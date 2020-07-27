VirginiaPreps - VHSL Announces Sports & Activities Plan for 2020-21

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The VHSL Executive Committee meeting in special session today voted (34-1-0) to move forward with Model 3 in its re-opening of sports and activities for the 2020-21 school year. Model 3 delays all VHSL sports and activities until December 14 and adopts the Condensed Interscholastic Plan.

This model leaves all sports in the season where they are currently aligned.





Model 3 – Condensed Interscholastic Plan.

* Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28)

** basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swim/dive, wrestling





* Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1)

** cheer, cross country, field hockey, football, golf, volleyball





* Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)

** baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field









“We all understand the physical and mental health benefits of getting our students back to a level of participation. The Condensed Interscholastic Plan Leaves open the opportunity to play all sports in all three seasons if Virginia moves beyond Phase III and/or Phase III guidelines are revised and High Risk Activities are allowed,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.

“This plan also allows schools the opportunity to open the year and get school started and deal with issues such as schedules, academic plans, transportation, dealing with possible outbreaks of COVID in the school.

“The VHSL will continue to work closely with the best available information and directives provided by the Governor, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).” Haun said.