Episcopal's Onwudiwe Named Gatorade VA Boys Soccer POY for 2024-25

CHICAGO (June 12, 2025) — In its 40th year of honoring the nation’s most elite High School athletes, Gatorade today announced Osi Onwudiwe of Episcopal High School is the 2024-25 Gatorade Virginia Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Gatorade Player of the Year is the top honor in High School sports, celebrating the nation’s best High School athletes for their success on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

The award distinguishes Onwudiwe as Virginia's best High School boys soccer player, and he joins an impressive group of alumni that spans CEO's, coaches and star athletes such as Ben Bender (2019-20, Calvert Hall College High School, M.D.) and Ransford Gyan (2022-23 & 2023-24, St. Benedict's Preparatory School, N.J.).

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior midfielder led the Maroons to a 14-3-3 record and the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division I State Championship this past season.

Onwudiwe scored 20 goals and passed for seven assists, netting the game-winning goal in Episcopal High School’s 2-0 win over Cape Henry Collegiate in the state final. The VISAA Division I Player of the Year, he was a Washington Post First Team All-Met selection and a United Soccer Coaches High School All-American honoree.

Onwudiwe and his family run a food bank and Christmas present drive each year in his parent’s native Nigeria. He has volunteered with Islamic Relief USA and as part of a Goodwill clothing drive.

“Osi was a driving force for Episcopal, no doubt,” said Bill Reed, Head Coach of the Landon School. “We played them three times and had to make significant personnel adjustments to attempt to defend against him each time.”

In the classroom, Onwudiwe has maintained an A average. He has signed a written letter of athletic aid to play soccer at Virginia Tech this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states across 12 different High School sports – football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field – and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.

The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.

As part of Gatorade’s commitment to breaking down barriers in sport, every Player of the Year also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. To date, the Gatorade Player of the Year program has provided more than $5.6 million in grants to winners across more than 2,000 organizations.





