VHSL First Round Playoffs for Southwest and Central Virginia

Robert Anderson • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer

The official VHSL pairings are expected to be released Sunday. Here are Virginia Preps' calculations through Friday.


Unofficial Playoff Projections...

REGION 5C

No. 8 William Fleming (6-4) at No. 1 Patrick Henry-Roanoke (9-1)

No. 5 Douglas Freeman (7-3) at No. 4 Hermitage (6-4)

No. 6 L.C. Bird (5-5) at No. 3 Matoaca (8-2)

No. 7 Mills Godwin (6-4) at No. 2 Louisa County (9-1)


REGION 4D

No. 8 Liberty-Bealeton (5-5) at No. 1 Salem (9-1)

No. 5 John Handley (7-3) at No. 4 Millbrook (7-3)

No. 6 Sherando (5-5) at No. 3 E.C. Glass (7-3)

No. 7 George Washington (5-5) at No. 2 Jefferson Forest (9-1)


REGION 3C

No. 8 Fluvanna County (5-5) at No. 1 Liberty Christian (9-0)

No. 5 Rustburg (7-3) at No. 4 Alleghany (9-1)

No. 6 Monticello (8-2) at No. 3 Spotswood (9-1)

No. 7 Heritage-Lynchburg (6-4) at No. 2 Turner Ashby (9-1)


REGION 3D

No. 8 Staunton River (4-6) at No. 1 Magna Vista (10-0)

No. 5 Abingdon (6-4) at No. 4 Christiansburg (7-3)

No. 6 Bassett (5-5) at No. 3 Lord Botetourt (8-2)

No. 7 Pulaski County (7-2) at No. 2 William Byrd (9-1)


REGION 2C

No. 8 Dan River (3-7) at No. 1 Radford (10-0)

No. 5 Chatham (6-4) at No. 4 Appomattox County (5-5)

No. 6 Patrick County (5-5) at No. 3 Glenvar (8-2)

No. 7 Floyd County (3-7) at No. 2 Gretna (8-2)


REGION 2D

No. 8 Virginia High (4-6) at No. 1 Union (9-1)

No. 5 Ridgeview (7-3) at No. 4 Tazewell (8-2)

No. 6 Marion (5-5) at No. 3 Gate City (7-3)

No. 7 Lee (3-7) at No. 2 Graham (9-1)


REGION 1C

No. 8 Giles (3-7) at No. 1 Grayson County (9-1)

No. 5 Galax (6-4) at No. 4 Bath County (9-1)

No. 6 Parry McCluer (6-4) at No. 3 George Wythe (7-3)

No. 7 Fort Chiswell (4-6) at No. 2 Narrows (8-2)


REGION 1D

No. 8 Rural Retreat (5-5) at No. 1 Honaker (10-0)

No. 5 Grundy (5-5) at No. 4 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (7-3)

No. 6 Chilhowie (5-5) at No. 3 Twin Springs (8-2)

No. 7 Eastside (6-4) at No. 2 Rye Cove (9-1)

