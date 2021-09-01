How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 1 of the 2021 Season
The first week of the 2021 High School Football season in the books. Plenty of the 60 schools ranked across the six classifications of Top Ten rankings we put up before the season suffered a loss out of the gate. However, more proved victorious than those that fell short, while other are either still waiting to open the campaign because the were off or COVID-19 forced a postponement.
See how things shook out for the first week below...
Class 1 Top Ten:
#1 Riverheads (1-0) - vs. Waynesboro 55-14 W. Next up – Parry McCluer
#2 Galax (0-1) - vs. Glenvar 28-14 W. Next up - Giles
#3 J.I. Burton (0-1) - vs. Ridgeview 6-41 L. Next up - Chilhowie
#4 Northumberland (1-0) - vs. Lancaster 80-0 W. Next up - Arcadia
#5 Rural Retreat (1-0) - vs. Fort Chiswell 12-7 W. Next up – Eastern Montgomery
#6 King & Queen (1-0) - vs. Colonial Beach 26-24 W in 3 OT’s. Next up - Windsor
#7 Essex (1-0) - vs. Sussex Central 33-16 W. Next up - Jamestown
#8 Holston (1-0) - vs. Eastern Montgomery 38-0 W. Next up - Twin Springs
#9 Narrows (1-0) - vs. Auburn 26-0 W. Next up - Bland County
#10 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (0-0). ppd. Next up - Lebanon
Class 2 Top Ten:
#1 Appomattox (0-0) - bye week. Next up - Rustburg
#2 Graham (0-0) - vs. Bluefield W.Va. ppd. Next up - Tazewell
#3 Union (1-0) - Lee High 56-8 W. Next up - Richards
#4 Stuarts Draft (0-0) - vs. William Monroe. ppd.(tied 7-all in 2ndQ)
#5 King William (0-1) - vs. Goochland 6-13 L . Next up - Nandua
#6 Central-Wise (1-0) - vs. Eastside 49-0 W. Next up - Marion
#7 Clarke County (1-0) - vs. Warren County 34-6 W. Next up Manassas Park
#8 Poquoson (0-0) - idle. Next up - at York on 9/10
#9 Glenvar (1-0) - vs. Galax 28-14 W. Next up - Martinsville
#10 Ridgeview (1-0) - vs. J.I Burton 41-6 W. Next up - Bye week
Class 3 Top Ten:
#1 Liberty Christian (1-0) - vs. Magna Vista 60-14 W. Next up - Bassett
#2 Lake Taylor (0-1) - vs. Phoebus 6-56 L. Next up Heritage (NN)
#3 Lord Botetourt (0-1) - vs. E.C. Glass 41-30 W. Next up – Blacksburg
#4 Phoebus (1-0) - vs. Lake Taylor 56-6 W. Next up - Menchville
#5 Lafayette (0-0) - vs. King George. ppd. (14-14 at half). Next up - bye week
#6 Brookville (1-0) - vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35-15 W. Next up - Turner Ashby
#7 Hopewell (0-0) - vs, Varina ppd. Next up - bye week
#8 Heritage-Lynchburg (1-0) - vs. William Fleming 18-33 L. Next up - Dinwiddie
#9 Goochland (1-0) - vs. King William 13-6 W. Next up - Collegiate
#10 Brentsville District (1-0) - vs. Liberty-Bealeton 39-15 W. Next up - Fauquier
Class 4 Top Ten:
#1 Salem (0-1) - vs. Martinsburg, W.Va 21-35 L. Next up - Franklin County
#2 Tuscarora (1-0) - vs. Riverside 37-0 W. Next up - Rock Ridge
#3 Broad Run (1-0) - vs. Briar Woods 41-6 W. Next up - Dominion
#4 Louisa (1-0) - vs. Huguenot 30-8 W. Next up - Cortland
#5 Patrick Henry-Ashland (0-0) - bye week. Next up - Mills Godwin
#6 Dinwiddie (0-0) - bye week, Next up - Mills Godwin
#7 Churchland (0-1) – vs .Western Branch 14-20 L. Next up - Grassfield
#8 King’s Fork (1-0) - vs. Smithfield 35-6 W Next up - bye week
#9 Varina (0-0) - vs. Hopewell ppd. Next up - Glen Allen
#10 Deep Creek (0-1) - vs. Oscar Smith 3-49 L. Next up - Manor (W.Wilson)
Class 5 Top Ten:
#1 Stone Bridge (1-0) - vs. James Madison 20-0 W. Next up - Centreville
#2 Highland Springs (0-1) - vs. Julius Chambers 13-24 L. Next up – Manchester
#3 Maury (0-0) idle. Next up - New Bern, NC on 9/10
#4 Green Run (1-0) - vs. Tallwood 56-7 W. Next up - bye week
#5 Riverbend ( 1-0) - vs. Spotsylvania 27-6 W. Next up - Freedom (PW)
#6 Independence (0-0) - bye week. Next up - Riverside
#7 North Stafford (0-0) - vs. Gar-Field ppd. (NS up 10-7 with 5:31 to play)
#8 Indian River (1-0) - vs. Hickory 26-0 W. Next up - J.R. Tucker
#9 William Fleming (0-1) - vs. Heritage (Lynch) 18-33 L. Next up - Albemarle
#10 Salem-VB (1-0) - vs. Landstown 13-0 W. Next up - bye week
Class 6 Top Ten:
#1 Oscar Smith (1-0) - vs. Deep Creek 49-3 W. Next up - bye week
#2 South County (0-0) - Idle. Next up - at Hayfield on 9/2
#3 Manchester (0-0) - bye week. Next up - Highland Springs
#4 James-Madison (0-1) - vs. Stone Bridge 0-20 L. Next up - Lake Braddock
#5 Thomas Dale (1-0) - vs. Cosby 32-0 W. Next up - L.C. Bird
#6 Colonial Forge (0-0) bye week. Next up - Unity Reed
#7 Freedom (PW) (1-0) - vs. Brooke Point 70-26 W. Next up - Riverbend
#8 Westfield (0-1) - vs. Unity Reed 14-20 L. Next up - Washington-Liberty
#9 Centreville (1-0) - vs. Herndon 35-7 W. Next up - Stone Bridge
#10 Gar-Field (0-0) - North Stafford ppd. (trail 7-10 with 5:31 left). Next up - Mountain View