VHSL Hoops Top Tens - First Edition for 2021-22

The 2021-22 Virginia High School League Basketball season is underway, much to the delight of fans, athletes and coaches all over the Commonwealth. Best of all, it'll resemble a more normal one than the abbreviated, shortened campaigned players and teams navigated through during the 2020-21 school-year while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that shelved more than 70 programs from being able to play.

Just like with all new seasons, there are some significant changes around the basketball landscape. Two of the reigning State Champs in Centreville and Smithfield have new coaches. After back-to-back state titles, Joe Turner takes over at the helm of Centreville, where Kevin Harris decided to step down. Theotis Porter left after leading Smithfield to the Class 4 crown and in steps his assistant in Keith Goode.

There are also teams shifting up and down classifications across the board, plus regional changes that will make for intriguing playoff marches when February and March rolls around. Plus, the return of some must-see events - such as the VirginiaPreps Classic in Virginia Beach in January and the Chance Harman Classic out at Floyd County - will give an early to mid-season indicator of what we could expect for the postseason.

Even with some changes, there are still household names that can score with ease, such as Boston College signee Donald Hand Jr. of Landstown and North Carolina commit Tyler Nickel from East Rockingham. A couple of towering big men, too, with Spencer Hamilton of Parry McCluer and Abingdon's Evan Ramsey.





*** See Final VHSL Hoops Top Tens from 2020-21 season here ***





Without further ado, here's the Top Tens for each classification, and we plan to provide a closer look at these teams in the coming days, weeks and months...




