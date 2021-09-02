 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering September 2021
VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering September 2021

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
One week of Virginia High School League Football is complete. While the heat and COVID forced some re-scheduling, we saw plenty of storylines that came out of the season's first week for 2021.

With those, four teams dropped out of the Top Ten after one week. A couple of surprising results in Class 4 saw Lake Taylor and Lord Botetourt, both of whom finished as runner-ups in the State Championship round back on May 1st, start in an unfamiliar position at 0-1 following double-figure losses.

Phoebus served notice that it will be a top contender in Class 3 as they handled the Titans 56-6. Meanwhile, E.C. Glass built a five-touchdown lead on Botetourt before holding on by 11, so the Hilltoppers are among the new teams in the rankings. Others joining them include Ocean Lakes out of Class 6, Mountain View in Class 5, plus Eastern View in Class 4.

Salem is the lone No. 1 ranked team from the preseason to fall, though not far because it was a two-score defeat to West Virginia perennial power Martinsburg.

We have lists below where you can see ALL the results as well as games that have been re-scheduled or on hold that the VHSL has compiled on a list on its web site.

How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 1

Follow Virginia High School Football Scores for 2021 Here

See Status of Rescheduled / Postponed Football Games Here


Note - This list was compiled on Wednesday, September 1, 2021


Darryl Overton's Freedom Eagles piled up 70 points on Brooke Point in their opener before a showdown with Riverbend awaits
Darryl Overton's Freedom Eagles piled up 70 points on Brooke Point in their opener before a showdown with Riverbend awaits (Fred Ingham Photography)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Oscar Smith

1-0

W 49-3 over Deep Creek

2

2

South County

0-0

Idle

3

3

Manchester

0-0

Idle

4

5

Thomas Dale

1-0

W 32-0 over Cosby

5

6

Colonial Forge

0-0

Idle

6

7

Freedom-PW

1-0

W 70-26 over Brooke Point

7

9

Centreville

1-0

W 35-7 over Herndon

8

4

Madison

0-1

L 0-20 to Stone Bridge

9

HM

Ocean Lakes

1-0

W 27-0 over Cox

10

10

Gar-Field

0-0

Game vs. North Stafford Suspended (7-10 with 5:31)
Dropped Out: #8 Westfield (0-1) fell to Class 6 Unity Reed 20-14

Honorable Mention:
Unity Reed (1-0)
Osbourn (1-0)
Robinson (1-0)
Lake Braddock (1-0)
Western Branch (1-0)


The Green Run Stallions were business-like in a 56-7 rout of Tallwood to open their 2021 campaign
The Green Run Stallions were business-like in a 56-7 rout of Tallwood to open their 2021 campaign (Caroline Weaver, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Stone Bridge

1-0

W 20-0 over Madison

2

2

Highland Springs

0-1

L 13-24 to Chambers, NC

3

3

Maury

0-0

Idle

4

4

Green Run

1-0

W 56-7 over Tallwood

5

5

Riverbend

1-0

W 27-6 over Spotsylvania

6

6

Independence

0-0

Idle

7

7

North Stafford

0-0

Game vs. Gar-Field Suspended (10-7 in 4thQ)

8

8

Indian River

1-0

W 26-0 over Hickory

9

10

Salem-VB

1-0

W 13-0 over Landstown

10

HM

Mountain View

1-0

W 35-6 over Forest Park
Dropped Out: #9 William Fleming (0-1) fell to Class 3 #8 Heritage-Lynchburg 33-18

Honorable Mention:
Hermitage
Woodgrove (1-0)
Nansemond River (1-0)
Norview (1-0)
Bayside


Brandon Whelebarger's Huskies of Tuscarora slide up to the No. 1 in Class 4 as a result of their shutout win and Salem's loss to West Virginia power Martinsburg
Brandon Whelebarger's Huskies of Tuscarora slide up to the No. 1 in Class 4 as a result of their shutout win and Salem's loss to West Virginia power Martinsburg (Gameday Media Day)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

2

Tuscarora

1-0

W 37-0 over Riverside

2

1

Salem

0-1

L 21-35 to Martinsburg, WV

3

3

Broad Run

1-0

W 41-6 over Briar Woods

4

4

Louisa

1-0

W 30-8 over Huguenot

5

5

Patrick Henry-Ashland

0-0

Idle

6

6

Dinwiddie

0-0

Idle

7

8

King's Fork

1-0

W 35-6 over Smithfield

8

NR

E.C. Glass

1-0

W 41-30 over Lord Botetourt

9

9

Varina

0-0

Idle

10

HM

Eastern View

1-0

W 38-6 over Culpeper
Dropped Out: #7 Churchland (0-1) fell to Class 6 Western Branch 20-14 and #10 Deep Creek (0-1) fell to Class 6 #1 Oscar Smith 49-3

Honorable Mention:
Monacan
King George
James Wood (1-0)
Warhill (1-0)
Hampton


Mark Wagner and the Phoebus Phantoms put forth an emphatic statement in their opener by beating Lake Taylor 56-6
Mark Wagner and the Phoebus Phantoms put forth an emphatic statement in their opener by beating Lake Taylor 56-6 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Liberty Christian

1-0

W 60-14 over Bassett

2

4

Phoebus

1-0

W 56-6 over Lake Taylor

3

6

Brookville

1-0

W 35-15 over PH-Roanoke

4

5

Lafayette

0-0

Game vs. King George Suspended (14-all at Half)

5

7

Hopewell

0-0

Idle

6

8

Heritage-Lynchburg

1-0

W 33-18 over William Fleming

7

9

Goochland

1-0

W 13-6 over King William

8

10

Brentsville District

1-0

W 39-15 Liberty-Bealeton

9

3

Lord Botetourt

0-1

L 30-41 to E.C. Glass

10

2

Lake Taylor

0-1

L 6-56 to Phoebus

Honorable Mention:
Turner Ashby (1-0)
Abingdon (1-0)
Broadway (1-0)


Glenvar got off to a strong start with a 28-14 win over Galax, which played for the Class 1 crown back in May
Glenvar got off to a strong start with a 28-14 win over Galax, which played for the Class 1 crown back in May (Randy Fannon)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Appomattox

0-0

Idle

2

2

Graham

0-0

Idle

3

3

Union

1-0

W 56-8 over Lee High

4

4

Stuarts Draft

0-0

Game vs. W. Monroe Suspended (7-all in 2ndQ)

5

6

Central-Wise

1-0

W 49-0 over Eastside

6

7

Clarke County

1-0

W 34-6 over Warren County

7

5

King William

0-1

L 6-13 to Goochland

8

8

Poquoson

0-0

Idle

9

9

Glenvar

1-0

W 28-14 over Galax

10

10

Ridgeview

1-0

W 41-6 over J.I. Burton

Honorable Mention:
Virginia High (1-0)
Radford (1-0)
Central-Woodstock (1-0)
Luray (1-0)
Strasburg (1-0)


Seen here with UVA Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall (right), Northumberland's Cameron Seldon (center) is one of the most dynamic playmakers in all of Class 1
Seen here with UVA Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall (right), Northumberland's Cameron Seldon (center) is one of the most dynamic playmakers in all of Class 1 (Submitted Photo)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Riverheads

1-0

W 55-14 over Waynesboro

2

4

Northumberland

1-0

W 80-0 over Lancaster

3

2

Galax

0-1

L 14-28 to Glenvar

4

5

Rural Retreat

1-0

W 12-7 over Fort Chiswell

5

6

King & Queen

1-0

W 26-24 over Colonial Beach (3OT's)

6

7

Essex

1-0

W 33-16 over Sussex Central

7

8

Holston

1-0

W 38-0 over Eastern Montgomery

8

9

Narrows

1-0

W 26-0 over Auburn

9

3

J.I. Burton

0-1

L 6-41 to Ridgeview

10

10

Patrick Henry-GS

0-0

Idle

Honorable Mention:
Grundy
Chilhowie (1-0)
Buffalo Gap (1-0)
West Point



