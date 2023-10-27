VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10/27/23 Games
The number of undefeated teams only dropped from 27 to 24 as we hit the final two weeks of the regular season for 2023 Virginia High School Football.
In Class 6, there are five unbeaten squads with Thomas Dale, Mountain View, Battlefield, South Lakes and reigning State Champ Freedom of Woodbridge. South Lakes rallies to knock off Madison, 12-7, in a defensive battle.
All four of the unbeatens in Class 5 are from Tidewater in the form of Maury, Green Run, King's Fork and Warwick. While King's Fork has had three wins decided by one score with a couple of those triumps coming in double-overtime, every victory for the other three has been by multiple posssesions. Can Warwick - which amazingly has yet to allow a defenisve touchdown through nine games - keep that going as they take on defending two-time State Champ Phoebus?
Riding a 27-game winning streak that is presently the longest in Virginia, Phoebus is one of five undefeated squads in Class 4 along with King George, Jefferson Forest, Warhill and Tuscarora.
The Class 3 level also has five undefeated teams with Kettle Run, Thomas Jefferson of richmond, Turner Ashby, Magna Vista and Liberty Christian. Keep an eye on the fact that LCA plays Jefferson Forest next week and Kettle Run takes on Brentsville District, which will go a long way towards determining the top three seeds in the Region 3B playoffs.
Left without a blemish in Class 2 are Radford and Central-Woodstock, which fell in the State Championship game last December to Graham.
As for Class 1, there are four unscathed teams with Essex, Grayson County, Bath County and Honaker, which won a close battle with Patrick Henry-Glade Spring its last time out.
Three teams jump in the rankings this week with TJ-Richmond, Buckingham and Poquoson to replace the likes of Christiansburg, Clarke County and Ridgeview.
Note - This list was published prior to games on Friday, October 27, 2023
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Freedom-PW
|
7-0
|
W 65-0 over Potomac
|
2 (2)
|
7-1
|
W 36-6 over Hermitage
|
3 (4)
|
8-0
|
W 28-17 over PH-Ashland
|
4 (5)
|
7-1
|
W 22-7 over L.C. Bird
|
5 (6)
|
8-0
|
W 59-0 over Osbourn Park
|
6 (9)
|
South Lakes
|
8-0
|
W 12-7 over Madison
|
7 (3)
|
7-1
|
L 7-12 to South Lakes
|
8 (7)
|
7-0
|
W 56-13 over W.T. Woodson
|
9 (8)
|
Mountain View
|
8-0
|
W 14-13 over Patriot
|
10 (10)
|
Colonial Forge
|
8-1
|
W 35-14 over Brooke Point
Honorable Mention:
Lake Braddock (7-1)
West Springfield (6-2)
Glen Allen (6-2)
Oscar Smith (5-3)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Maury
|
8-0
|
W 85-0 over Norview
|
2 (2)
|
8-0
|
W 54-7 over Salem-VB
|
3 (3)
|
9-0
|
W 36-0 over Hampton
|
4 (4)
|
8-0
|
W 21-19 over Oscar Smith
|
5 (5)
|
7-1
|
W 30-21 over Christiansburg
|
6 (6)
|
7-1
|
W 34-20 over Lightridge
|
7 (7)
|
6-2
|
W 46-0 over Petersburg
|
8 (8)
|
Indian River
|
5-3
|
W 43-6 over Western Branch
|
9 (9)
|
Louisa
|
7-1
|
W 38-27 over Fluvanna
|
10 (10)
|
Cox
|
6-2
|
W 31-11 over First Colonial
Honorable Mention:
Nansemond River (6-2)
Stone Bridge (4-4)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Phoebus
|
8-0
|
W 35-0 over Menchville
|
2 (2)
|
7-1
|
W 7-6 over Hermitage
|
3 (3)
|
7-1
|
W 51-3 over Cave Spring
|
4 (4)
|
8-0
|
W 28-16 over Eastern View
|
5 (5)
|
8-0
|
W 63-26 over Smithfield
|
6 (6)
|
5-3
|
W 70-21 over Prince George
|
7 (7)
|
Jefferson Forest
|
8-0
|
W 38-14 over Brookville
|
8 (8)
|
8-0
|
W 49-6 over Dominion
|
9 (10)
|
John Champe
|
7-1
|
W 64-7 over Park View-Sterling
|
10 (9)
|
Eastern View
|
7-1
|
L 16-28 to King George
Honorable Mention:
Millbrook (6-2)
Churchland (6-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
7-0
|
W 35-13 over E.C. Glass
|
2 (2)
|
Magna Vista
|
8-0
|
W 27-10 over Bassett
|
3 (3)
|
8-0
|
W 57-8 over Warren County
|
4 (4)
|
7-1
|
W 56-0 over Fauquier
|
5 (5)
|
Turner Ashby
|
8-0
|
W 55-7 over Harrisonburg
|
6 (7)
|
William Byrd
|
7-1
|
W 18-10 over Franklin County
|
7 (8)
|
7-2
|
W 42-0 over York
|
8 (9)
|
6-2
|
W 14-13 over William Fleming
|
9 (10)
|
Hopewell
|
6-2
|
W 39-8 over Meadowbrook
|
10 (HM)
|
TJ-Richmond
|
7-0
|
W 53-0 over J.R. Tucker
Honorable Mention:
Spotswood (8-1)
Rustburg (6-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
9-0
|
W 46-0 over Floyd County
|
2 (2)
|
8-0
|
W 54-7 over Luray
|
3 (3)
|
7-1
|
Idle
|
4 (4)
|
Graham
|
7-1
|
W 52-24 over Pulaski
|
5 (5)
|
Riverheads
|
7-1
|
W 28-3 over Stuarts Draft
|
6 (8)
|
Strasburg
|
6-1
|
W 38-12 over Clarke County
|
7 (9)
|
Gretna
|
6-2
|
W 55-7 over Nelson County
|
8 (10)
|
6-2
|
W 52-7 over James River-B
|
9 (HM)
|
Buckingham
|
7-1
|
W 47-6 over Prince Edward
|
10 (HM)
|
6-2
|
W 54-3 over New Kent
Honorable Mention:
Central-Lunenburg (8-1)
Tazewell (6-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Honaker
|
8-0
|
W 26-18 over PH-Glade Spring
|
2 (2)
|
Grayson County
|
8-0
|
W 49-13 over Auburn
|
3 (3)
|
8-0
|
W 52-8 over Colonial Beach
|
4 (4)
|
7-1
|
W 36-8 over Franklin
|
5 (5)
|
7-1
|
W 28-17 over Chilhowie
|
6 (6)
|
Bath County
|
8-0
|
W 62-3 over Craig County
|
7 (7)
|
6-2
|
W 60-6 over Eastern Montgomery
|
8 (8)
|
6-2
|
W 49-8 over Westmoreland
|
9 (9)
|
5-3
|
W 42-7 over Richlands
|
10 (10)
|
Twin Springs
|
7-1
|
W 47-14 over Hancock County, TN
Honorable Mention:
Brunswick (6-1)
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (5-3)
West Point (6-2)
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.