The number of undefeated teams only dropped from 27 to 24 as we hit the final two weeks of the regular season for 2023 Virginia High School Football.

In Class 6, there are five unbeaten squads with Thomas Dale, Mountain View, Battlefield, South Lakes and reigning State Champ Freedom of Woodbridge. South Lakes rallies to knock off Madison, 12-7, in a defensive battle.

All four of the unbeatens in Class 5 are from Tidewater in the form of Maury, Green Run, King's Fork and Warwick. While King's Fork has had three wins decided by one score with a couple of those triumps coming in double-overtime, every victory for the other three has been by multiple posssesions. Can Warwick - which amazingly has yet to allow a defenisve touchdown through nine games - keep that going as they take on defending two-time State Champ Phoebus?

Riding a 27-game winning streak that is presently the longest in Virginia, Phoebus is one of five undefeated squads in Class 4 along with King George, Jefferson Forest, Warhill and Tuscarora.

The Class 3 level also has five undefeated teams with Kettle Run, Thomas Jefferson of richmond, Turner Ashby, Magna Vista and Liberty Christian. Keep an eye on the fact that LCA plays Jefferson Forest next week and Kettle Run takes on Brentsville District, which will go a long way towards determining the top three seeds in the Region 3B playoffs.

Left without a blemish in Class 2 are Radford and Central-Woodstock, which fell in the State Championship game last December to Graham.

As for Class 1, there are four unscathed teams with Essex, Grayson County, Bath County and Honaker, which won a close battle with Patrick Henry-Glade Spring its last time out.

Three teams jump in the rankings this week with TJ-Richmond, Buckingham and Poquoson to replace the likes of Christiansburg, Clarke County and Ridgeview.



