We have reached the end point of the 2023 regular season for Virginia High School Football and there is no shortage of crucial games around the Commonwealth that will have implications on the playoff picture in the six classes and 24 regions.

This was one of the stranger weeks for the rankings because for the first time I can recall in a long while - maybe ever - we had two teams fall out of Top Tens, not because they lost. Instead, it was because teams outside the rankings beat squads ranked sixth or higher with George Wythe surprisingly shutting out Grayson County in Class 1, while perennial Ashburn power Stone Bridge beat a Briar Woods team they could certainly see again in the Region 5D Finals on Thanksgiving weekend. Thus, it sent a 7-2 Cox outside the Top Ten and likewise for an 8-1 Twin Springs.

There are still 23 unbeaten teams in the rankings and that number will remain double-digits as we head into the postseason with one already having secured the unbeaten in regular season in Radford, which stays at the top in Class 2.

So what's the best matchup in the state? It's hard to narrow it down to just one, but certainly those that check out the Seminole District clash with Jefferson Forest at fellow unbeaten Liberty Christian or the Northwestern District tilt between undefeated Kettle Run and Brentsville District should get their money's worth.



