Weather from Hurricane Ian is impacting the High School Football all around the Commonwealth as most games are being moved up to beat the storm heading this way.

Some of the key games this week include top-ranked at fellow 4-0 Hanover as well as Loudoun County at 4-0 visiting unbeaten Tuscarora, which won a close call with Briar Woods last week.

In Class 2, Luray visits Central-Woodstock as unbeatens collide. A pair of ranked teams in Class 1 square off with Holston traveling to Narrows.

Th entire Class 4 Top Ten remains the same as each ranked squad prevailed. All were by wide margins, except for close, quality wins by King's Fork over Class 6 contender Western Branch and Tuscarora over Class 5 foe Briar Woods, coached by former Huskies sideline boss Mike Burnett.

Of the ten ranked teams in Class 4, only two have blemishes in Salem and E.C. Glass. The number of undefeated squads will certainly dwindle as we inch closer towards the postseason.

See the latest rankings below as we close out the month of September before heading to the midway stretch in October.



Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2022 Football Schedule Here



Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 29, 2022



