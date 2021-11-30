VHSL Hoops Top Tens - First Edition for 2021-22
The 2021-22 Virginia High School League Basketball season is underway, much to the delight of fans, athletes and coaches all over the Commonwealth. Best of all, it'll resemble a more normal one than the abbreviated, shortened campaigned players and teams navigated through during the 2020-21 school-year while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that shelved more than 70 programs from being able to play.
Just like with all new seasons, there are some significant changes around the basketball landscape. Two of the reigning State Champs in Centreville and Smithfield have new coaches. After back-to-back state titles, Joe Turner takes over at the helm of Centreville, where Kevin Harris decided to step down. Theotis Porter left after leading Smithfield to the Class 4 crown and in steps his assistant in Keith Goode.
There are also teams shifting up and down classifications across the board, plus regional changes that will make for intriguing playoff marches when February and March rolls around. Plus, the return of some must-see events - such as the VirginiaPreps Classic in Virginia Beach in January and the Chance Harman Classic out at Floyd County - will give an early to mid-season indicator of what we could expect for the postseason.
Even with some changes, there are still household names that can score with ease, such as Boston College signee Donald Hand Jr. of Landstown and North Carolina commit Tyler Nickel from East Rockingham. A couple of towering big men, too, with Spencer Hamilton of Parry McCluer and Abingdon's Evan Ramsey.
*** See Final VHSL Hoops Top Tens from 2020-21 season here ***
Without further ado, here's the Top Tens for each classification, and we plan to provide a closer look at these teams in the coming days, weeks and months...
Class 6 Top Ten:
1. Landstown
2. Hayfield
3. South Lakes
4. Potomac
5. Patriot
6. West Potomac
7. Western Branch
8. Oscar Smith
9. Centreville
10. South County
Honorable Mention:
Woodbridge
Battlefield
Manchester
Colonial Forge
Madison
Fairfax
Thomas Dale
W.T. Woodson
Thomas Edison
Yorktown
Class 5 Top Ten:
1. Stone Bridge
2. L.C. Bird
3. Menchville
4. Independence
5. Kecoughtan
6. Patrick Henry-Roanoke
7. Maury
8. Salem-VB
9. Riverside
10. Green Run
Honorable Mention:
Bethel
Woodside
Potomac Falls
William Fleming
Kempsville
Class 4 Top Ten:
1. Varina
2. King's Fork
3. Western Albemarle
4. Loudoun County
5. Eastern View
6. Courtland
7. Jamestown
8. Monacan
9. Loudoun Valley
10. Manor
Honorable Mention
GW-Danville
Grafton
Pulaski County
Smithfield
Hampton
Jefferson Forest
Class 3 Top Ten:
1. Cave Spring
2. Spotswood
3. Northside
4. Liberty Christian
5. Skyline
6. Abingdon
7. Petersburg
8. Lord Botetourt
9. Hopewell
10. Lake Taylor
Honorable Mention:
Phoebus
Fluvanna
Tunstall
Class 2 Top Ten:
1. John Marshall
2. East Rockingham
3. Union
4. Radford
5. James River-Buchanan
6. Floyd County
7. Central-Woodstock
8. Martinsville
9. Gate City
10. Ridgeview
Honorable Mention:
Dan River
King William
Chatham
Stuarts Draft
Bruton
Class 1 Top Ten:
1. Parry McCluer
2. Auburn
3. Twin Springs
4. West Point
5. Eastside
6. Altavista
7. Rye Cove
8. J.I. Burton
9. Narrows
10. Holston
Honorable Mention:
Buffalo Gap
Fort Chiswell
Grayson County
Franklin
George Wythe
Mathews
