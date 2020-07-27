VirginiaPreps - VHSL Media Press Conference with Dr. Billy Haun

VHSL Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun fielded questions from the state's media corps on Monday, July 27, 2020.

The VHSL Executive Committee in a special session voted 34-1-0 to move forward with Model 3 in its re-opening sports and activities for the 2020-21 school year. Model 3 delays all VHSL sports and activities until December 14 and adopts the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. This model leaves all sports in the season where they are currently aligned (read more here).

Model 3's condensed interscholastic plan features Season 1 (Winter Sports) going from December 14 - February 20 with a first contest date of December 28. Season 2 (Fall Sports) will run from February 15 - May 1 with a first contest date of March 1. Season 3 (Spring Sports) will run from April 12 - June 26 with a first contest date of April 26.