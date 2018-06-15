VaPreps Class 4 All-State Football Teams for 2017
Each year, we close the chapter on a football season before turning our attention to another with the announcement of the VirginiaPreps.com All-State Teams. Before we get to the 2017 honorees, let's review the standards placed around the teams we name each season.
First, we limit ourselves to just 12 players on each of the ball, offensively and defensively, as well as four special teams players (two return men, a kicker and a punter). Also worth pointing out is that since it is a mere 28 total players and because we want to honor as many as possible, we will not name a player at more than one position.
On offense, there will be a quarterback, two running backs, two receivers, a tight end, five offensive linemen and an 'athlete' that is pretty much the wild card position. From the defensive side of the ball, there will be four linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs as well as an 'athlete' spot.
With those guidelines out of the way, let's reveal the selections...
Class 4 First Team All-State Offense:
QB - Ky'mon Pope - Dinwiddie (JR)
119-211 for 1949Yds. 19-8TD/Int. ratio; 135Car. 1043Yds. 16TD's
RB - Cole Beck - Blacksburg (SR)
81TD's in career with 6027 Total Yards; 4723Yds. rushing in 2017
RB - De'Angelo Ramsey - Salem (SR)
203Car. 2318Yds. 28TD's; 1158Yds. 12TD's in playoffs alone
WR - Viante Tucker - Salem (SR)
40Rec. 843Yds. 9TD's; 171Rec. 3522Yds. 44TD's in career
WR - Savon Smith - Millbrook (JR)
52Rec. 823Yds. 8TD's; 70Car. 693Yds. 14TD's rushing
TE - Avery Close - Salem (JR)
69 Tackles, INT
OL - Julian Sams - Liberty-Bealeton (SR)
OL - Kyle Smith - Eastern View (SR)
OL - Seth Osborne - Lafayette (SR)
OL - Thomas Mundy - Salem (SR)
OL - Colin Campbell - Monacan (SR)
ATH - Malik Bell - Louisa (SR)
2584 Total Yards (1691 rushing), 36TD's (23 passing)
Offensive Player of the Year: Malik Bell - Louisa (SR)
Class 4 First Team All-State Defense:
DL - Tony Thurston - Louisa (SR)
18TFL, 6 Sacks
DL - Armonii Burden - Lafayette (SR)
107 Tackles, 11 Sacks, 3 Fumble Rec TD's
DL - Blake Williams - Dinwiddie (SR)
125 Tackles, 35TFL, 11 Sacks
DL - Antonio Turner - Deep Creek (SR)
LB - Brandon Smith - Louisa (JR)
117 Tackles, 18TFL, 6 Sacks, 3FF, 3 Blocked Kicks (2 punts)
LB - Jack Erwin - Lafayette (SR)
146 Tackles, 24TFL, 11 Sacks, 3 Blocked Kicks
LB - Thomas Patterson - E.C. Glass (SR)
149 Tackles (88 Solo), 55TFL, 3INT
DB - Joseph Quinn - Salem (SR)
DB - Aaron Banks - Sherando (SR)
74 Tackles, 8INT; 60Rec. 1060Yds. 12TD's receiving
DB - Jasiah Williams - Dinwiddie (SO)
80 Tackles, 5INT, 8PBU, 3FR; 45Rec. 693Yds. 6TD's
DB - Joseph Tyree - Dinwiddie (SR)
80 Tackles, 26TFL, 4FF, 2 Sacks; 62Car. 417Yds. 8TD's rushing
ATH - K'Vaughan Pope - Dinwiddie (SR)
104 Tackles (65 Solo), 16TFL, 6PBU; 8Rec. 119Yds. TD
Class 4 First Team All-State Special Teams:
K - Nate Craft - Salem (SR)
4FG's, 45-48XP; 41.5Avg. Punting
P - Larry Basham - William Byrd (SR)
40.6Avg Punting; 122TD's in career
RET - Tiquest Terry - Blacksburg (JR)
36Rec. 592Yds. 11TD's receiving; 4TD's on returns
RET - D'Ago Hunter - Eastern View (SR)
2000+ All-Purpose Yards, 29TD's Total
Coach of the Year: Stephen Magenbauer - Salem
Class 4 Second Team All-State Offense:
QB - Hunter Entsminger - Sherando (JR)
2736Yds. 33-6TD/Int. ratio
RB - Darran Butts - King's Fork (SR)
1810Yds. 25TD's
RB - Job Whalen - Louisa (SR)
1435Yds. 20TD's
WR - Ben Castellano - Woodgrove (JR)
61Rec. 804Yds. 9TD's in 8 games
WR - Zach Thomas - Eastern View (SR)
40Rec. 640Yds. 10TD's
TE - Max Delsignore - Kettle Run (SR)
21Rec. 210Yds. 6TD's
OL - Davis Roberson - Blacksburg (SR)
OL - Troy Davis - Lake Taylor (SR)
OL - Jimmy Christ - Dominion (SO)
OL - Shamon Gholson - Dinwiddie (SR)
OL - Bobby Teahan - Handley (SR)
ATH - J'Quan Anderson - Albemarle (SR)
Over 2200Yds. 25TD's produced
Class 4 Second Team All-State Defense:
DL - Jay'ree Hardy - King's Fork (JR)
65 Tackles, 24TFL, 10 Sacks, 3FF
DL - Devin Jackson-McGhee - Louisa (SR)
82 Tackles, 24TFL (team-high), 7 Sacks, 3FF, FR
DL - Gideon Driscoll - Blacksburg (SR)
17TFL, 6.5 Sacks
DL - Treyshaun Mitchell - King's Fork (SO)
LB - JoJo Doleman - Sherando (JR)
80 Tackles, 14TFL, 3 Sacks, 5PBU, 4FR
LB - Raquan Jones - Louisa (SR)
80 Tackles, 2FR
LB - Logan Taylor - William Byrd (SR)
131 Tackles (33 Solo), 2 Sacks
DB - Chris Shearin - King's Fork (JR)
4INT, 21PBU, 3 non-offensive TD's
DB - Nick Wade - Salem (SR)
2INT in State Championship
DB - Willie Drew - Smithfield (SR)
32TD's (18 rush, 14 pass); 50 Tackles, 5INT
DB - Markael Gaskins - Liberty-Bealeton (SR)
ATH - Jayde Pierre - Dominion (SR)
Class 4 Second Team All-State Special Teams:
K - Todd Anspach - Dinwiddie (SR)
P - Zach Patterson - Deep Creek (SR)
RET - T.J. Washington - Sherando (JR)
229Car. 1545Yds. 8TD's; 43Rec. 611Yds. 11TD's receiving; 4 KR/PR TD's
RET - Frank Ross - Amherst (JR)
271Car. 2458Yds. 28TD's rushing; 12KR for 287Yds.
*** See VaPreps 4A All-State Teams for 2016 Here ***
*** View VHSL Class 4 All-State Teams for 2017 Here ***
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.