old Dominion University,” said Mike Fryling, District General Manager for Spectra Venue Management. “By partnering with Old Dominion University, Visit Norfolk and Chesapeake Public Schools we are going to create the ultimate gameday experience for VHSL. We look forward to working with VHSL as we prepare to bring the top coaches and athletes from around the state to Old Dominion University.”

S.B. Ballard Stadium last hosted High School Football games in the 1980’s, known then as Foreman Field. The 1966 Thanksgiving Day showdown between Maury High School and Granby High School still holds the record for the largest football crowd in stadium history, estimated at 26,500.

“The Virginia High School League looks forward to hosting our Class 5 and Class 6 state football championships on the campus of Old Dominion University,” said Shawn Knight, Assistant Director of the Virginia High School League, “We are excited about our 2-year agreement with the university that allows our student-athletes the opportunity to play at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.”

“ODU affirmed that having our championships on their campus was important to them and hosting our championships is about more than just playing football,” says Knight, “It reflects the institution’s commitment to providing the participating teams and their school communities a lifetime experience. The opportunity to provide that kind of experience is a source of pride for the VHSL thanks to ODU.”

“Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium will provide a first-class championship experience for fans and students alike as we welcome them into our newly renovated facility,” said Bruce Stewart, ODU Deputy Athletic Director, and Chief Operating Officer. “With our professional-grade field turf, top-of-the-line video display boards, and enhanced seating to optimize comfort, we believe S.B. Ballard Stadium will provide an outstanding championship atmosphere deserving of these young student-athletes.”

Information on tickets, hotels, parking and game schedule will be released later in the fall. Please visit VHSL.org or ChartwayArena.com for additional information.





About Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium:

About Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium:

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium, formerly Foreman Field, is a 22,480-seat multi-purpose stadium on the campus of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. The newly renovated Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University opened August 31, 2019 to host the Monarchs' first football game of the 2019 season, a 24-21 win over crosstown foe, Norfolk State. In collaboration with local architect Moseley and general contractor S.B. Ballard Construction, the Populous-designed stadium sets a new standard for mid-major universities' football facilities.





About Spectra:

About Spectra:

Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com. Follow Spectra on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.




