VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9/15/22 Games

Kameron Courtney returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown during Freedom's 36-13 triumph over Stone Bridge in Woodbridge on September 8th (Bob Lanum, BobLimages.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Streaks were busted all around the Commonwealth a week ago.

The biggest of all saw Riverheads, which came into its home test with Class 3 contender Lord Botetourt riding a 52-game winning streak, fall just a victory short of holding the VHSL record by themselves. Instead, by virtue of their 35-21 loss to the Cavaliers, the Gladiators are now 2-1 and share the state record with Phoebus.

Another long streak that came to a halt was the 26-game winning streak of Stone Bridge, which fell to Freedom of Woodbridge by a count of 36-13 in a score that certainly reverberated statewide. It was the most lopsided defeat for the reigning two-time State Champion Bulldogs in seven years.

By doubling up J.R. Tucker 12-6 in overtime, Meadowbrook ended their 34-game losing streak. It was their first win since November 3, 2017 when they beat eventual Class 3 State Hopewell by a count of 13-6.

In Class 1, John Battle took down reigning two-time Region 1D Champ Holston by a count of 19-6 to notch their first win since March 26, 2021 when they beat Lee High 23-16. That ended a 14-game losing skid, and in the process, halted the 17-game regular season winning streak of Holston. The Cavaliers hadn't lost in the regular season since February 22, 2021 when they were defeated by Grayson County.

While many eyes were on the schools at the Class 6 and Class 5 level a week ago, some of the smaller classification programs take center stage this week. E.C. Glass puts its perfect 3-0 mark on the line against Heritage-Lynchburg (2-1) in the always highly anticipated Jug Bowl for bragging rights. Not many expected Rustburg (3-0) at Liberty Christian (3-0) to be a big game with playoff ramifications in Region 3C, but it is one.

At the Class 2 level, Clarke County visits Central-Woodstock in a potential Region 2B Championship preview. Those two tend to have entertaining battles in the Bull Run District. Out west, Graham at Union is a huge showdown that seldom ever disappoints and puts the winner in the driver's seat to claim a top seed in Region 2D.

Radford at Galax is arguably as good a game on the docket as any out there because the winner could be viewed as the favorite in its division to capture a state title with Radford in Class 2 and Galax in Class 1. At the Class 1 level, keep an eye on Northumberland, led by Tennessee commit Cam Seldon, visiting King & Queen (3-0), which has one of the best 1-2 offensive backfield punches around with QB Malik Holmes and RB Kam Berry.


Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2022 Football Schedule Here


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 15, 2022


South County

Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Oscar Smith

2-0

W 54-0 over Grassfield

2 (3)

Freedom-PW

3-0

W 36-13 over Stone Bridge

3 (2)

South County

2-0

Idle

4 (4)

Battlefield

2-0

W 35-6 over Gainesville

5 (5)

Western Branch

3-0

W 38-8 over Nansemond River

6 (6)

Lake Braddock

2-0

Idle

7 (7)

Thomas Dale

2-0

W 42-21 over Hermitage

8 (8)

Centreville

2-1

W 63-7 over Mount Vernon

9 (9)

Patriot

2-0

W 37-20 over Forest Park

10 (10)

Fairfax

2-0

Idle

Honorable Mention:
Robinson (3-0)
Chantilly (2-0)
West Springfield (2-0)
Landstown (3-0)


Junior WR Keylen 'Brodie' Adams already has 12 receptions for 329 yards and 6 TD's for the 3-0 Green Run Stallions (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Highland Springs

3-0

W 63-0 over Prince George

2 (4)

Green Run

3-0

W 56-8 over Kellam

3 (2)

Stone Bridge

2-1

L 13-36 to Freedom-PW

4 (3)

Maury

0-1

L 14-21 to New Bern, NC

5 (5)

Mountain View

2-0

W 41-0 over Liberty-Bealeton

6 (7)

Kempsville

2-1

W 44-0 over Ocean Lakes

7 (8)

Independence

3-0

W 53-7 over Bishop Ireton

8 (9)

Midlothian

2-0

W 42-0 over Clover Hill

9 (6)

Hermitage

2-0

L 21-42 to Thomas Dale

10 (HM)

Woodside

2-0

W 43-0 over Hampton
Dropped Out: #9 Indian River (2-1) fell to Class 4 #3 King's Fork 28-0

Honorable Mention:
Salem-Virginia Beach (2-0)
L.C. Bird (2-0)
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (1-1)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Varina

2-0

Idle

2 (2)

Dinwiddie

3-0

W 55-7 over North Stafford

3 (3)

King's Fork

2-0

W 28-0 over Indian River

4 (4)

Salem

2-1

W 49-12 over William Fleming

5 (5)

Louisa

3-0

W 31-22 over Massaponax

6 (6)

E.C. Glass

3-0

W 49-0 over GW-Danville

7 (7)

Tuscarora

2-0

Idle

8 (8)

King George

1-0

Idle

9 (10)

Eastern View

3-0

W 28-0 over Stafford

10 (HM)

Kettle Run

3-0

W 38-7 over Brentsville
Dropped Out: #9 Patrick Henry-Ashland (1-1) fell to Glen Allen 37-25

Honorable Mention:
Loudon County (2-0)
Hanover (2-0)
Lightridge (3-0)


Lord Botetourt stopped history by beating Riverheads, 35-21, to improve their own record to 2-1 overall before another key out-of-district test with perennial Class 2 contender Appomattox (Submitted Photo)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

2-0

W 25-0 over Warwick

2 (2)

Brookville

3-0

W 61-14 over Fluvanna

3 (3)

Liberty Christian

3-0

W 34-14 over Franklin County

4 (4)

Lake Taylor

2-0

W 62-28 over Currituck, NC

5 (5)

York

2-0

W 25-13 over Poquoson

6 (7)

Heritage-Lynchburg

2-1

W 50-14 over Appomattox

7 (8)

Lord Botetourt

2-1

W 35-21 over Riverheads

8 (9)

Rustburg

1-1

W 42-13 over Rustburg

9 (10)

Lafayette

1-1

W 48-0 over Grafton

10 (HM)

Christiansburg

3-0

W 41-0 over William Byrd
Dropped Out: #6 Hopewell (0-2) fell to Norcom 20-17

Honorable Mention:
Petersburg (2-0)
Wilson Memorial (2-0)
Norcom (2-1)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Graham

3-0

W 48-3 over Richlands

2 (2)

Ridgeview

3-0

W 37-14 over Central-Wise

3 (4)

Radford

3-0

W 48-0 over Fort Chiswell

4 (5)

Stuarts Draft

2-0

Idle

5 (6)

Central-Woodstock

3-0

W 42-21 over East Rockingham

6 (7)

Clarke County

2-0

W 27-16 over Skyline

7 (8)

Union

3-0

W 48-13 over J.I. Burton

8 (NR)

Luray

2-0

Idle

9 (3)

Appomattox

1-2

L 14-50 to Heritage-Lynchburg

10 (9)

King William

2-1

L 13-26 to Essex
Dropped Out: #10 Tazewell (1-2) fell to Colonial Heights 20-6

Honorable Mention:
Randolph-Henry (2-0)
Prince Edward (3-0)
Strasburg (2-0)
Virginia High (2-1)
Alleghany (3-0)


Ayden White and the Maroon Tide of Galax play host to 3-0 Radford, one of the favorites at the Class 2 level in a major measuring stick matchup for both squads (Marsel T. Mason, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Riverheads

2-1

L 21-35 to Lord Botetourt

2 (2)

Galax

3-0

W 42-7 over Carroll County

3 (3)

Essex

3-0

W 26-13 over King William

4 (4)

King & Queen

3-0

W 53-0 over Cumberland

5 (6)

Northumberland

2-0

W 34-6 over Charles City

6 (7)

Narrows

2-0

W 40-22 over Chilhowie

7 (10)

Central-Lunenburg

3-0

W 48-6 over Brunswick

8 (NR)

Grayson County

3-0

W 40-0 over Rural Retreat

9 (HM)

Westmoreland

2-0

W 14-7 over Rappahannock

10 (HM)

Franklin

2-0

W 42-22 over Colonial Beach
Dropped Out: #5 Rural Retreat (2-1) fell to Grayson County 40-0); #8 Holston (2-1) fell to John Battle 19-6; #9 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (2-1) fell to Virginia High 35-8

Honorable Mention:
Twin Springs (2-1)
Sussex Central (1-1)



