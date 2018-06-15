Ticker
VaPreps Class 4 All-State Football Teams for 2017

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Each year, we close the chapter on a football season before turning our attention to another with the announcement of the VirginiaPreps.com All-State Teams. Before we get to the 2017 honorees, let's review the standards placed around the teams we name each season.

First, we limit ourselves to just 12 players on each of the ball, offensively and defensively, as well as four special teams players (two return men, a kicker and a punter). Also worth pointing out is that since it is a mere 28 total players and because we want to honor as many as possible, we will not name a player at more than one position.

On offense, there will be a quarterback, two running backs, two receivers, a tight end, five offensive linemen and an 'athlete' that is pretty much the wild card position. From the defensive side of the ball, there will be four linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs as well as an 'athlete' spot.

With those guidelines out of the way, let's reveal the selections...


Class 4 First Team All-State Offense:

Wbsjwawhw40pl9v6wtts
Malik Bell powered Louisa to a regional crown and State Championship appearance, producing 36 touchdowns
Matthew Hatfield

QB - Ky'mon Pope - Dinwiddie (JR)
119-211 for 1949Yds. 19-8TD/Int. ratio; 135Car. 1043Yds. 16TD's

RB - Cole Beck - Blacksburg (SR)
81TD's in career with 6027 Total Yards; 4723Yds. rushing in 2017

RB - De'Angelo Ramsey - Salem (SR)
203Car. 2318Yds. 28TD's; 1158Yds. 12TD's in playoffs alone

WR - Viante Tucker - Salem (SR)
40Rec. 843Yds. 9TD's; 171Rec. 3522Yds. 44TD's in career

WR - Savon Smith - Millbrook (JR)
52Rec. 823Yds. 8TD's; 70Car. 693Yds. 14TD's rushing

TE - Avery Close - Salem (JR)
69 Tackles, INT

OL - Julian Sams - Liberty-Bealeton (SR)

OL - Kyle Smith - Eastern View (SR)

OL - Seth Osborne - Lafayette (SR)

OL - Thomas Mundy - Salem (SR)

OL - Colin Campbell - Monacan (SR)

ATH - Malik Bell - Louisa (SR)
2584 Total Yards (1691 rushing), 36TD's (23 passing)

Offensive Player of the Year: Malik Bell - Louisa (SR)


Class 4 First Team All-State Defense:

Ukopfet0bxwspoa23wv2
Jack Erwin was the backbone of Lafayette's defense as the Rams won Region 4A
Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

DL - Tony Thurston - Louisa (SR)
18TFL, 6 Sacks

DL - Armonii Burden - Lafayette (SR)
107 Tackles, 11 Sacks, 3 Fumble Rec TD's

DL - Blake Williams - Dinwiddie (SR)
125 Tackles, 35TFL, 11 Sacks

DL - Antonio Turner - Deep Creek (SR)

LB - Brandon Smith - Louisa (JR)
117 Tackles, 18TFL, 6 Sacks, 3FF, 3 Blocked Kicks (2 punts)

LB - Jack Erwin - Lafayette (SR)
146 Tackles, 24TFL, 11 Sacks, 3 Blocked Kicks

LB - Thomas Patterson - E.C. Glass (SR)
149 Tackles (88 Solo), 55TFL, 3INT

DB - Joseph Quinn - Salem (SR)

DB - Aaron Banks - Sherando (SR)
74 Tackles, 8INT; 60Rec. 1060Yds. 12TD's receiving

DB - Jasiah Williams - Dinwiddie (SO)
80 Tackles, 5INT, 8PBU, 3FR; 45Rec. 693Yds. 6TD's

DB - Joseph Tyree - Dinwiddie (SR)
80 Tackles, 26TFL, 4FF, 2 Sacks; 62Car. 417Yds. 8TD's rushing

ATH - K'Vaughan Pope - Dinwiddie (SR)
104 Tackles (65 Solo), 16TFL, 6PBU; 8Rec. 119Yds. TD


Class 4 First Team All-State Special Teams:

B5aqmc4quoqcshe3a584
Blacksburg's Tiquest Terry, a UVA commit, is one of the state's most electric with the ball in his hands
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

K - Nate Craft - Salem (SR)
4FG's, 45-48XP; 41.5Avg. Punting

P - Larry Basham - William Byrd (SR)
40.6Avg Punting; 122TD's in career

RET - Tiquest Terry - Blacksburg (JR)
36Rec. 592Yds. 11TD's receiving; 4TD's on returns

RET - D'Ago Hunter - Eastern View (SR)
2000+ All-Purpose Yards, 29TD's Total

Coach of the Year: Stephen Magenbauer - Salem


Class 4 Second Team All-State Offense:

Sk2ofsikmiuf4116gyoh
King's Fork RB Darran Butts was named the Southeastern District Offensive Player of the Year
Greg Bishop (GregBishopPhoto.com)

QB - Hunter Entsminger - Sherando (JR)
2736Yds. 33-6TD/Int. ratio

RB - Darran Butts - King's Fork (SR)
1810Yds. 25TD's

RB - Job Whalen - Louisa (SR)
1435Yds. 20TD's

WR - Ben Castellano - Woodgrove (JR)
61Rec. 804Yds. 9TD's in 8 games

WR - Zach Thomas - Eastern View (SR)
40Rec. 640Yds. 10TD's

TE - Max Delsignore - Kettle Run (SR)
21Rec. 210Yds. 6TD's

OL - Davis Roberson - Blacksburg (SR)

OL - Troy Davis - Lake Taylor (SR)

OL - Jimmy Christ - Dominion (SO)

OL - Shamon Gholson - Dinwiddie (SR)

OL - Bobby Teahan - Handley (SR)

ATH - J'Quan Anderson - Albemarle (SR)
Over 2200Yds. 25TD's produced


Class 4 Second Team All-State Defense:

Kz9l7nkuzjpmebkodpyj
Willie Drew, who signed with James Madison, was a playmaker on both sides of the ball for Smithfield
Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

DL - Jay'ree Hardy - King's Fork (JR)
65 Tackles, 24TFL, 10 Sacks, 3FF

DL - Devin Jackson-McGhee - Louisa (SR)
82 Tackles, 24TFL (team-high), 7 Sacks, 3FF, FR

DL - Gideon Driscoll - Blacksburg (SR)
17TFL, 6.5 Sacks

DL - Treyshaun Mitchell - King's Fork (SO)

LB - JoJo Doleman - Sherando (JR)
80 Tackles, 14TFL, 3 Sacks, 5PBU, 4FR

LB - Raquan Jones - Louisa (SR)
80 Tackles, 2FR

LB - Logan Taylor - William Byrd (SR)
131 Tackles (33 Solo), 2 Sacks

DB - Chris Shearin - King's Fork (JR)
4INT, 21PBU, 3 non-offensive TD's

DB - Nick Wade - Salem (SR)
2INT in State Championship

DB - Willie Drew - Smithfield (SR)
32TD's (18 rush, 14 pass); 50 Tackles, 5INT

DB - Markael Gaskins - Liberty-Bealeton (SR)

ATH - Jayde Pierre - Dominion (SR)


Class 4 Second Team All-State Special Teams:

Gagbsjjlpfg2frjzphso
Stephen Magenbauer continues to put hardware in the trophy case at Salem
Rod Johnson

K - Todd Anspach - Dinwiddie (SR)

P - Zach Patterson - Deep Creek (SR)

RET - T.J. Washington - Sherando (JR)
229Car. 1545Yds. 8TD's; 43Rec. 611Yds. 11TD's receiving; 4 KR/PR TD's

RET - Frank Ross - Amherst (JR)
271Car. 2458Yds. 28TD's rushing; 12KR for 287Yds.


*** See VaPreps 4A All-State Teams for 2016 Here ***

*** View VHSL Class 4 All-State Teams for 2017 Here ***



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.

