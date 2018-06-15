Each year, we close the chapter on a football season before turning our attention to another with the announcement of the VirginiaPreps.com All-State Teams. Before we get to the 2017 honorees, let's review the standards placed around the teams we name each season.

First, we limit ourselves to just 12 players on each of the ball, offensively and defensively, as well as four special teams players (two return men, a kicker and a punter). Also worth pointing out is that since it is a mere 28 total players and because we want to honor as many as possible, we will not name a player at more than one position.

On offense, there will be a quarterback, two running backs, two receivers, a tight end, five offensive linemen and an 'athlete' that is pretty much the wild card position. From the defensive side of the ball, there will be four linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs as well as an 'athlete' spot.

With those guidelines out of the way, let's reveal the selections...



