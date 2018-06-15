Ticker
VaPreps Class 3 All-State Football Teams for 2017

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Each year, we close the chapter on a football season before turning our attention to another with the announcement of the VirginiaPreps.com All-State Teams. Before we get to the 2017 honorees, let's review the standards placed around the teams we name each season.

First, we limit ourselves to just 12 players on each of the ball, offensively and defensively, as well as four special teams players (two return men, a kicker and a punter). Also worth pointing out is that since it is a mere 28 total players and because we want to honor as many as possible, we will not name a player at more than one position.

On offense, there will be a quarterback, two running backs, two receivers, a tight end, five offensive linemen and an 'athlete' that is pretty much the wild card position. From the defensive side of the ball, there will be four linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs as well as an 'athlete' spot.

With those guidelines out of the way, let's reveal the selections...


Class 3 First Team All-State Offense:

Wdschrotjzoj1fdxd19h
Heritage's Elijah Davis enjoyed a record-setting season upon signing with ODU
Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com)

QB - Ben Rhodenizer - Rockbridge County (SR)
168-269 for 3011Yds. 34-9TD/Int.

RB - Elijah Davis - Heritage-Lynchburg (SR)
3603Yds. 59TD's rushing (VHSL records); 61TD's total

RB - Grayson Overstreet - Staunton River (SR)
291Car. 2882Yds. 47TD's; VHSL career TD rush and yards records

WR - Sean Wood-Allen - Hopewell (JR)
47Rec. 1017Yds. 12TD's

WR - Micah Glaize - Brookville (JR)
55Rec. 1108Yds. 14TD's; 52 Tackles, 5TFL, 8PBU

TE - Dylan Crawford - Lord Botetourt (SR)

OL - Jesse Hanson - Lord Botetourt (JR)
128 Pancake Blocks

OL - Luke Tenuta - Western Albemarle (SR)
53 Tackles, 11TFL, INT

OL - Joe Haner - Staunton River (SR)
54 Panckcake Blocks; 38 Tack. 7.5TFL, 2 Sacks

OL - Mason Miller - Staunton River (SR)

OL - Eric Wyatt - Heritage-Lynchburg (SR)

ATH - Greg Cuffey - Hopewell (SR)
122-198 for 2020Yds. 21-6TD/Int; 572Yds. 5TD's rush

Offensive Player of the Year: Elijah Davis - Heritage-Lynchburg (SR)
3603Yds. 59TD's rushing (VHSL reords); 61TD's total


Class 3 First Team All-State Defense:

Jrj2dijdx8yulwfx6emb
Riezon Murphy hovered around the football on defense for Hopewell, which won the Class 3 state title
Matthew Hatfield

DL - Noah Overstreet - Lord Botetourt (SR)
8TFL, 5 Sacks vs. Harrisonburg

DL - Drake Tomasi - Spotswood (SR)
24 Sacks (school-record); 39 Career Sacks (school-record)

DL - Nyvon King - Hopewell (SR)
9 Sacks

DL - Ja'Von Reed - Heritage-Lynchburg (SR)
36 Solo Tackles, 8TFL, 8 Sacks

LB - DeAndre Thomas - Hopewell (SR)
146 Tackles (98 Solo), 20TFL, 5 Fumble Recoveries

LB - Vonte Pannell - Heritage-Lynchburg (JR)
137 Tackles (107 Solo), 6TFL, 4 Sacks

LB - Jake Cornwell - Brentsville District (SR)
127 Tackles (76 Solo), 17TFL, 3PBU, 2FF, 2FR

DB - Riezon Murphy - Hopewell (SR)
137 Tackles (100 Solo), 9PBU, 6INT, 3FF, 2FR

DB - T.J. Tester - Staunton River (SR)
107 Tackles, 14PBU, 7INT; 1186Yds. 15TD's rushing

DB - Darrell Bryant - Phoebus (SR)
108 Tackles, 6INT, 2FF, 2FR; 22Rec. 351Yds. 8TD's

DB - Adrian Watson - Heritage-Lynchburg (SR)
109 Tackles, 8PBU

ATH - Garrett Porterfield - Monticello (SR)
163 Tackles, 45TFL, 13 Sacks

Defensive Player of the Year: Riezon Murphy - Hopewell (SR)
137 Tackles (107 Solo), 6TFL, 4 Sacks


Class 3 First Team All-State Special Teams:

Xy4gesoaajau8ewbecml
Ricky Irby's Blue Devils rebounded from a rough finish to the regular season with a postseason to remember
Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com)

K - Chris Cline - Brookville (JR)
6-7FG's, 50-52XP's

P - Brock Porter - Staunton River (SR)
43.1 Average Punting; 90 Tackles, 17TFL, 12 Sacks, 6PBU

RET - Robert Sims - Western Albemarle (SR)
30 Tackles 5INT, TD return

RET - Austin Haverstrom - Monticello (SR)
39-662-5TD's receiving; 2 KR TD's; TD rush

Coach of the Year: Ricky Irby - Hopewell


Class 3 Second Team All-State Offense:

Axiikoxqcydgmobk3qho
Kevin Jarrell accounted for 49 touchdowns and more than 3500 yards for the 9-3 Mustangs
HUDL

QB - Kevin Jarrell - Monticello (SR)
1875Yds. 16TD's passing; 1638Yds. 33TD's rushing

RB - Ronnie Walker - Hopewell (SR)
216Car. 1344Yds. 19TD's rushing

RB - Hunter Rice - Lord Botetourt (FR)
310Car. 1879Yds. 23TD's rushing

WR - Kevin Moss - Heritage-Lynchburg (SR)
30Rec. 551Yds. 4TD's; 37 Tackles, 4PBU, 2INT

WR - Chris Reaves-Williams - James Monroe (SR)
42Rec. 762Yds. 8TD's

TE - Kelly Mitchell - Hidden Valley (SO)
44Rec. 657Yds. 5TD's

OL - Jamel Waheed - Phoebus (SR)

OL - Daryan Blowe - Hopewell (SR)

OL - Cary Young - James Monroe (SR)

OL - Darius Randolph - Heritage-Lynchburg (JR)

OL - Juwan Callines - Norcom (SR)

ATH - Tanner Bernard - Brookville (SR)
188-299 for 3015Yds.29TD's; 742Yds. 12TD's rushing


Class 3 Second Team All-State Defense:

Jtk0xrvevfhu0krr6z9n
Allen Boykins was the backbone on defense for a Norcom team that finished 9-2 overall
Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

DL - C.J. Hughes - Magna Vista (SR)
51 Solo Tackles, 20TFL, 4 Sacks, TD

DL - Kameron Wilson - Phoebus (SR)
120 Tackles, 17TFL, 9 Sacks

DL - K.J. Burks - Heritage-Lynchburg (JR)

DL - Conner Sides - Brentsville District (JR)
85 Tackles, 5TFL, 2 Sacks, 3 Blocked Kicks

LB - Allen Boykins - Norcom (SR)
96 Tackles, 21TFL, 6 Sacks, 6FR, 4PBU; 2TD's

LB - De'Andre Faulk - Lakeland (SR)
83 Tackles, 7 Sacks, INT

LB - J.C. Willbanks - Brentsville District (SR)
126 Tackles, 10TFL, 4 Sacks, FF

DB - Kalip Jones - Staunton River (SR)
1546Yds. 17TD's rushing; 4TD's passing

DB - Jake Dewease - Lord Botetourt (JR)
2INT vs. Staunton River in regular season

DB - Damion Charity - Phoebus (SR)
51 Tackles, 10PBU, 4INT

DB - Jonah Fitzgerald - Hidden Valley (SR)
5INT

ATH - Carlton Emerson - Lord Botetourt (SR)


Class 3 Second Team All-State Special Teams:

Ocxuki7df5bnslbv2oqh
Barry Hargraves made an impact both at wide receiver and in the return game for 11-1 Phoebus
Matthew Hatfield

K - Trey Rice - Lord Botetourt (JR)

P - John Michael Cassidy - York (JR)

RET - Barry Hargraves - Phoebus (JR)
48Rec. 876Yds. 11TD's; 14Ret. 397Yds. TD

RET - Morgan Viar - Brookville (SR)
16KR for 391Yds; 16Rec. 207Yds.


*** See VaPreps 3A All-State Teams for 2016 Here ***

*** View VHSL Class 3 All-State Teams for 2017 Here ***



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.

