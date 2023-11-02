Advertisement
VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 11/2/23 Games

Virginia Tech commit Noah Jenkins and the Springers won a thriller, 20-19 over Capital District rival Varina to improve to 8-1 overall
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
We have reached the end point of the 2023 regular season for Virginia High School Football and there is no shortage of crucial games around the Commonwealth that will have implications on the playoff picture in the six classes and 24 regions.

This was one of the stranger weeks for the rankings because for the first time I can recall in a long while - maybe ever - we had two teams fall out of Top Tens, not because they lost. Instead, it was because teams outside the rankings beat squads ranked sixth or higher with George Wythe surprisingly shutting out Grayson County in Class 1, while perennial Ashburn power Stone Bridge beat a Briar Woods team they could certainly see again in the Region 5D Finals on Thanksgiving weekend. Thus, it sent a 7-2 Cox outside the Top Ten and likewise for an 8-1 Twin Springs.

There are still 23 unbeaten teams in the rankings and that number will remain double-digits as we head into the postseason with one already having secured the unbeaten in regular season in Radford, which stays at the top in Class 2.

So what's the best matchup in the state? It's hard to narrow it down to just one, but certainly those that check out the Seminole District clash with Jefferson Forest at fellow unbeaten Liberty Christian or the Northwestern District tilt between undefeated Kettle Run and Brentsville District should get their money's worth.


Follow 2023 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2023 Football Schedule


See the Full Rankings below...


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, November 2, 2023


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Freedom-PW

8-0

W 73-0 over C.D. Hylton

2 (2)

Highland Springs

8-1

W 20-19 over Varina

3 (3)

Thomas Dale

9-0

W 28-24 over Hopewell

4 (5)

Manchester

8-1

W 61-8 over RCSA

5 (5)

Battlefield

9-0

W 49-0 over Osbourn

6 (6)

South Lakes

9-0

W 45-3 over Centreville

7 (7)

Madison

8-1

W 38-12 over Oakton

8 (8)

South County

7-2

W 28-20 over Lake Braddock

9 (9)

Mountain View

9-0

W 42-7 over North Stafford

10 (10)

Colonial Forge

8-1

Idle

Honorable Mention:
West Springfield (7-2)
Glen Allen (7-2)
Washington-Liberty (8-1)
Oscar Smith (6-3)
Lake Braddock (7-2)


Quran Reames-Jones and the Green Run Stallions can close out their third consecutive unbeaten regular season by beating Landstown on November 2nd
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Maury

9-0

W 81-0 over Churchland

2 (2)

Green Run

9-0

W 47-7 over Tallwood

3 (4)

King's Fork

9-0

W 48-7 over Deep Creek

4 (3)

Warwick

9-1

L 2-10 to Phoebus

5 (5)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

8-1

W 62-0 over Blacksburg

6 (7)

Matoaca

7-2

W 45-0 over Prince George

7 (HM)

Stone Bridge

5-4

W 29-12 over Briar Woods

8 (8)

Indian River

6-3

W 33-13 over Great Bridge

9 (6)

Briar Woods

7-1

L 12-29 to Stone Bridge

10 (9)

Louisa

8-1

W 28-13 over Albemarle
Dropped Out: #10 Cox (7-2), who defeated Kempsville 22-21

Honorable Mention:
Nansemond River (7-2)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

9-0

W 10-2 over Warwick

2 (3)

Salem

8-1

W 49-10 over Christiansburg

3 (4)

King George

9-0

W 48-6 over Spotsylvania

4 (2)

Varina

7-2

L 19-20 to Highland Springs

5 (5)

Warhill

9-0

W 37-6 over Tabb

6 (6)

Dinwiddie

6-3

W 56-12 over Meadowbrook

7 (7)

Jefferson Forest

9-0

W 42-7 over Amherst

8 (8)

Tuscarora

9-0

W 28-12 over Woodgrove

9 (9)

John Champe

8-1

W 55-54 over Broad Run

10 (10)

Eastern View

8-1

W 58-15 over Chancellor

Honorable Mention:
E.C. Glass (6-3)


It's a huge showdown to close out the regular season for William & Mary commit Langston White and his Brentsville District team when thet take on Kettle Run, who they may eventually see again in the Region 3B playoffs
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Liberty Christian

8-0

W 49-6 over Brookville

2 (2)

Magna Vista

9-0

W 54-25 over Halifax County

3 (3)

Kettle Run

9-0

W 56-6 over Fauquier

4 (4)

Brentsville District

8-1

W 37-0 over Skyline

5 (5)

Turner Ashby

9-0

W 55-0 over Rockbridge Co.

6 (6)

William Byrd

8-1

W 34-6 over Staunton River

7 (7)

Lafayette

7-2

W 42-0 over York

8 (8)

Lord Botetourt

7-2

W 48-21 over Northside

9 (10)

TJ-Richmond

8-0

W 28-12 over Armstrong

10 (9)

Hopewell

6-3

L 24-28 to Thomas Dale

Honorable Mention:
Spotswood (8-1)
Rustburg (7-2)


Recent Elon commit Landen Clark has struck some Heisman poses throughout a perfect 10-0 regular season for the Radford Bobcats, who now set their sights on trying to capture a VHSL Class 2 State Championship
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Radford

10-0

W 56-0 over Carroll County

2 (2)

Central-Woodstock

9-0

W 57-0 over Page County

3 (3)

Union

8-1

W 37-20 over Abingdon

4 (4)

Graham

8-1

W 49-6 over Tazewell

5 (5)

Riverheads

8-1

W 60-35 over Waynesboro

6 (6)

Strasburg

7-1

W 30-21 over Madison County

7 (7)

Gretna

7-2

W 44-7 over Chatham

8 (8)

Glenvar

7-2

W 49-15 over Floyd County

9 (9)

Buckingham

8-1

W 49-0 over Cumberland

10 (10)

Poquoson

7-2

W 42-7 over Bruton

Honorable Mention:
Central-Lunenburg (8-2)
Ridgeview (7-2)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Honaker

9-0

W 48-7 over Northwood

2 (3)

Essex

9-0

W 38-28 over Lancaster

3 (4)

Sussex Central

8-1

W 22-20 over Brunswick

4 (5)

Rye Cove

8-1

W 46-0 over J.I. Burton

5 (6)

Bathy County

9-0

W 55-0 over Parry McCluer

6 (7)

Narrows

7-2

W 54-0 over Craig County

7 (9)

Galax

6-3

W 42-27 over Fort Chiswell

8 (8)

Northumberland

6-2

W 49-8 over Westmoreland

9 (NR)

George Wythe

6-3

W 23-0 over Grayson County

10 (2)

Grayson County

8-1

L 0-23 to George Wythe
Dropped Out: #10 Twin Springs (8-1), who beat Thomas Walker 73-29

Honorable Mention:
Altavista (7-2)
Brunswick (7-2)




Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.


