Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 11/9/23 Games

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The regular season has come to a close for 2023 and the VHSL Football Playoffs have arrived.

We've got five unbeaten teams left in the largest classification, Class 6, where Freedom of Woodbridge will try to repeat as State Champs. Also looking to go back-to-back, yet in different classifications are the likes of Highland Springs (up from Class 5 to Class 6), Phoebus (up from Class 3 to Class 4) and Riverheads (up from Class 1 to Class 2).

The only three undefeated squads in Class 5 reside in Tidewater with Maury, Green Run and King's Fork. Meanwhile, Class 4 has a few different unblemished teams with the aforementioned Phantoms of Phoebus as well as Warhill from the '757' area code along with King George and Tuscarora.

As for Class 3, the only 10-0 squad was Magna Vista, but both Thomas Jefferson of Richmond and Liberty Christian won every one of the nine regular season contests that they had.

In Class 2, both Radford and Central-Woodstock completed the task of going a perfect 10-0 with an opportunity to make it to 14-0 if they get to the State Finals. Honaker and Essex are thinking about the same thing in Class 1, which seems more up for grabs now than in a long while with Riverheads having made the move up a division.


Follow 2023 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Follow 2023 VHSL Football Playoff Brackets Here

Master VHSL 2023 Football Schedule


See the Full Rankings below...


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, November 9, 2023


The Battlefield Bobcats completed a third consecutive unbeaten regular season
The Battlefield Bobcats completed a third consecutive unbeaten regular season (Battlefield Athletics)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Freedom-PW

9-0

W 65-20 over St. Michael

2 (2)

Highland Springs

9-1

W 30-13 over Hanover

3 (3)

Thomas Dale

10-0

W 24-0 over Petersburg

4 (4)

Manchester

9-1

W 30-11 over Cosby

5 (5)

Battlefield

10-0

W 26-23 over Patriot

6 (6)

South Lakes

10-0

W 28-24 over Westfield

7 (7)

Madison

9-1

W 38-0 over Centreville

8 (8)

South County

8-2

W 32-17 over West Potomac

9 (9)

Mountain View

10-0

W 35-21 over Stafford

10 (10)

Colonial Forge

9-1

W 47-6 over North Stafford

Honorable Mention:
West Springfield (8-2)
Glen Allen (8-2)
Washington-Liberty (9-1)
Oscar Smith (7-3)
Lake Braddock (8-2)


Alkendric Overton and the Warriors of Nansemond River find their way back into the Top Ten as the regular season came to a close with them winning their third in a row to move to 8-2 overall
Alkendric Overton and the Warriors of Nansemond River find their way back into the Top Ten as the regular season came to a close with them winning their third in a row to move to 8-2 overall (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Maury

10-0

W 62-0 over Granby

2 (2)

Green Run

10-0

W 35-8 over Landstown

3 (3)

King's Fork

10-0

W 41-35 over Hickory

4 (4)

Warwick

9-1

Idle

5 (5)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

9-1

W 59-0 over Hidden Valley

6 (7)

Stone Bridge

6-4

W 51-7 over Riverside

7 (8)

Indian River

7-3

W 22-7 over Grassfield

8 (6)

Matoaca

7-3

L 28-49 to Dinwiddie

9 (10)

Louisa

9-1

W 45-20 over Goochland

10 (HM)

Nansemond River

8-2

W 38-6 over Great Bridge
Dropped Out: #9 Briar Woods (7-3) fell to Independence 9-6

Honorable Mention:
Cox (8-2)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

10-0

W 77-0 over Denbigh

2 (2)

Salem

9-1

W 2-0 over Blacksburg via forfeit

3 (3)

King George

10-0

W 48-14 over Chancellor

4 (4)

Varina

8-2

W 33-7 over PH-Ashland

5 (5)

Warhill

10-0

W 84-0 over Jamestown

6 (6)

Dinwiddie

7-3

W 49-28 over Matoaca

7 (8)

Tuscarora

10-0

W 49-21 over Broad Run

8 (7)

Jefferson Forest

9-1

L 14-35 to Liberty Christian

9 (9)

John Champe

9-1

W 50-7 over Freedom-SR

10 (10)

Eastern View

9-1

W 41-17 over Courtland

Honorable Mention:
E.C. Glass (7-3)


Joe Favero's Warriors of Magna Vista completed a perfect regular season, the program's first since 2011
Joe Favero's Warriors of Magna Vista completed a perfect regular season, the program's first since 2011 (Rod Johnson)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Liberty Christian

9-0

W 35-14 over Jefferson Forest

2 (2)

Magna Vista

10-0

W 55-21 over Mecklenburg

3 (4)

Brentsville District

9-1

W 31-13 over Kettle Run

4 (6)

William Byrd

9-1

W 35-22 over Northside

5 (3)

Kettle Run

9-1

L 13-31 to Brentsville

6 (7)

Lafayette

8-2

W 17-14 over Poquoson

7 (8)

Lord Botetourt

8-2

W 48-13 over Franklin County

8 (9)

TJ-Richmond

9-0

W 23-7 over Colonial Heights

9 (10)

Hopewell

7-3

W 48-27 over Prince George

10 (HM)

Spotswood

9-1

W 35-34 over Turner Ashby in OT
Dropped Out: #5 Turner Ashby (9-1) fell to Spotswood 35-34 in OT

Honorable Mention:
Alleghany (9-1)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Radford

10-0

Idle

2 (2)

Central-Woodstock

10-0

W 28-7 over Strasburg

3 (3)

Union

9-1

W 40-14 over John Battle

4 (4)

Graham

9-1

W 43-0 over Richlands

5 (5)

Riverheads

9-1

W 2-0 over John Marshall via forfeit

6 (7)

Gretna

8-2

W 25-21 over William Campbell

7 (8)

Glenvar

8-2

W 49-7 over Carroll County

8 (6)

Strasburg

7-2

L 7-28 to Central-Woodstock

9 (9)

Buckingham

9-1

W 49-6 over Amelia County

10 (10)

Poquoson

7-3

L 14-17 to Lafayette

Honorable Mention:
Central-Lunenburg (8-2)
Ridgeview (7-2)


Tandom Smith led George Wythe to the Class 1 State Finals a season ago and will try to get them back there after a strong finish to the regular season
Tandom Smith led George Wythe to the Class 1 State Finals a season ago and will try to get them back there after a strong finish to the regular season (Marsel T. Mason, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Honaker

10-0

W 40-34 over Rural Retreat

2 (2)

Essex

10-0

W 2-0 over Westmoreland via forfeit

3 (3)

Sussex Central

9-1

W 62-0 over Surry

4 (4)

Rye Cove

9-1

W 29-14 over Twin Springs

5 (6)

Narrows

8-2

W 47-19 over Bath County

6 (8)

Northumberland

8-2

W 40-20 over Rappahannock

7 (9)

George Wythe

7-3

W 56-7 over Auburn

8 (10)

Grayson County

9-1

W 28-14 over Galax

9 (HM)

Brunswick

8-2

W 33-18 over Greensville

10 (5)

Bath County

9-1

L 19-47 to Narrows
Dropped Out: #7 Galax (6-4) fell to #10 Grayson County 28-14

Honorable Mention:
Twin Springs (8-2)




Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement