VaPreps Class 3 All-State Football Teams for 2017
Each year, we close the chapter on a football season before turning our attention to another with the announcement of the VirginiaPreps.com All-State Teams. Before we get to the 2017 honorees, let's review the standards placed around the teams we name each season.
First, we limit ourselves to just 12 players on each of the ball, offensively and defensively, as well as four special teams players (two return men, a kicker and a punter). Also worth pointing out is that since it is a mere 28 total players and because we want to honor as many as possible, we will not name a player at more than one position.
On offense, there will be a quarterback, two running backs, two receivers, a tight end, five offensive linemen and an 'athlete' that is pretty much the wild card position. From the defensive side of the ball, there will be four linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs as well as an 'athlete' spot.
With those guidelines out of the way, let's reveal the selections...
Class 3 First Team All-State Offense:
QB - Ben Rhodenizer - Rockbridge County (SR)
168-269 for 3011Yds. 34-9TD/Int.
RB - Elijah Davis - Heritage-Lynchburg (SR)
3603Yds. 59TD's rushing (VHSL records); 61TD's total
RB - Grayson Overstreet - Staunton River (SR)
291Car. 2882Yds. 47TD's; VHSL career TD rush and yards records
WR - Sean Wood-Allen - Hopewell (JR)
47Rec. 1017Yds. 12TD's
WR - Micah Glaize - Brookville (JR)
55Rec. 1108Yds. 14TD's; 52 Tackles, 5TFL, 8PBU
TE - Dylan Crawford - Lord Botetourt (SR)
OL - Jesse Hanson - Lord Botetourt (JR)
128 Pancake Blocks
OL - Luke Tenuta - Western Albemarle (SR)
53 Tackles, 11TFL, INT
OL - Joe Haner - Staunton River (SR)
54 Panckcake Blocks; 38 Tack. 7.5TFL, 2 Sacks
OL - Mason Miller - Staunton River (SR)
OL - Eric Wyatt - Heritage-Lynchburg (SR)
ATH - Greg Cuffey - Hopewell (SR)
122-198 for 2020Yds. 21-6TD/Int; 572Yds. 5TD's rush
Offensive Player of the Year: Elijah Davis - Heritage-Lynchburg (SR)
3603Yds. 59TD's rushing (VHSL reords); 61TD's total
Class 3 First Team All-State Defense:
DL - Noah Overstreet - Lord Botetourt (SR)
8TFL, 5 Sacks vs. Harrisonburg
DL - Drake Tomasi - Spotswood (SR)
24 Sacks (school-record); 39 Career Sacks (school-record)
DL - Nyvon King - Hopewell (SR)
9 Sacks
DL - Ja'Von Reed - Heritage-Lynchburg (SR)
36 Solo Tackles, 8TFL, 8 Sacks
LB - DeAndre Thomas - Hopewell (SR)
146 Tackles (98 Solo), 20TFL, 5 Fumble Recoveries
LB - Vonte Pannell - Heritage-Lynchburg (JR)
137 Tackles (107 Solo), 6TFL, 4 Sacks
LB - Jake Cornwell - Brentsville District (SR)
127 Tackles (76 Solo), 17TFL, 3PBU, 2FF, 2FR
DB - Riezon Murphy - Hopewell (SR)
137 Tackles (100 Solo), 9PBU, 6INT, 3FF, 2FR
DB - T.J. Tester - Staunton River (SR)
107 Tackles, 14PBU, 7INT; 1186Yds. 15TD's rushing
DB - Darrell Bryant - Phoebus (SR)
108 Tackles, 6INT, 2FF, 2FR; 22Rec. 351Yds. 8TD's
DB - Adrian Watson - Heritage-Lynchburg (SR)
109 Tackles, 8PBU
ATH - Garrett Porterfield - Monticello (SR)
163 Tackles, 45TFL, 13 Sacks
Defensive Player of the Year: Riezon Murphy - Hopewell (SR)
137 Tackles (107 Solo), 6TFL, 4 Sacks
Class 3 First Team All-State Special Teams:
K - Chris Cline - Brookville (JR)
6-7FG's, 50-52XP's
P - Brock Porter - Staunton River (SR)
43.1 Average Punting; 90 Tackles, 17TFL, 12 Sacks, 6PBU
RET - Robert Sims - Western Albemarle (SR)
30 Tackles 5INT, TD return
RET - Austin Haverstrom - Monticello (SR)
39-662-5TD's receiving; 2 KR TD's; TD rush
Coach of the Year: Ricky Irby - Hopewell
Class 3 Second Team All-State Offense:
QB - Kevin Jarrell - Monticello (SR)
1875Yds. 16TD's passing; 1638Yds. 33TD's rushing
RB - Ronnie Walker - Hopewell (SR)
216Car. 1344Yds. 19TD's rushing
RB - Hunter Rice - Lord Botetourt (FR)
310Car. 1879Yds. 23TD's rushing
WR - Kevin Moss - Heritage-Lynchburg (SR)
30Rec. 551Yds. 4TD's; 37 Tackles, 4PBU, 2INT
WR - Chris Reaves-Williams - James Monroe (SR)
42Rec. 762Yds. 8TD's
TE - Kelly Mitchell - Hidden Valley (SO)
44Rec. 657Yds. 5TD's
OL - Jamel Waheed - Phoebus (SR)
OL - Daryan Blowe - Hopewell (SR)
OL - Cary Young - James Monroe (SR)
OL - Darius Randolph - Heritage-Lynchburg (JR)
OL - Juwan Callines - Norcom (SR)
ATH - Tanner Bernard - Brookville (SR)
188-299 for 3015Yds.29TD's; 742Yds. 12TD's rushing
Class 3 Second Team All-State Defense:
DL - C.J. Hughes - Magna Vista (SR)
51 Solo Tackles, 20TFL, 4 Sacks, TD
DL - Kameron Wilson - Phoebus (SR)
120 Tackles, 17TFL, 9 Sacks
DL - K.J. Burks - Heritage-Lynchburg (JR)
DL - Conner Sides - Brentsville District (JR)
85 Tackles, 5TFL, 2 Sacks, 3 Blocked Kicks
LB - Allen Boykins - Norcom (SR)
96 Tackles, 21TFL, 6 Sacks, 6FR, 4PBU; 2TD's
LB - De'Andre Faulk - Lakeland (SR)
83 Tackles, 7 Sacks, INT
LB - J.C. Willbanks - Brentsville District (SR)
126 Tackles, 10TFL, 4 Sacks, FF
DB - Kalip Jones - Staunton River (SR)
1546Yds. 17TD's rushing; 4TD's passing
DB - Jake Dewease - Lord Botetourt (JR)
2INT vs. Staunton River in regular season
DB - Damion Charity - Phoebus (SR)
51 Tackles, 10PBU, 4INT
DB - Jonah Fitzgerald - Hidden Valley (SR)
5INT
ATH - Carlton Emerson - Lord Botetourt (SR)
Class 3 Second Team All-State Special Teams:
K - Trey Rice - Lord Botetourt (JR)
P - John Michael Cassidy - York (JR)
RET - Barry Hargraves - Phoebus (JR)
48Rec. 876Yds. 11TD's; 14Ret. 397Yds. TD
RET - Morgan Viar - Brookville (SR)
16KR for 391Yds; 16Rec. 207Yds.
