The regular season has come to a close for 2023 and the VHSL Football Playoffs have arrived.

We've got five unbeaten teams left in the largest classification, Class 6, where Freedom of Woodbridge will try to repeat as State Champs. Also looking to go back-to-back, yet in different classifications are the likes of Highland Springs (up from Class 5 to Class 6), Phoebus (up from Class 3 to Class 4) and Riverheads (up from Class 1 to Class 2).

The only three undefeated squads in Class 5 reside in Tidewater with Maury, Green Run and King's Fork. Meanwhile, Class 4 has a few different unblemished teams with the aforementioned Phantoms of Phoebus as well as Warhill from the '757' area code along with King George and Tuscarora.

As for Class 3, the only 10-0 squad was Magna Vista, but both Thomas Jefferson of Richmond and Liberty Christian won every one of the nine regular season contests that they had.

In Class 2, both Radford and Central-Woodstock completed the task of going a perfect 10-0 with an opportunity to make it to 14-0 if they get to the State Finals. Honaker and Essex are thinking about the same thing in Class 1, which seems more up for grabs now than in a long while with Riverheads having made the move up a division.



