VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9/22/22 Games (Week 5)
The latest week of High School Football saw very few changes to the rankings. In Class 6, South County's surprising loss to Westfield yielded the Bobcats of Battlefield moving up a spot along with some others, including Western Branch, which has a huge Southeastern District showdown against reigning Region 4A Champ King's Fork.
That's not the only showdown in Tidewater as Maury, winners of four straight regional titles at the Class 5 level, plays host to three-time Lake Taylor at Powhatan Field in Norfolk. The Titans look to be a contender in Class 3, where defending State Champ Phoebus has been dominant and Heritage of Lynchburg re-grouped from an early-season loss to Class 4 contender Dinwiddie by blanking E.C. Glass 12-0 in the Jug Bowl.
Speaking of Class 3, a major battle awaits in the Seminole District with Brookville and Liberty Christian, who check in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the latest rankings. Another battle where No. 2 and No. 3 face off is in Class 1 as Essex takes on King & Queen, a team that has opened the season with four straight shutouts.
Class 5 continues to be led by Highland Springs, who went to West Virginia and pounded perennial power Martinsburg, and Green Run, a Virginia Beach outfit fully capable of winning every regular season game by double-digits if rivals Salem and Bayside are unable to threaten them come October.
September is winding down and the weather is starting to get cooler. The latest edition of the rankings can be seen below..
Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here
Master VHSL 2022 Football Schedule Here
Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 22, 2022
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2 (2)
|
4-0
|
W 42-0 over Unity Reed
|
3 (4)
|
3-0
|
W 48-0 over C.D. Hylton
|
4 (5)
|
4-0
|
W 47-0 over Grassfied
|
5 (6)
|
3-0
|
W 48-8 over North Stafford
|
6 (7)
|
3-0
|
W 63-6 over Meadowbrook
|
7 (8)
|
3-1
|
W 81-7 over Wakefield
|
8 (3)
|
2-1
|
L 20-31 to Westfield
|
9 (9)
|
3-0
|
W 35-21 over Gar-Field
|
10 (10)
|
Fairfax
|
3-0
|
W 45-0 over McLean
Honorable Mention:
Robinson (4-0)
West Springfield (3-0)
Yorktown (3-1)
Westfield (3-1)
Alexandria (3-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
4-0
|
W 34-3 over Martinsburg, WV
|
2 (2)
|
4-0
|
W 57-7 over First Colonial
|
3 (3)
|
3-1
|
W 20-14 over Colonial Forge
|
4 (4)
|
1-1
|
W 66-0 over Granby
|
5 (5)
|
4-0
|
W 62-0 over James Monroe
|
6 (6)
|
3-1
|
W 63-0 over Princess Anne
|
7 (7)
|
4-0
|
W 49-7 over Washington, WV
|
8 (9)
|
Midlothian
|
3-0
|
W 15-7 over L.C. Bird
|
9 (HM)
|
Salem-VB
|
3-0
|
W 20-0 over Tallwood
|
10 (10
|
Woodside
|
3-0
|
W 21-20 over Heritage-NN
Honorable Mention:
Douglas Freeman (4-0)
Riverbend (3-1)
Briar Woods (3-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
3-0
|
W 13-0 over Hermitage
|
2 (2)
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
3 (3)
|
3-0
|
W 70-20 over Great Bridge
|
4 (4)
|
3-0
|
W 55-14 over Northside
|
5 (5)
|
4-0
|
W 62-0 over Fluvanna
|
6 (7)
|
3-0
|
W 32-0 over Heritage-Leesburg
|
7 (8)
|
2-0
|
W 62-0 over Westmoreland
|
8 (10)
|
Kettle Run
|
4-0
|
W 31-0 over Riverside
|
9 (HM)
|
Loudoun County
|
3-0
|
W 27-6 over Broad Run
|
10 (6)
|
3-1
|
L 0-12 to Heritage-Lynchburg
Honorable Mention:
Hanover (3-0)
Lightridge (3-0)
Warwick (3-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
3-0
|
W 41-6 over Bethel
|
2 (2)
|
4-0
|
W 49-27 over Jefferson Forest
|
3 (3)
|
4-0
|
W 56-6 over Rustburg
|
4 (4)
|
3-0
|
W 41-0 over Norview
|
5 (6)
|
3-1
|
W 12-0 over E.C. Glass
|
6 (7)
|
3-1
|
W 35-3 over Appomattox
|
7 (9)
|
2-1
|
W 35-21 over York
|
8 (10)
|
Christiansburg
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
9 (10)
|
2-1
|
L 21-35 to Lafayette
|
10 (HM)
|
Petersburg
|
3-0
|
W 62-6 over John Marshall
Honorable Mention:
Wilson Memorial (3-0)
Norcom (3-1)
Brentsville District (3-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
4-0
|
W 17-8 over Union
|
2 (2)
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
3 (3)
|
4-0
|
W 28-7 over Galax
|
4 (4)
|
3-0
|
W 14-3 over Greenbrier East, WV
|
5 (5)
|
4-0
|
W 21-14 over Clarke County
|
6 (6)
|
2-1
|
L 14-21 to Central-Woodstock
|
7 (7)
|
3-1
|
L 8-17 to Graham
|
8 (8)
|
Luray
|
3-0
|
W 35-12 over Page County
|
9 (10)
|
3-1
|
L 14-50 to Heritage-Lynchburg
|
10 (9)
|
TJ-Richmond
|
4-0
|
W 20-6 over Greensville
Honorable Mention:
Randolph-Henry (3-0)
Martinsville (3-0)
Prince Edward (3-0)
Strasburg (3-0)
Virginia High (3-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
2 (3)
|
4-0
|
W 52-14 over Franklin
|
3 (4)
|
3-0
|
W 44-0 over Northumberland
|
4 (2)
|
3-1
|
L 7-28 to Radford
|
5 (7)
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
4-0
|
W 22-8 over William Campbell
|
6 (6)
|
Grayson County
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
7 (10)
|
George Wythe
|
3-1
|
W 55-32 over Carroll County
|
8 (5)
|
2-1
|
L 0-44 to King & Queen
|
9 (NR)
|
Giles
|
2-2
|
W 16-14 over Narrows
|
10 (6)
|
2-1
|
L 14-16 to Giles
Honorable Mention:
Buffalo Gap (2-1)
Sussex Central (2-1)
Rye Cove (4-0)
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.