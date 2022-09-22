The latest week of High School Football saw very few changes to the rankings. In Class 6, South County's surprising loss to Westfield yielded the Bobcats of Battlefield moving up a spot along with some others, including Western Branch, which has a huge Southeastern District showdown against reigning Region 4A Champ King's Fork.

That's not the only showdown in Tidewater as Maury, winners of four straight regional titles at the Class 5 level, plays host to three-time Lake Taylor at Powhatan Field in Norfolk. The Titans look to be a contender in Class 3, where defending State Champ Phoebus has been dominant and Heritage of Lynchburg re-grouped from an early-season loss to Class 4 contender Dinwiddie by blanking E.C. Glass 12-0 in the Jug Bowl.

Speaking of Class 3, a major battle awaits in the Seminole District with Brookville and Liberty Christian, who check in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the latest rankings. Another battle where No. 2 and No. 3 face off is in Class 1 as Essex takes on King & Queen, a team that has opened the season with four straight shutouts.

Class 5 continues to be led by Highland Springs, who went to West Virginia and pounded perennial power Martinsburg, and Green Run, a Virginia Beach outfit fully capable of winning every regular season game by double-digits if rivals Salem and Bayside are unable to threaten them come October.

September is winding down and the weather is starting to get cooler. The latest edition of the rankings can be seen below..



Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2022 Football Schedule Here



Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 22, 2022



