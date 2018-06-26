VirginiaPreps.com

The Virginiapreps Private DII All-State team was selected based on games watched in person, stats, coaches feedback and prospect potential. 2017 Vapreps Private DII All-State Player of the Year Steven Stilianos Christchurch

Offense

Xavier Kane passed for 1398 yards while tossing 12 touchdown passes. Kane added 387 yards rushing along with five touchdowns. Portsmouth Christian receiver Da'kendall James was amazing finishing with 68 receptions for 1336 yards and 19 touchdowns. Zac Morris led Nansemond-Suffolk with 36 receptions for 730 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a hybrid Fullback/Tight End George McGuire had 12 receptions for 160 yards while adding 10 rushes and three touchdowns. He also made an impact with his blocking.



Xavier Kane Blue Ridge

Norfolk Christian sophomore Lamareon James finished with 23 total touchdowns including 16 rushing touchdowns and six receiving touchdowns. James gained 992 yards rushing on only 102 carries for a 9.7 yards per carry average and added 24 receptions for 568 yards. Isle of Wight senior Hunter Edwards was a workhorse tallying 1563 yards on 201 carries with eight touchdowns. Fredericksburg Christian running back Aaron Johnson gained 880 yards in eight games and 357 yards receiving while totaling 13 touchdowns. The offensive line has some stars with Norfolk Christian lineman Xavier Chevrier receiving D1 looks. His teammate Cameron Thompson has a mean streak and helped his team to a state title appearance. Sophomore center Blake Ryder (5-foot-11, 320) was an anchor for Christchurch. Senior Tyler Wills (6-foot-3, 275) from Blue Ridge and junior J.C Cotton round out the offensive line.

Xavier Chevrier Norfolk Christian

Defense

Christchurch won the VISAA State championship and they had three defenders earn Vapreps Private DII All-State honors. Linebacker Jamar Darboe was considered for the Player of the Year with his play on offense and defense. He made the Vapreps All-Defensive team with 68 stops in nine games while leading the defense with four tackles for loss and two caused fumbles. His teammate Peyton Ryder led the Seahorses with 101 tackles. Defensive end Steven Stilianos was credited with eight sacks and nine hurries. He also contributed 53 tackles. He.was selected Player of the year for his exploits on offense and defense. He passed for 889 yards with 11 touchdown passes while rushing for 827 yards six scores. Joining Stilianos on the defensive line are junior Tyler Lacey Atlantic Shores and junior Andrew Allgood from Norfolk Christian. Lacey (6-foot-3, 260) was a standout on the Seahawks defense while Allgood (6-foot-1, 180) seemed to be in on every play leading the defense with 98 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Blue Ridge linebacker Aden Britton led the Barons with 67 tackles and eight tackles for loss. Senior Sean Connor had 113 tackles with 5.5 sacks for Portsmouth Christian. North Cross senior Dakoda Rose was credited with 104 tackles and a pick. North Cross sophomore Zae Baines is very athletic and he had three interceptions and eight pass breakups while adding 28 tackles. Cameron Carr of Blue Ridge had 13 tackles and two interceptions while breaking up two passes. Senior Erek Smith Nansemond Suffolk had 49 tackles and his ball hawk skills were once again on display with his six picks. Randolph Macon Academy senior Edmond Loolo was the DAC Defensive Player of the Year.