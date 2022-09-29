VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9/29/22 Games (Week 6)
Weather from Hurricane Ian is impacting the High School Football all around the Commonwealth as most games are being moved up to beat the storm heading this way.
Some of the key games this week include top-ranked at fellow 4-0 Hanover as well as Loudoun County at 4-0 visiting unbeaten Tuscarora, which won a close call with Briar Woods last week.
In Class 2, Luray visits Central-Woodstock as unbeatens collide. A pair of ranked teams in Class 1 square off with Holston traveling to Narrows.
Th entire Class 4 Top Ten remains the same as each ranked squad prevailed. All were by wide margins, except for close, quality wins by King's Fork over Class 6 contender Western Branch and Tuscarora over Class 5 foe Briar Woods, coached by former Huskies sideline boss Mike Burnett.
Of the ten ranked teams in Class 4, only two have blemishes in Salem and E.C. Glass. The number of undefeated squads will certainly dwindle as we inch closer towards the postseason.
See the latest rankings below as we close out the month of September before heading to the midway stretch in October.
Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here
Master VHSL 2022 Football Schedule Here
Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 29, 2022
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
3-0
|
W 74-13 over Hickory
|
2 (2)
|
5-0
|
W 61-0 over Gar-Field
|
3 (3)
|
4-0
|
W 35-0 over Osbourn
|
4 (5)
|
4-0
|
W 62-7 over Annandale
|
5 (6)
|
4-0
|
W 28-23 over Matoaca
|
6 (7)
|
3-1
|
Idle
|
7 (4)
|
4-1
|
L 7-14 to King's Fork
|
8 (8)
|
3-1
|
W 61-6 over Justice
|
9 (9)
|
4-0
|
W 56-0 over Osbourn Park
|
10 (10)
|
Fairfax
|
4-0
|
W 67-0 over Falls Church
Honorable Mention:
Robinson (5-0)
West Springfield (4-0)
Westfield (4-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
5-0
|
W 61-0 over Henrico
|
2 (2)
|
5-0
|
W 62-0 over Princess Anne
|
3 (3)
|
4-1
|
W 56-7 over Riverside
|
4 (4)
|
2-1
|
W 36-14 over Lake Taylor
|
5 (5)
|
5-0
|
W 53-20 over Massaponax
|
6 (6)
|
4-1
|
W 41-6 over Tallwood
|
7 (7)
|
5-0
|
W 54-0 over Dominion
|
8 (8)
|
Midlothian
|
4-0
|
W 28-6 over Monacan
|
9 (10)
|
Woodside
|
4-0
|
W 39-0 over Gloucester
|
10 (HM)
|
Douglas Freeman
|
5-0
|
W 28-6 over Mills Godwin
Honorable Mention:
Cox (4-1)
Riverbend (4-1)
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (3-1)
Hermitage (3-2)
Briar Woods (3-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
4-0
|
W 34-3 over Mechanicsville
|
2 (2)
|
4-0
|
W 63-0 over Colonial Heights
|
3 (3)
|
4-0
|
W 14-7 over Western Branch
|
4 (4)
|
4-1
|
W 76-0 over Blacksburg
|
5 (5)
|
5-0
|
W 63-14 over Charlottesville
|
6 (6)
|
4-0
|
W 22-0 over Briar Woods
|
7 (7)
|
3-0
|
W 63-7 over James Monroe
|
8 (8)
|
Kettle Run
|
4-0
|
W 54-28 over James Wood
|
9 (9)
|
Loudoun County
|
4-0
|
W 42-14 over Loudoun Valley
|
10 (10)
|
4-1
|
W 63-6 over Liberty-Bedford
Honorable Mention:
Hanover (4-0)
Warwick (4-1)
Amherst (4-0)
Churchland (3-1)
Patrick Henry-Ashland (3-1)
Matoaca (2-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
4-0
|
W 43-0 over Heritage-NN
|
2 (3)
|
5-0
|
W 47-7 over Brookville
|
3 (2)
|
4-1
|
L 7-47 to Liberty Christian
|
4 (4)
|
3-1
|
L 14-36 to Maury
|
5 (5)
|
4-1
|
W 34-22 over Rustburg
|
6 (6)
|
4-1
|
W 28-27 over Princeton, WV
|
7 (7)
|
3-1
|
W 26-7 over Tabb
|
8 (HM)
|
Brentsville District
|
4-1
|
W 55-2 over Meridian
|
9 (9)
|
3-1
|
W 17-10 over Grafton
|
10 (8)
|
Christiansburg
|
3-1
|
L 20-21 to Radford
Honorable Mention:
Norcom (4-1)
Spotswood (4-1)
Wilson Memorial (3-1)
Cave Spring (4-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
5-0
|
W 28-14 over Galax
|
2 (2)
|
4-0
|
W 40-14 over Lee High
|
3 (3)
|
5-0
|
W 21-20 over Christiansburg
|
4 (4)
|
4-0
|
W 24-10 over James River-B
|
5 (5)
|
5-0
|
W 62-6 over Coloninal Beach
|
6 (6)
|
Luray
|
4-0
|
W 50-23 over Sklyine
|
7 (9)
|
4-1
|
W 28-0 over Westmoreland
|
8 (10)
|
TJ-Richmond
|
5-0
|
W 72-0 over John Marshall
|
9 (HM)
|
Strasburgh
|
4-1
|
W 38-0 over Clarke County
|
10 (7)
|
3-2
|
L 16-23 to Gate City
Honorable Mention:
Martinsville (4-0)
Virginia High (4-1)
Appomattox (2-3)
Gate City (3-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (2)
|
5-0
|
W 48-8 over King & Queen
|
2 (1)
|
3-1
|
W 35-12 over Tazewell
|
3 (5)
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
5-0
|
W 53-14 over Randolph-Henry
|
4 (4)
|
3-2
|
L 14-28 to Graham
|
5 (3)
|
4-1
|
L 8-48 to Essex
|
6 (6)
|
Grayson County
|
4-0
|
W 42-9 over Marion
|
7 (7)
|
George Wythe
|
4-1
|
W 16-14 over Rural Retreat
|
8 (8)
|
3-1
|
W 47-27 over Bruton
|
9 (10)
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
10 (NR)
|
Holston
|
3-1
|
W 50-21 over Eastside
Honorable Mention:
Buffalo Gap (3-1)
Rye Cove (5-0)
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.