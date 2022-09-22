News More News
VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9/22/22 Games (Week 5)

Jakyre Henley and the Springers continues to perform at a high level in big games, thumping a ranked Martinsburg team in West Virginia by a count of 34-3
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
The latest week of High School Football saw very few changes to the rankings. In Class 6, South County's surprising loss to Westfield yielded the Bobcats of Battlefield moving up a spot along with some others, including Western Branch, which has a huge Southeastern District showdown against reigning Region 4A Champ King's Fork.

That's not the only showdown in Tidewater as Maury, winners of four straight regional titles at the Class 5 level, plays host to three-time Lake Taylor at Powhatan Field in Norfolk. The Titans look to be a contender in Class 3, where defending State Champ Phoebus has been dominant and Heritage of Lynchburg re-grouped from an early-season loss to Class 4 contender Dinwiddie by blanking E.C. Glass 12-0 in the Jug Bowl.

Speaking of Class 3, a major battle awaits in the Seminole District with Brookville and Liberty Christian, who check in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the latest rankings. Another battle where No. 2 and No. 3 face off is in Class 1 as Essex takes on King & Queen, a team that has opened the season with four straight shutouts.

Class 5 continues to be led by Highland Springs, who went to West Virginia and pounded perennial power Martinsburg, and Green Run, a Virginia Beach outfit fully capable of winning every regular season game by double-digits if rivals Salem and Bayside are unable to threaten them come October.

September is winding down and the weather is starting to get cooler. The latest edition of the rankings can be seen below..


Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2022 Football Schedule Here


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 22, 2022


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Oscar Smith

2-0

Idle

2 (2)

Freedom-PW

4-0

W 42-0 over Unity Reed

3 (4)

Battlefield

3-0

W 48-0 over C.D. Hylton

4 (5)

Western Branch

4-0

W 47-0 over Grassfied

5 (6)

Lake Braddock

3-0

W 48-8 over North Stafford

6 (7)

Thomas Dale

3-0

W 63-6 over Meadowbrook

7 (8)

Centreville

3-1

W 81-7 over Wakefield

8 (3)

South County

2-1

L 20-31 to Westfield

9 (9)

Patriot

3-0

W 35-21 over Gar-Field

10 (10)

Fairfax

3-0

W 45-0 over McLean

Honorable Mention:
Robinson (4-0)
West Springfield (3-0)
Yorktown (3-1)
Westfield (3-1)
Alexandria (3-0)


Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Highland Springs

4-0

W 34-3 over Martinsburg, WV

2 (2)

Green Run

4-0

W 57-7 over First Colonial

3 (3)

Stone Bridge

3-1

W 20-14 over Colonial Forge

4 (4)

Maury

1-1

W 66-0 over Granby

5 (5)

Mountain View

4-0

W 62-0 over James Monroe

6 (6)

Kempsville

3-1

W 63-0 over Princess Anne

7 (7)

Independence

4-0

W 49-7 over Washington, WV

8 (9)

Midlothian

3-0

W 15-7 over L.C. Bird

9 (HM)

Salem-VB

3-0

W 20-0 over Tallwood

10 (10

Woodside

3-0

W 21-20 over Heritage-NN
Dropped Out: #9 Hermitage (2-2) fell to Class 4 #1 Varina 13-0

Honorable Mention:
Douglas Freeman (4-0)
Riverbend (3-1)
Briar Woods (3-1)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Varina

3-0

W 13-0 over Hermitage

2 (2)

Dinwiddie

3-0

Idle

3 (3)

King's Fork

3-0

W 70-20 over Great Bridge

4 (4)

Salem

3-0

W 55-14 over Northside

5 (5)

Louisa

4-0

W 62-0 over Fluvanna

6 (7)

Tuscarora

3-0

W 32-0 over Heritage-Leesburg

7 (8)

King George

2-0

W 62-0 over Westmoreland

8 (10)

Kettle Run

4-0

W 31-0 over Riverside

9 (HM)

Loudoun County

3-0

W 27-6 over Broad Run

10 (6)

E.C. Glass

3-1

L 0-12 to Heritage-Lynchburg
Dropped Out: #9 Eastern View (3-1) fell to Brooke Point 28-6

Honorable Mention:
Hanover (3-0)
Lightridge (3-0)
Warwick (3-1)


Lord Botetourt stopped history by beating Riverheads, 35-21, to improve their own record to 2-1 overall before another key out-of-district test with perennial Class 2 contender Appomattox
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

3-0

W 41-6 over Bethel

2 (2)

Brookville

4-0

W 49-27 over Jefferson Forest

3 (3)

Liberty Christian

4-0

W 56-6 over Rustburg

4 (4)

Lake Taylor

3-0

W 41-0 over Norview

5 (6)

Heritage-Lynchburg

3-1

W 12-0 over E.C. Glass

6 (7)

Lord Botetourt

3-1

W 35-3 over Appomattox

7 (9)

Lafayette

2-1

W 35-21 over York

8 (10)

Christiansburg

3-0

Idle

9 (10)

York

2-1

L 21-35 to Lafayette

10 (HM)

Petersburg

3-0

W 62-6 over John Marshall
Dropped Out: #8 Rustburg (3-1) fell to #3 Liberty Christian 56-6

Honorable Mention:
Wilson Memorial (3-0)
Norcom (3-1)
Brentsville District (3-1)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Graham

4-0

W 17-8 over Union

2 (2)

Ridgeview

3-0

Idle

3 (3)

Radford

4-0

W 28-7 over Galax

4 (4)

Stuarts Draft

3-0

W 14-3 over Greenbrier East, WV

5 (5)

Central-Woodstock

4-0

W 21-14 over Clarke County

6 (6)

Clarke County

2-1

L 14-21 to Central-Woodstock

7 (7)

Union

3-1

L 8-17 to Graham

8 (8)

Luray

3-0

W 35-12 over Page County

9 (10)

King William

3-1

L 14-50 to Heritage-Lynchburg

10 (9)

TJ-Richmond

4-0

W 20-6 over Greensville
Dropped Out: #9 Appomattox (1-3) fell to #7 Lord Botetourt 35-3

Honorable Mention:
Randolph-Henry (3-0)
Martinsville (3-0)
Prince Edward (3-0)
Strasburg (3-0)
Virginia High (3-1)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Riverheads

2-1

Idle

2 (3)

Essex

4-0

W 52-14 over Franklin

3 (4)

King & Queen

3-0

W 44-0 over Northumberland

4 (2)

Galax

3-1

L 7-28 to Radford

5 (7)

Central-Lunenburg

4-0

W 22-8 over William Campbell

6 (6)

Grayson County

3-0

Idle

7 (10)

George Wythe

3-1

W 55-32 over Carroll County

8 (5)

Northumberland

2-1

L 0-44 to King & Queen

9 (NR)

Giles

2-2

W 16-14 over Narrows

10 (6)

Narrows

2-1

L 14-16 to Giles
Dropped Out: #9 Westmoreland (2-1) fell to Class 4 King George 62-0; #10 Franklin (2-1) fell to #3 Essex 52-14

Honorable Mention:
Buffalo Gap (2-1)
Sussex Central (2-1)
Rye Cove (4-0)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


