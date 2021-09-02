VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering September 2021

One week of Virginia High School League Football is complete. While the heat and COVID forced some re-scheduling, we saw plenty of storylines that came out of the season's first week for 2021.

With those, four teams dropped out of the Top Ten after one week. A couple of surprising results in Class 4 saw Lake Taylor and Lord Botetourt, both of whom finished as runner-ups in the State Championship round back on May 1st, start in an unfamiliar position at 0-1 following double-figure losses.

Phoebus served notice that it will be a top contender in Class 3 as they handled the Titans 56-6. Meanwhile, E.C. Glass built a five-touchdown lead on Botetourt before holding on by 11, so the Hilltoppers are among the new teams in the rankings. Others joining them include Ocean Lakes out of Class 6, Mountain View in Class 5, plus Eastern View in Class 4.

Salem is the lone No. 1 ranked team from the preseason to fall, though not far because it was a two-score defeat to West Virginia perennial power Martinsburg.

We have lists below where you can see ALL the results as well as games that have been re-scheduled or on hold that the VHSL has compiled on a list on its web site.

How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 1

Follow Virginia High School Football Scores for 2021 Here

See Status of Rescheduled / Postponed Football Games Here





Note - This list was compiled on Wednesday, September 1, 2021



