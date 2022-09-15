VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9/15/22 Games
Streaks were busted all around the Commonwealth a week ago.
The biggest of all saw Riverheads, which came into its home test with Class 3 contender Lord Botetourt riding a 52-game winning streak, fall just a victory short of holding the VHSL record by themselves. Instead, by virtue of their 35-21 loss to the Cavaliers, the Gladiators are now 2-1 and share the state record with Phoebus.
Another long streak that came to a halt was the 26-game winning streak of Stone Bridge, which fell to Freedom of Woodbridge by a count of 36-13 in a score that certainly reverberated statewide. It was the most lopsided defeat for the reigning two-time State Champion Bulldogs in seven years.
By doubling up J.R. Tucker 12-6 in overtime, Meadowbrook ended their 34-game losing streak. It was their first win since November 3, 2017 when they beat eventual Class 3 State Hopewell by a count of 13-6.
In Class 1, John Battle took down reigning two-time Region 1D Champ Holston by a count of 19-6 to notch their first win since March 26, 2021 when they beat Lee High 23-16. That ended a 14-game losing skid, and in the process, halted the 17-game regular season winning streak of Holston. The Cavaliers hadn't lost in the regular season since February 22, 2021 when they were defeated by Grayson County.
While many eyes were on the schools at the Class 6 and Class 5 level a week ago, some of the smaller classification programs take center stage this week. E.C. Glass puts its perfect 3-0 mark on the line against Heritage-Lynchburg (2-1) in the always highly anticipated Jug Bowl for bragging rights. Not many expected Rustburg (3-0) at Liberty Christian (3-0) to be a big game with playoff ramifications in Region 3C, but it is one.
At the Class 2 level, Clarke County visits Central-Woodstock in a potential Region 2B Championship preview. Those two tend to have entertaining battles in the Bull Run District. Out west, Graham at Union is a huge showdown that seldom ever disappoints and puts the winner in the driver's seat to claim a top seed in Region 2D.
Radford at Galax is arguably as good a game on the docket as any out there because the winner could be viewed as the favorite in its division to capture a state title with Radford in Class 2 and Galax in Class 1. At the Class 1 level, keep an eye on Northumberland, led by Tennessee commit Cam Seldon, visiting King & Queen (3-0), which has one of the best 1-2 offensive backfield punches around with QB Malik Holmes and RB Kam Berry.
Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 15, 2022
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
2-0
|
W 54-0 over Grassfield
|
2 (3)
|
3-0
|
W 36-13 over Stone Bridge
|
3 (2)
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
4 (4)
|
2-0
|
W 35-6 over Gainesville
|
5 (5)
|
3-0
|
W 38-8 over Nansemond River
|
6 (6)
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
7 (7)
|
2-0
|
W 42-21 over Hermitage
|
8 (8)
|
2-1
|
W 63-7 over Mount Vernon
|
9 (9)
|
2-0
|
W 37-20 over Forest Park
|
10 (10)
|
Fairfax
|
2-0
|
Idle
Honorable Mention:
Robinson (3-0)
Chantilly (2-0)
West Springfield (2-0)
Landstown (3-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
3-0
|
W 63-0 over Prince George
|
2 (4)
|
3-0
|
W 56-8 over Kellam
|
3 (2)
|
2-1
|
L 13-36 to Freedom-PW
|
4 (3)
|
0-1
|
L 14-21 to New Bern, NC
|
5 (5)
|
2-0
|
W 41-0 over Liberty-Bealeton
|
6 (7)
|
2-1
|
W 44-0 over Ocean Lakes
|
7 (8)
|
3-0
|
W 53-7 over Bishop Ireton
|
8 (9)
|
Midlothian
|
2-0
|
W 42-0 over Clover Hill
|
9 (6)
|
2-0
|
L 21-42 to Thomas Dale
|
10 (HM)
|
Woodside
|
2-0
|
W 43-0 over Hampton
Honorable Mention:
Salem-Virginia Beach (2-0)
L.C. Bird (2-0)
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (1-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2 (2)
|
3-0
|
W 55-7 over North Stafford
|
3 (3)
|
2-0
|
W 28-0 over Indian River
|
4 (4)
|
2-1
|
W 49-12 over William Fleming
|
5 (5)
|
3-0
|
W 31-22 over Massaponax
|
6 (6)
|
3-0
|
W 49-0 over GW-Danville
|
7 (7)
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
8 (8)
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
9 (10)
|
Eastern View
|
3-0
|
W 28-0 over Stafford
|
10 (HM)
|
Kettle Run
|
3-0
|
W 38-7 over Brentsville
Honorable Mention:
Loudon County (2-0)
Hanover (2-0)
Lightridge (3-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
2-0
|
W 25-0 over Warwick
|
2 (2)
|
3-0
|
W 61-14 over Fluvanna
|
3 (3)
|
3-0
|
W 34-14 over Franklin County
|
4 (4)
|
2-0
|
W 62-28 over Currituck, NC
|
5 (5)
|
2-0
|
W 25-13 over Poquoson
|
6 (7)
|
2-1
|
W 50-14 over Appomattox
|
7 (8)
|
2-1
|
W 35-21 over Riverheads
|
8 (9)
|
Rustburg
|
1-1
|
W 42-13 over Rustburg
|
9 (10)
|
1-1
|
W 48-0 over Grafton
|
10 (HM)
|
Christiansburg
|
3-0
|
W 41-0 over William Byrd
Honorable Mention:
Petersburg (2-0)
Wilson Memorial (2-0)
Norcom (2-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
3-0
|
W 48-3 over Richlands
|
2 (2)
|
3-0
|
W 37-14 over Central-Wise
|
3 (4)
|
3-0
|
W 48-0 over Fort Chiswell
|
4 (5)
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
5 (6)
|
3-0
|
W 42-21 over East Rockingham
|
6 (7)
|
2-0
|
W 27-16 over Skyline
|
7 (8)
|
3-0
|
W 48-13 over J.I. Burton
|
8 (NR)
|
Luray
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
9 (3)
|
1-2
|
L 14-50 to Heritage-Lynchburg
|
10 (9)
|
2-1
|
L 13-26 to Essex
Honorable Mention:
Randolph-Henry (2-0)
Prince Edward (3-0)
Strasburg (2-0)
Virginia High (2-1)
Alleghany (3-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
2-1
|
L 21-35 to Lord Botetourt
|
2 (2)
|
3-0
|
W 42-7 over Carroll County
|
3 (3)
|
3-0
|
W 26-13 over King William
|
4 (4)
|
3-0
|
W 53-0 over Cumberland
|
5 (6)
|
2-0
|
W 34-6 over Charles City
|
6 (7)
|
2-0
|
W 40-22 over Chilhowie
|
7 (10)
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
3-0
|
W 48-6 over Brunswick
|
8 (NR)
|
Grayson County
|
3-0
|
W 40-0 over Rural Retreat
|
9 (HM)
|
Westmoreland
|
2-0
|
W 14-7 over Rappahannock
|
10 (HM)
|
Franklin
|
2-0
|
W 42-22 over Colonial Beach
Honorable Mention:
Twin Springs (2-1)
Sussex Central (1-1)
