VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10/27/23 Games

The Warwick Raiders have been playing stifling defense all season long, allowing just six points through nine games in 2023 and they came on the season's opening kickoff at Grassfield (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
The Warwick Raiders have been playing stifling defense all season long, allowing just six points through nine games in 2023 and they came on the season's opening kickoff at Grassfield (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
The number of undefeated teams only dropped from 27 to 24 as we hit the final two weeks of the regular season for 2023 Virginia High School Football.

In Class 6, there are five unbeaten squads with Thomas Dale, Mountain View, Battlefield, South Lakes and reigning State Champ Freedom of Woodbridge. South Lakes rallies to knock off Madison, 12-7, in a defensive battle.

All four of the unbeatens in Class 5 are from Tidewater in the form of Maury, Green Run, King's Fork and Warwick. While King's Fork has had three wins decided by one score with a couple of those triumps coming in double-overtime, every victory for the other three has been by multiple posssesions. Can Warwick - which amazingly has yet to allow a defenisve touchdown through nine games - keep that going as they take on defending two-time State Champ Phoebus?

Riding a 27-game winning streak that is presently the longest in Virginia, Phoebus is one of five undefeated squads in Class 4 along with King George, Jefferson Forest, Warhill and Tuscarora.

The Class 3 level also has five undefeated teams with Kettle Run, Thomas Jefferson of richmond, Turner Ashby, Magna Vista and Liberty Christian. Keep an eye on the fact that LCA plays Jefferson Forest next week and Kettle Run takes on Brentsville District, which will go a long way towards determining the top three seeds in the Region 3B playoffs.

Left without a blemish in Class 2 are Radford and Central-Woodstock, which fell in the State Championship game last December to Graham.

As for Class 1, there are four unscathed teams with Essex, Grayson County, Bath County and Honaker, which won a close battle with Patrick Henry-Glade Spring its last time out.

Three teams jump in the rankings this week with TJ-Richmond, Buckingham and Poquoson to replace the likes of Christiansburg, Clarke County and Ridgeview.


Follow 2023 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2023 Football Schedule


See the Full Rankings below...


Note - This list was published prior to games on Friday, October 27, 2023


Delaware commit Nick Tyree has been a consistent playmaker for the undefeated Knights of Thomas Dale (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Delaware commit Nick Tyree has been a consistent playmaker for the undefeated Knights of Thomas Dale (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Freedom-PW

7-0

W 65-0 over Potomac

2 (2)

Highland Springs

7-1

W 36-6 over Hermitage

3 (4)

Thomas Dale

8-0

W 28-17 over PH-Ashland

4 (5)

Manchester

7-1

W 22-7 over L.C. Bird

5 (6)

Battlefield

8-0

W 59-0 over Osbourn Park

6 (9)

South Lakes

8-0

W 12-7 over Madison

7 (3)

Madison

7-1

L 7-12 to South Lakes

8 (7)

South County

7-0

W 56-13 over W.T. Woodson

9 (8)

Mountain View

8-0

W 14-13 over Patriot

10 (10)

Colonial Forge

8-1

W 35-14 over Brooke Point

Honorable Mention:
Lake Braddock (7-1)
West Springfield (6-2)
Glen Allen (6-2)
Oscar Smith (5-3)


One of the top defensive back performers in all of Tidewater this year, Kaevon Blanding had the game-clinching interception as the Bulldogs beat Oscar Smith 21-19 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
One of the top defensive back performers in all of Tidewater this year, Kaevon Blanding had the game-clinching interception as the Bulldogs beat Oscar Smith 21-19 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Maury

8-0

W 85-0 over Norview

2 (2)

Green Run

8-0

W 54-7 over Salem-VB

3 (3)

Warwick

9-0

W 36-0 over Hampton

4 (4)

King's Fork

8-0

W 21-19 over Oscar Smith

5 (5)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

7-1

W 30-21 over Christiansburg

6 (6)

Briar Woods

7-1

W 34-20 over Lightridge

7 (7)

Matoaca

6-2

W 46-0 over Petersburg

8 (8)

Indian River

5-3

W 43-6 over Western Branch

9 (9)

Louisa

7-1

W 38-27 over Fluvanna

10 (10)

Cox

6-2

W 31-11 over First Colonial

Honorable Mention:
Nansemond River (6-2)
Stone Bridge (4-4)


ODU commit Taysean Stevenson and the Phoebus Phantoms are riding a 27-game winning streak as they enter a showdown against Warwick, which hasn't won in the head-to-head series since 2001 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
ODU commit Taysean Stevenson and the Phoebus Phantoms are riding a 27-game winning streak as they enter a showdown against Warwick, which hasn't won in the head-to-head series since 2001 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

8-0

W 35-0 over Menchville

2 (2)

Varina

7-1

W 7-6 over Hermitage

3 (3)

Salem

7-1

W 51-3 over Cave Spring

4 (4)

King George

8-0

W 28-16 over Eastern View

5 (5)

Warhill

8-0

W 63-26 over Smithfield

6 (6)

Dinwiddie

5-3

W 70-21 over Prince George

7 (7)

Jefferson Forest

8-0

W 38-14 over Brookville

8 (8)

Tuscarora

8-0

W 49-6 over Dominion

9 (10)

John Champe

7-1

W 64-7 over Park View-Sterling

10 (9)

Eastern View

7-1

L 16-28 to King George

Honorable Mention:
Millbrook (6-2)
Churchland (6-2)



Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Liberty Christian

7-0

W 35-13 over E.C. Glass

2 (2)

Magna Vista

8-0

W 27-10 over Bassett

3 (3)

Kettle Run

8-0

W 57-8 over Warren County

4 (4)

Brentsville District

7-1

W 56-0 over Fauquier

5 (5)

Turner Ashby

8-0

W 55-7 over Harrisonburg

6 (7)

William Byrd

7-1

W 18-10 over Franklin County

7 (8)

Lafayette

7-2

W 42-0 over York

8 (9)

Lord Botetourt

6-2

W 14-13 over William Fleming

9 (10)

Hopewell

6-2

W 39-8 over Meadowbrook

10 (HM)

TJ-Richmond

7-0

W 53-0 over J.R. Tucker
Dropped Out: #6 Christiansburg (7-2) fell to Class 5 #5 Patrick Henry-Roanoke 30-21

Honorable Mention:
Spotswood (8-1)
Rustburg (6-2)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Radford

9-0

W 46-0 over Floyd County

2 (2)

Central-Woodstock

8-0

W 54-7 over Luray

3 (3)

Union

7-1

Idle

4 (4)

Graham

7-1

W 52-24 over Pulaski

5 (5)

Riverheads

7-1

W 28-3 over Stuarts Draft

6 (8)

Strasburg

6-1

W 38-12 over Clarke County

7 (9)

Gretna

6-2

W 55-7 over Nelson County

8 (10)

Glenvar

6-2

W 52-7 over James River-B

9 (HM)

Buckingham

7-1

W 47-6 over Prince Edward

10 (HM)

Poquoson

6-2

W 54-3 over New Kent
Dropped Out: #6 Clarke County (6-2) fell to Class 2 #8 Strasburg 38-12; #7 Ridgeview (7-2) fell to Abingdon 49-14

Honorable Mention:
Central-Lunenburg (8-1)
Tazewell (6-2)


Grayson County is off to an 8-0 start for the second consecutive year, but with wins over George Wythe and Galax, the Blue Devils can achieve their first unbeaten regular season in program history
Grayson County is off to an 8-0 start for the second consecutive year, but with wins over George Wythe and Galax, the Blue Devils can achieve their first unbeaten regular season in program history
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Honaker

8-0

W 26-18 over PH-Glade Spring

2 (2)

Grayson County

8-0

W 49-13 over Auburn

3 (3)

Essex

8-0

W 52-8 over Colonial Beach

4 (4)

Sussex Central

7-1

W 36-8 over Franklin

5 (5)

Rye Cove

7-1

W 28-17 over Chilhowie

6 (6)

Bath County

8-0

W 62-3 over Craig County

7 (7)

Narrows

6-2

W 60-6 over Eastern Montgomery

8 (8)

Northumberland

6-2

W 49-8 over Westmoreland

9 (9)

Galax

5-3

W 42-7 over Richlands

10 (10)

Twin Springs

7-1

W 47-14 over Hancock County, TN

Honorable Mention:
Brunswick (6-1)
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (5-3)
West Point (6-2)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.


