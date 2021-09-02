VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering September 2021
One week of Virginia High School League Football is complete. While the heat and COVID forced some re-scheduling, we saw plenty of storylines that came out of the season's first week for 2021.
With those, four teams dropped out of the Top Ten after one week. A couple of surprising results in Class 4 saw Lake Taylor and Lord Botetourt, both of whom finished as runner-ups in the State Championship round back on May 1st, start in an unfamiliar position at 0-1 following double-figure losses.
Phoebus served notice that it will be a top contender in Class 3 as they handled the Titans 56-6. Meanwhile, E.C. Glass built a five-touchdown lead on Botetourt before holding on by 11, so the Hilltoppers are among the new teams in the rankings. Others joining them include Ocean Lakes out of Class 6, Mountain View in Class 5, plus Eastern View in Class 4.
Salem is the lone No. 1 ranked team from the preseason to fall, though not far because it was a two-score defeat to West Virginia perennial power Martinsburg.
We have lists below where you can see ALL the results as well as games that have been re-scheduled or on hold that the VHSL has compiled on a list on its web site.
How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 1
Note - This list was compiled on Wednesday, September 1, 2021
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Oscar Smith
|
1-0
|
W 49-3 over Deep Creek
|
2
|
2
|
South County
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Manchester
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
5
|
Thomas Dale
|
1-0
|
W 32-0 over Cosby
|
5
|
6
|
Colonial Forge
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
7
|
Freedom-PW
|
1-0
|
W 70-26 over Brooke Point
|
7
|
9
|
Centreville
|
1-0
|
W 35-7 over Herndon
|
8
|
4
|
Madison
|
0-1
|
L 0-20 to Stone Bridge
|
9
|
HM
|
Ocean Lakes
|
1-0
|
W 27-0 over Cox
|
10
|
10
|
Gar-Field
|
0-0
|
Game vs. North Stafford Suspended (7-10 with 5:31)
Honorable Mention:
Unity Reed (1-0)
Osbourn (1-0)
Robinson (1-0)
Lake Braddock (1-0)
Western Branch (1-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Stone Bridge
|
1-0
|
W 20-0 over Madison
|
2
|
2
|
Highland Springs
|
0-1
|
L 13-24 to Chambers, NC
|
3
|
3
|
Maury
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
4
|
Green Run
|
1-0
|
W 56-7 over Tallwood
|
5
|
5
|
Riverbend
|
1-0
|
W 27-6 over Spotsylvania
|
6
|
6
|
Independence
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
7
|
7
|
North Stafford
|
0-0
|
Game vs. Gar-Field Suspended (10-7 in 4thQ)
|
8
|
8
|
Indian River
|
1-0
|
W 26-0 over Hickory
|
9
|
10
|
Salem-VB
|
1-0
|
W 13-0 over Landstown
|
10
|
HM
|
Mountain View
|
1-0
|
W 35-6 over Forest Park
Honorable Mention:
Hermitage
Woodgrove (1-0)
Nansemond River (1-0)
Norview (1-0)
Bayside
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2
|
Tuscarora
|
1-0
|
W 37-0 over Riverside
|
2
|
1
|
Salem
|
0-1
|
L 21-35 to Martinsburg, WV
|
3
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
1-0
|
W 41-6 over Briar Woods
|
4
|
4
|
Louisa
|
1-0
|
W 30-8 over Huguenot
|
5
|
5
|
Patrick Henry-Ashland
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
6
|
Dinwiddie
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
7
|
8
|
King's Fork
|
1-0
|
W 35-6 over Smithfield
|
8
|
NR
|
E.C. Glass
|
1-0
|
W 41-30 over Lord Botetourt
|
9
|
9
|
Varina
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
10
|
HM
|
Eastern View
|
1-0
|
W 38-6 over Culpeper
Honorable Mention:
Monacan
King George
James Wood (1-0)
Warhill (1-0)
Hampton
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Liberty Christian
|
1-0
|
W 60-14 over Bassett
|
2
|
4
|
Phoebus
|
1-0
|
W 56-6 over Lake Taylor
|
3
|
6
|
Brookville
|
1-0
|
W 35-15 over PH-Roanoke
|
4
|
5
|
Lafayette
|
0-0
|
Game vs. King George Suspended (14-all at Half)
|
5
|
7
|
Hopewell
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
8
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
1-0
|
W 33-18 over William Fleming
|
7
|
9
|
Goochland
|
1-0
|
W 13-6 over King William
|
8
|
10
|
Brentsville District
|
1-0
|
W 39-15 Liberty-Bealeton
|
9
|
3
|
Lord Botetourt
|
0-1
|
L 30-41 to E.C. Glass
|
10
|
2
|
Lake Taylor
|
0-1
|
L 6-56 to Phoebus
Honorable Mention:
Turner Ashby (1-0)
Abingdon (1-0)
Broadway (1-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Appomattox
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
Graham
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Union
|
1-0
|
W 56-8 over Lee High
|
4
|
4
|
Stuarts Draft
|
0-0
|
Game vs. W. Monroe Suspended (7-all in 2ndQ)
|
5
|
6
|
Central-Wise
|
1-0
|
W 49-0 over Eastside
|
6
|
7
|
Clarke County
|
1-0
|
W 34-6 over Warren County
|
7
|
5
|
King William
|
0-1
|
L 6-13 to Goochland
|
8
|
8
|
Poquoson
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
9
|
Glenvar
|
1-0
|
W 28-14 over Galax
|
10
|
10
|
Ridgeview
|
1-0
|
W 41-6 over J.I. Burton
Honorable Mention:
Virginia High (1-0)
Radford (1-0)
Central-Woodstock (1-0)
Luray (1-0)
Strasburg (1-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
1-0
|
W 55-14 over Waynesboro
|
2
|
4
|
Northumberland
|
1-0
|
W 80-0 over Lancaster
|
3
|
2
|
Galax
|
0-1
|
L 14-28 to Glenvar
|
4
|
5
|
Rural Retreat
|
1-0
|
W 12-7 over Fort Chiswell
|
5
|
6
|
King & Queen
|
1-0
|
W 26-24 over Colonial Beach (3OT's)
|
6
|
7
|
Essex
|
1-0
|
W 33-16 over Sussex Central
|
7
|
8
|
Holston
|
1-0
|
W 38-0 over Eastern Montgomery
|
8
|
9
|
Narrows
|
1-0
|
W 26-0 over Auburn
|
9
|
3
|
J.I. Burton
|
0-1
|
L 6-41 to Ridgeview
|
10
|
10
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
0-0
|
Idle
Honorable Mention:
Grundy
Chilhowie (1-0)
Buffalo Gap (1-0)
West Point
