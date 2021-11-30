 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Hoops Top Tens - First Edition for 2021-22
VHSL Hoops Top Tens - First Edition for 2021-22

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
The 2021-22 Virginia High School League Basketball season is underway, much to the delight of fans, athletes and coaches all over the Commonwealth. Best of all, it'll resemble a more normal one than the abbreviated, shortened campaigned players and teams navigated through during the 2020-21 school-year while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that shelved more than 70 programs from being able to play.

Just like with all new seasons, there are some significant changes around the basketball landscape. Two of the reigning State Champs in Centreville and Smithfield have new coaches. After back-to-back state titles, Joe Turner takes over at the helm of Centreville, where Kevin Harris decided to step down. Theotis Porter left after leading Smithfield to the Class 4 crown and in steps his assistant in Keith Goode.

There are also teams shifting up and down classifications across the board, plus regional changes that will make for intriguing playoff marches when February and March rolls around. Plus, the return of some must-see events - such as the VirginiaPreps Classic in Virginia Beach in January and the Chance Harman Classic out at Floyd County - will give an early to mid-season indicator of what we could expect for the postseason.

Even with some changes, there are still household names that can score with ease, such as Boston College signee Donald Hand Jr. of Landstown and North Carolina commit Tyler Nickel from East Rockingham. A couple of towering big men, too, with Spencer Hamilton of Parry McCluer and Abingdon's Evan Ramsey.


*** See Final VHSL Hoops Top Tens from 2020-21 season here ***


Without further ado, here's the Top Tens for each classification, and we plan to provide a closer look at these teams in the coming days, weeks and months...


Class 6 Top Ten:

Ashton Pratt and the Hawks will be one of the top contenders for the Class 6 state title after reaching the State Semis last February
1. Landstown

2. Hayfield

3. South Lakes

4. Potomac

5. Patriot

6. West Potomac

7. Western Branch

8. Oscar Smith

9. Centreville

10. South County


Honorable Mention:
Woodbridge
Battlefield
Manchester
Colonial Forge
Madison
Fairfax
Thomas Dale
W.T. Woodson
Thomas Edison
Yorktown


Class 5 Top Ten:

Kent Kling's Stone Bridge Bulldogs, who rallied from 18 down to beat Green Run for the Class 5 crown last season, will be a tough out again once they get their football athletes back in the fold fully
1. Stone Bridge

2. L.C. Bird

3. Menchville

4. Independence

5. Kecoughtan

6. Patrick Henry-Roanoke

7. Maury

8. Salem-VB

9. Riverside

10. Green Run


Honorable Mention:
Bethel
Woodside
Potomac Falls
William Fleming
Kempsville

Class 4 Top Ten:

Alphonzo Billups and the Blue Devils were factors at the Class 5 level and should continue to be in dropping down to Class 4, Region B
1. Varina

2. King's Fork

3. Western Albemarle

4. Loudoun County

5. Eastern View

6. Courtland

7. Jamestown

8. Monacan

9. Loudoun Valley

10. Manor


Honorable Mention
GW-Danville
Grafton
Pulaski County
Smithfield
Hampton
Jefferson Forest


Class 3 Top Ten:

Ayrion Journiette won a state title with Northside as a freshman and is looking to close his career out with a ring
1. Cave Spring

2. Spotswood

3. Northside

4. Liberty Christian

5. Skyline

6. Abingdon

7. Petersburg

8. Lord Botetourt

9. Hopewell

10. Lake Taylor


Honorable Mention:
Phoebus
Fluvanna
Tunstall


Class 2 Top Ten:

East Rockingham's Tyler Nickel is 899 points away from matching Gate City grad Mac McClung for the VHSL career scoring record
1. John Marshall

2. East Rockingham

3. Union

4. Radford

5. James River-Buchanan

6. Floyd County

7. Central-Woodstock

8. Martinsville

9. Gate City

10. Ridgeview


Honorable Mention:
Dan River
King William
Chatham
Stuarts Draft
Bruton


Class 1 Top Ten:

Spencer Hamilton is along the baseline for the Fighting Blues of Parry McCluer
1. Parry McCluer

2. Auburn

3. Twin Springs

4. West Point

5. Eastside

6. Altavista

7. Rye Cove

8. J.I. Burton

9. Narrows

10. Holston


Honorable Mention:
Buffalo Gap
Fort Chiswell
Grayson County
Franklin
George Wythe
Mathews



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


