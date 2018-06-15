VaPreps Class 5 All-State Football Teams for 2017
Each year, we close the chapter on a football season before turning our attention to another with the announcement of the VirginiaPreps.com All-State Teams. Before we get to the 2017 honorees, let's review the standards placed around the teams we name each season.
First, we limit ourselves to just 12 players on each of the ball, offensively and defensively, as well as four special teams players (two return men, a kicker and a punter). Also worth pointing out is that since it is a mere 28 total players and because we want to honor as many as possible, we will not name a player at more than one position.
On offense, there will be a quarterback, two running backs, two receivers, a tight end, five offensive linemen and an 'athlete' that is pretty much the wild card position. From the defensive side of the ball, there will be four linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs as well as an 'athlete' spot.
With those guidelines out of the way, let's reveal the selections...
Class 5 First Team All-State Offense:
QB - Justin Allen - Tuscarora (JR)
177-287 for 2549Yds. 22-8TD/Int. ratio; 97Car. 692Yds. 8TD's
RB - Carl Garmon III - John Champe (SR)
291Car. 2166Yds. 30TD's; 4Rec. 59Yds. TD
RB - Devyn Ford - North Stafford (JR)
1994Yds. 29TD's rushing
WR - Billy Kemp - Highland Springs (SR)
46Rec. 932Yds. 15TD's; 3INT's
WR - Daniel Thompson - Stone Bridge (SR)
57Rec. 1454Yds. 21TD's; 2TD's rushing
TE - Trevor Cosenke - John Champe (SR)
OL - Marquise Jones - Hermitage (SR)
OL - Justin Carey - Highland Springs (SR)
OL - Donavan Beaver - Massaponax (JR)
OL - Ben Ball - Stone Bridge (JR)
OL - Matt Fiume - Broad Run (SR)
ATH - Darryl Jones - Princess Anne (SR)
17TD's total; 947 rushing yards; 39Rec. 720Yds.
Offensive Player of the Year: Billy Kemp - Highland Springs (SR)
46Rec. 932Yds. 15TD's; 3INT's
Class 5 First Team All-State Defense:
DL - Jack Kosko - Stone Bridge (SR)
DL - Jordan Jackson - Hermitage (SR)
91 Tackles, 25TFL, 15 Sacks (school-record), 8PBU
DL - Kellis Martin - Stone Bridge (SR)
DL - Terrence Joseph - Salem-VB (SR)
62 Tackles, 18TFL, 16 Sacks
LB - Mateo Jackson - Hermitage (SR)
98 Tackles, 9TFL, 2 Sacks, 12PBU, 5INT, 2FR, Blocked Punt
LB - Gerard Stringer - Nansemond River (SR)
110 Tackles, 11TFL, 5FF; 400Yds. 3TD's rushing
LB - Christian White - Highland Springs (JR)
DB - Jahad Carter - Henrico (JR)
60Rec. 1237Yds. 11TD's; 6INT's
DB - Chris Broad - Tuscarora (SR)
DB - Ajani Gillis - Stone Bridge (JR)
DB - Dean Ferguson - Potomac Falls (JR)
84 Tackles, 6TFL, 11 Forced Fumbles, 6PBU
ATH - Xavier Smith - Brooke Point (SR)
Defensive Player of the Year: Jack Kosko - Stone Bridge (SR)
Class 5 First Team All-State Special Teams:
K - Evan Lomax - Nansemond River (SR)
6-8FG's, 38-yard long; 38.4 punting average with 13 Touchbacks
P - Alex Burton - Hermitage (SR)
33 Punts for 35.6 average; 8 Punts inside the 20-yard line; 7-12FG's (long of 46)
RET - Treymayne Talbert - Highland Springs (JR)
31 Tackles, 7INT's; 2 KR TD's
RET - Rashaad Williams - Nansemond River (JR)
Coach of the Year: Loren Johnson - Highland Springs
Class 5 Second Team All-State Offense:
QB - Mason Tatum - Stone Bridge (JR)
119-219 for 2455Yds. 28-5TD/Int. ratio
RB - C.J. Donaldson - L.C. Bird (SR)
238Car. 1854Yds. 18TD's
RB - Devin Flowers - Glen Allen (SO)
293Car. 2120Yds. 25TD's
WR - KeAndre Lambert - Maury (SO)
60Rec. 1069Yds. 11TD's
WR - Ali Jennings - Hermitage (JR)
47Rec. 709Yds. 13TD's
TE - Duane Platt Jr - Salem-VB (SR)
56 Tackles, 12TFL, 8 Sacks
OL - Ryan Childress - North Stafford (SR)
OL - Amelio Moran - Princess Anne (SR)
OL - Sam Galletta - Tuscarora (JR)
OL - Andy Matthews - Varina (SR)
OL - Nana Asiedu - North Stafford (SR)
ATH - Kyle Jenkins - Tuscarora (SR)
47Rec. 711Yds. 7TD's
Class 5 Second Team All-State Defense:
DL - Ben Smiley - Indian River (JR)
69 Tackles, 16.5TFL, 11 Sacks
DL - Thaddeus Moore - Brooke Point (SR)
DL - Derrick Eason - Norview (SR)
DL - Jahmol Robinson - Hermitage (SR)
LB - Mike Arrington - Broad Run (SR)
LB - Grant Misch - Potomac Falls (SR)
LB - Josh Lawyer - Stone Bridge (SR)
DB - Justin Toler - Stafford (SR)
2INT's in State Semis
DB - Shamond Fox - Hermitage (SR)
DB - Luke Lindenfeldar - Broad Run (JR)
5INT's in first 6 games
DB - Quijoun Gordon - Nansemond River (JR)
ATH - Keyshaun Reaves - Falls Church (JR)
85 Tackles, 30TFL, 16.5 Sacks, 5PBU
Class 5 Second Team All-State Special Teams:
K - Robert Argueta - Falls Church (SR)
P - Tyler Warren - Atlee (SO)
RET - Tre Ross - Brooke Point (SR)
37Rec. 622Yds. 7TD's
RET - Eugene Richardson - Stafford (SR)
2 KR TD's, PR TD
