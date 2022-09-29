News More News
VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9/29/22 Games (Week 6)

Oscar Smith has rolled through its competition, outscoring foes 175-28 through three victories before a rivalry matchup against Indian River (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Weather from Hurricane Ian is impacting the High School Football all around the Commonwealth as most games are being moved up to beat the storm heading this way.

Some of the key games this week include top-ranked at fellow 4-0 Hanover as well as Loudoun County at 4-0 visiting unbeaten Tuscarora, which won a close call with Briar Woods last week.

In Class 2, Luray visits Central-Woodstock as unbeatens collide. A pair of ranked teams in Class 1 square off with Holston traveling to Narrows.

Th entire Class 4 Top Ten remains the same as each ranked squad prevailed. All were by wide margins, except for close, quality wins by King's Fork over Class 6 contender Western Branch and Tuscarora over Class 5 foe Briar Woods, coached by former Huskies sideline boss Mike Burnett.

Of the ten ranked teams in Class 4, only two have blemishes in Salem and E.C. Glass. The number of undefeated squads will certainly dwindle as we inch closer towards the postseason.

See the latest rankings below as we close out the month of September before heading to the midway stretch in October.


Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2022 Football Schedule Here


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 29, 2022


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Oscar Smith

3-0

W 74-13 over Hickory

2 (2)

Freedom-PW

5-0

W 61-0 over Gar-Field

3 (3)

Battlefield

4-0

W 35-0 over Osbourn

4 (5)

Lake Braddock

4-0

W 62-7 over Annandale

5 (6)

Thomas Dale

4-0

W 28-23 over Matoaca

6 (7)

Centreville

3-1

Idle

7 (4)

Western Branch

4-1

L 7-14 to King's Fork

8 (8)

South County

3-1

W 61-6 over Justice

9 (9)

Patriot

4-0

W 56-0 over Osbourn Park

10 (10)

Fairfax

4-0

W 67-0 over Falls Church

Honorable Mention:
Robinson (5-0)
West Springfield (4-0)
Westfield (4-1)


Colton Hinton has rushed for 327 yards and 4 TD's to go with 13 receptions for 272 yards and 3 TD's for the 4-1 Bulldogs (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Highland Springs

5-0

W 61-0 over Henrico

2 (2)

Green Run

5-0

W 62-0 over Princess Anne

3 (3)

Stone Bridge

4-1

W 56-7 over Riverside

4 (4)

Maury

2-1

W 36-14 over Lake Taylor

5 (5)

Mountain View

5-0

W 53-20 over Massaponax

6 (6)

Kempsville

4-1

W 41-6 over Tallwood

7 (7)

Independence

5-0

W 54-0 over Dominion

8 (8)

Midlothian

4-0

W 28-6 over Monacan

9 (10)

Woodside

4-0

W 39-0 over Gloucester

10 (HM)

Douglas Freeman

5-0

W 28-6 over Mills Godwin
Dropped Out: #9 Salem-VB (3-1) fell to Cox 28-14

Honorable Mention:
Cox (4-1)
Riverbend (4-1)
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (3-1)
Hermitage (3-2)
Briar Woods (3-2)


Harry Dalton, who accounted for 13 touchdowns (8 passing, 5 rushing) through his team's first three games, has Dinwiddie as one of the prime contenders for the Class 4 crown (Bob Lanum, BobLimages.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Varina

4-0

W 34-3 over Mechanicsville

2 (2)

Dinwiddie

4-0

W 63-0 over Colonial Heights

3 (3)

King's Fork

4-0

W 14-7 over Western Branch

4 (4)

Salem

4-1

W 76-0 over Blacksburg

5 (5)

Louisa

5-0

W 63-14 over Charlottesville

6 (6)

Tuscarora

4-0

W 22-0 over Briar Woods

7 (7)

King George

3-0

W 63-7 over James Monroe

8 (8)

Kettle Run

4-0

W 54-28 over James Wood

9 (9)

Loudoun County

4-0

W 42-14 over Loudoun Valley

10 (10)

E.C. Glass

4-1

W 63-6 over Liberty-Bedford

Honorable Mention:
Hanover (4-0)
Warwick (4-1)
Amherst (4-0)
Churchland (3-1)
Patrick Henry-Ashland (3-1)
Matoaca (2-2)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

4-0

W 43-0 over Heritage-NN

2 (3)

Liberty Christian

5-0

W 47-7 over Brookville

3 (2)

Brookville

4-1

L 7-47 to Liberty Christian

4 (4)

Lake Taylor

3-1

L 14-36 to Maury

5 (5)

Heritage-Lynchburg

4-1

W 34-22 over Rustburg

6 (6)

Lord Botetourt

4-1

W 28-27 over Princeton, WV

7 (7)

Lafayette

3-1

W 26-7 over Tabb

8 (HM)

Brentsville District

4-1

W 55-2 over Meridian

9 (9)

York

3-1

W 17-10 over Grafton

10 (8)

Christiansburg

3-1

L 20-21 to Radford
Dropped Out: #10 Petersburg (3-1) fell to Hopewell 26-14

Honorable Mention:
Norcom (4-1)
Spotswood (4-1)
Wilson Memorial (3-1)
Cave Spring (4-1)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Graham

5-0

W 28-14 over Galax

2 (2)

Ridgeview

4-0

W 40-14 over Lee High

3 (3)

Radford

5-0

W 21-20 over Christiansburg

4 (4)

Stuarts Draft

4-0

W 24-10 over James River-B

5 (5)

Central-Woodstock

5-0

W 62-6 over Coloninal Beach

6 (6)

Luray

4-0

W 50-23 over Sklyine

7 (9)

King William

4-1

W 28-0 over Westmoreland

8 (10)

TJ-Richmond

5-0

W 72-0 over John Marshall

9 (HM)

Strasburgh

4-1

W 38-0 over Clarke County

10 (7)

Union

3-2

L 16-23 to Gate City
Dropped Out: #6 Clarke County (2-2) fell to Strasburg 38-0

Honorable Mention:
Martinsville (4-0)
Virginia High (4-1)
Appomattox (2-3)
Gate City (3-2)


Dorian Harris rushed for six touchdowns as Essex handed King & Queen its first loss of the season (Marsel T. Mason, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (2)

Essex

5-0

W 48-8 over King & Queen

2 (1)

Riverheads

3-1

W 35-12 over Tazewell

3 (5)

Central-Lunenburg

5-0

W 53-14 over Randolph-Henry

4 (4)

Galax

3-2

L 14-28 to Graham

5 (3)

King & Queen

4-1

L 8-48 to Essex

6 (6)

Grayson County

4-0

W 42-9 over Marion

7 (7)

George Wythe

4-1

W 16-14 over Rural Retreat

8 (8)

Northumberland

3-1

W 47-27 over Bruton

9 (10)

Narrows

2-1

Idle

10 (NR)

Holston

3-1

W 50-21 over Eastside
Dropped Out: #9 Giles (2-3) fell to Fort Chiswell 36-20

Honorable Mention:
Buffalo Gap (3-1)
Rye Cove (5-0)



