VHSL First Round Playoffs for Southwest and Central Virginia
The official VHSL pairings are expected to be released Sunday. Here are Virginia Preps' calculations through Friday.
Unofficial Playoff Projections...
REGION 5C
No. 8 William Fleming (6-4) at No. 1 Patrick Henry-Roanoke (9-1)
No. 5 Douglas Freeman (7-3) at No. 4 Hermitage (6-4)
No. 6 L.C. Bird (5-5) at No. 3 Matoaca (8-2)
No. 7 Mills Godwin (6-4) at No. 2 Louisa County (9-1)
REGION 4D
No. 8 Liberty-Bealeton (5-5) at No. 1 Salem (9-1)
No. 5 John Handley (7-3) at No. 4 Millbrook (7-3)
No. 6 Sherando (5-5) at No. 3 E.C. Glass (7-3)
No. 7 George Washington (5-5) at No. 2 Jefferson Forest (9-1)
REGION 3C
No. 8 Fluvanna County (5-5) at No. 1 Liberty Christian (9-0)
No. 5 Rustburg (7-3) at No. 4 Alleghany (9-1)
No. 6 Monticello (8-2) at No. 3 Spotswood (9-1)
No. 7 Heritage-Lynchburg (6-4) at No. 2 Turner Ashby (9-1)
REGION 3D
No. 8 Staunton River (4-6) at No. 1 Magna Vista (10-0)
No. 5 Abingdon (6-4) at No. 4 Christiansburg (7-3)
No. 6 Bassett (5-5) at No. 3 Lord Botetourt (8-2)
No. 7 Pulaski County (7-2) at No. 2 William Byrd (9-1)
REGION 2C
No. 8 Dan River (3-7) at No. 1 Radford (10-0)
No. 5 Chatham (6-4) at No. 4 Appomattox County (5-5)
No. 6 Patrick County (5-5) at No. 3 Glenvar (8-2)
No. 7 Floyd County (3-7) at No. 2 Gretna (8-2)
REGION 2D
No. 8 Virginia High (4-6) at No. 1 Union (9-1)
No. 5 Ridgeview (7-3) at No. 4 Tazewell (8-2)
No. 6 Marion (5-5) at No. 3 Gate City (7-3)
No. 7 Lee (3-7) at No. 2 Graham (9-1)
REGION 1C
No. 8 Giles (3-7) at No. 1 Grayson County (9-1)
No. 5 Galax (6-4) at No. 4 Bath County (9-1)
No. 6 Parry McCluer (6-4) at No. 3 George Wythe (7-3)
No. 7 Fort Chiswell (4-6) at No. 2 Narrows (8-2)
REGION 1D
No. 8 Rural Retreat (5-5) at No. 1 Honaker (10-0)
No. 5 Grundy (5-5) at No. 4 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (7-3)
No. 6 Chilhowie (5-5) at No. 3 Twin Springs (8-2)
No. 7 Eastside (6-4) at No. 2 Rye Cove (9-1)