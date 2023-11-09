VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 11/9/23 Games
The regular season has come to a close for 2023 and the VHSL Football Playoffs have arrived.
We've got five unbeaten teams left in the largest classification, Class 6, where Freedom of Woodbridge will try to repeat as State Champs. Also looking to go back-to-back, yet in different classifications are the likes of Highland Springs (up from Class 5 to Class 6), Phoebus (up from Class 3 to Class 4) and Riverheads (up from Class 1 to Class 2).
The only three undefeated squads in Class 5 reside in Tidewater with Maury, Green Run and King's Fork. Meanwhile, Class 4 has a few different unblemished teams with the aforementioned Phantoms of Phoebus as well as Warhill from the '757' area code along with King George and Tuscarora.
As for Class 3, the only 10-0 squad was Magna Vista, but both Thomas Jefferson of Richmond and Liberty Christian won every one of the nine regular season contests that they had.
In Class 2, both Radford and Central-Woodstock completed the task of going a perfect 10-0 with an opportunity to make it to 14-0 if they get to the State Finals. Honaker and Essex are thinking about the same thing in Class 1, which seems more up for grabs now than in a long while with Riverheads having made the move up a division.
Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, November 9, 2023
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Freedom-PW
|
9-0
|
W 65-20 over St. Michael
|
2 (2)
|
9-1
|
W 30-13 over Hanover
|
3 (3)
|
10-0
|
W 24-0 over Petersburg
|
4 (4)
|
9-1
|
W 30-11 over Cosby
|
5 (5)
|
10-0
|
W 26-23 over Patriot
|
6 (6)
|
South Lakes
|
10-0
|
W 28-24 over Westfield
|
7 (7)
|
9-1
|
W 38-0 over Centreville
|
8 (8)
|
8-2
|
W 32-17 over West Potomac
|
9 (9)
|
Mountain View
|
10-0
|
W 35-21 over Stafford
|
10 (10)
|
Colonial Forge
|
9-1
|
W 47-6 over North Stafford
Honorable Mention:
West Springfield (8-2)
Glen Allen (8-2)
Washington-Liberty (9-1)
Oscar Smith (7-3)
Lake Braddock (8-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Maury
|
10-0
|
W 62-0 over Granby
|
2 (2)
|
10-0
|
W 35-8 over Landstown
|
3 (3)
|
10-0
|
W 41-35 over Hickory
|
4 (4)
|
9-1
|
Idle
|
5 (5)
|
9-1
|
W 59-0 over Hidden Valley
|
6 (7)
|
Stone Bridge
|
6-4
|
W 51-7 over Riverside
|
7 (8)
|
Indian River
|
7-3
|
W 22-7 over Grassfield
|
8 (6)
|
7-3
|
L 28-49 to Dinwiddie
|
9 (10)
|
Louisa
|
9-1
|
W 45-20 over Goochland
|
10 (HM)
|
Nansemond River
|
8-2
|
W 38-6 over Great Bridge
Honorable Mention:
Cox (8-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Phoebus
|
10-0
|
W 77-0 over Denbigh
|
2 (2)
|
9-1
|
W 2-0 over Blacksburg via forfeit
|
3 (3)
|
10-0
|
W 48-14 over Chancellor
|
4 (4)
|
8-2
|
W 33-7 over PH-Ashland
|
5 (5)
|
10-0
|
W 84-0 over Jamestown
|
6 (6)
|
7-3
|
W 49-28 over Matoaca
|
7 (8)
|
10-0
|
W 49-21 over Broad Run
|
8 (7)
|
Jefferson Forest
|
9-1
|
L 14-35 to Liberty Christian
|
9 (9)
|
John Champe
|
9-1
|
W 50-7 over Freedom-SR
|
10 (10)
|
Eastern View
|
9-1
|
W 41-17 over Courtland
Honorable Mention:
E.C. Glass (7-3)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
9-0
|
W 35-14 over Jefferson Forest
|
2 (2)
|
Magna Vista
|
10-0
|
W 55-21 over Mecklenburg
|
3 (4)
|
9-1
|
W 31-13 over Kettle Run
|
4 (6)
|
William Byrd
|
9-1
|
W 35-22 over Northside
|
5 (3)
|
9-1
|
L 13-31 to Brentsville
|
6 (7)
|
8-2
|
W 17-14 over Poquoson
|
7 (8)
|
8-2
|
W 48-13 over Franklin County
|
8 (9)
|
TJ-Richmond
|
9-0
|
W 23-7 over Colonial Heights
|
9 (10)
|
Hopewell
|
7-3
|
W 48-27 over Prince George
|
10 (HM)
|
Spotswood
|
9-1
|
W 35-34 over Turner Ashby in OT
Honorable Mention:
Alleghany (9-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
10-0
|
Idle
|
2 (2)
|
10-0
|
W 28-7 over Strasburg
|
3 (3)
|
9-1
|
W 40-14 over John Battle
|
4 (4)
|
Graham
|
9-1
|
W 43-0 over Richlands
|
5 (5)
|
Riverheads
|
9-1
|
W 2-0 over John Marshall via forfeit
|
6 (7)
|
Gretna
|
8-2
|
W 25-21 over William Campbell
|
7 (8)
|
8-2
|
W 49-7 over Carroll County
|
8 (6)
|
Strasburg
|
7-2
|
L 7-28 to Central-Woodstock
|
9 (9)
|
Buckingham
|
9-1
|
W 49-6 over Amelia County
|
10 (10)
|
7-3
|
L 14-17 to Lafayette
Honorable Mention:
Central-Lunenburg (8-2)
Ridgeview (7-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Honaker
|
10-0
|
W 40-34 over Rural Retreat
|
2 (2)
|
10-0
|
W 2-0 over Westmoreland via forfeit
|
3 (3)
|
9-1
|
W 62-0 over Surry
|
4 (4)
|
9-1
|
W 29-14 over Twin Springs
|
5 (6)
|
8-2
|
W 47-19 over Bath County
|
6 (8)
|
8-2
|
W 40-20 over Rappahannock
|
7 (9)
|
7-3
|
W 56-7 over Auburn
|
8 (10)
|
Grayson County
|
9-1
|
W 28-14 over Galax
|
9 (HM)
|
Brunswick
|
8-2
|
W 33-18 over Greensville
|
10 (5)
|
Bath County
|
9-1
|
L 19-47 to Narrows
Honorable Mention:
Twin Springs (8-2)
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.