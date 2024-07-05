CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2024 Class 1 All-State Girls Basketball Team. Eastside senior guard Taylor Clay is the Class 1 Player of the Year, and Eastside Head Coach Terri Anne Funk is the Class 1 Coach of the Year.

The 5'6" Clay averaged 14.0 points, 6.7 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game, leading Eastside to the Class 1 girls' state title game for the second consecutive season. In the State Championship game win against Brunswick, Clay led the Spartans with 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 FT) to go along with 7 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals.

At her best when the stakes are the highest, Clay averaged 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 steals in two state finals.

Eastside Head Coach Terri Anne Funk led the Spartans to a 22-8 record and the school's first ever state title with a 55-50 win over Brunswick in the Finals held at the VCU Siegel Center. It was the second straight year Funk guided her team to a state title game appearance, losing to Rappahannock County, 70-65, in the 2023 Finals.

Funk has a career record of 48-12 in two seasons at Eastside.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



