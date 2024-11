Charlottesville, Va. – The VHSL announces its 2024 VHSL first round region playoff pairings for each classification.

The playoffs begin on November 15 and culminate with the State Football Championships on December 14. In addition, the final VHSL Ratings and Top 20 Rankings for the 2024 football season are included with links below.





SEE 2024 VHSL FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF PAIRINGS HERE







Please click the links below:

2024 VHSL Final Weekly Ratings

2024 VHSL Final Weekly Top 20