VaPreps Class 2 All-State Football Teams for 2017
Each year, we close the chapter on a football season before turning our attention to another with the announcement of the VirginiaPreps.com All-State Teams. Before we get to the 2017 honorees, let's review the standards placed around the teams we name each season.
First, we limit ourselves to just 12 players on each of the ball, offensively and defensively, as well as four special teams players (two return men, a kicker and a punter). Also worth pointing out is that since it is a mere 28 total players and because we want to honor as many as possible, we will not name a player at more than one position.
On offense, there will be a quarterback, two running backs, two receivers, a tight end, five offensive linemen and an 'athlete' that is pretty much the wild card position. From the defensive side of the ball, there will be four linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs as well as an 'athlete' spot.
With those guidelines out of the way, let's reveal the selections...
Class 2 First Team All-State Offense:
QB - Jayden Williams - R.E. Lee-Staunton (SR)
138-223 for 2406Yds. 27TD's; 138-1187-24TD's rushing
RB - Omar Bailey - Appomattox (SR)
167Car. 1515Yds. 23TD's rushing
RB - Peyton Rutherford - Clarke County (SO)
269Car. 2141Yds. 31TD's; 20Rec. 254Yds. 5TD's receiving
WR - Taymon Cooke - Graham (SR)
1491Yds. 17TD's receiving; 33 Total TD's; 4INT's
WR - De'Von Graves - Appomattox (SR)
31Rec. 941Yds. 14TD's; 46 Tackles, 4PBU, 3INT's
TE - James Mitchell - Union (SR)
26TD's accounted; 1559Yds. rush; 9INT's
OL - Daniel Baldwin - Appomattox (SR)
127 Tackles (56 Solo), 5TFL
OL - Tavion Hall - R.E. Lee-Staunton (SR)
59 Tackles, 14 Sacks, FF, INT
OL - Alex Gillispie - Giles (SR)
OL - John Shaffer - Glenvar (SR)
OL - Grayson Manning - Central-Woodstock (JR)
ATH - Jack Leonard - Glenvar (SR)
2717Yds. 43TD's rushing
Offensive Player of the Year: Jayden Williams - Robert E. Lee-Staunton (SR)
138-223 for 2406Yds. 27TD's; 138Car. 1187Yds. 24TD's rushing
Class 2 First Team All-State Defense:
DL - Ricky Mayfield - Goochland (SR)
55 Tackles, 16TFL, 6 Sacks, 2FF
DL - Bryan Wallace - Clarke County (SR)
132 Tackles (51 Solo), 15.5 Sacks, 7QBH, 2FF, 2FR
DL - Maxx Philpott - Glenvar (JR)
27TFL (school-record), 9 Sacks
DL - Jeb Stidham - Union (SR)
90 Tackles, 5TFL, 2FF, 2FR
LB - Dante' Vineyard - Graham (SR)
150 Tackles
LB - Dylan Culpen - R.E. Lee-Staunton (SR)
90 Tackles (54 Solo), 7TFL
LB - Robert Henesey - Poquoson (SR)
690Yds. 10TD's rushing; 108 Tackles entering State Semis
DB - Varsey Bright - Central-Woodstock (SR)
12INT (team record); 11Car. 172Yds. 4TD's rushing; 21Rec. 470Yds. 5TD's
DB - Ryan Beidleman - Giles (SR)
88 Tackles, 8INT (20 for career); 2563Yds. rushing, 37TD's
DB - Josh Clifford - Glenvar (SR)
10INT; 47Rec. 658Yds. 6TD's receiving
DB - JaVon Scruggs - Appomattox (SR)
130 Tackles (75 Solo), 8INT (137Yds.), 17PBU, FR
ATH - Colten Hicks - Poquoson (JR)
800Yds. rushing; 270Yds. receiving
Defensive Player of the Year: JaVon Scruggs - Appomattox (SR)
46TD's on offense (30 passing), 3127 Total Yards; 130 Tackles, 8INT, 17PBU, FR
Class 2 First Team All-State Special Teams:
K - Levi Forrest - Richlands (SO)
10-14FG's; 39.2 Avg. on 39 Punts (Long of 66)
P - Nick Fariss - Appomattox (JR)
8-11FG's (Long of 40), 93-95XP's
RET - Kyle Clanton - Central-Woodstock (JR)
3PR TD's, 2KR TD's; 23Rec. 642Yds. 12TD's receiving; 12TD's rushing
RET - Carter Rivenburg - Buffalo Gap (JR)
553 Return Yards, 3TD's; 148Car. 1311Yds. 24TD's rushing
Coach of the Year: Doug Smith - Appomattox
Class 2 Second Team All-State Offense:
QB - Jalen Brown - Amelia (JR)
130-227 for 2090Yds. 26-11TD/Int. ratio
RB - J'Wan Evans - East Rockingham (JR)
242Car. 1872Yds. 16TD's rushing
RB - Jasper Carter - Goochland (SR)
1547 yards rushing, 21TD's
WR - Tre' Simmons - R.E. Lee-Staunton (SR)
36Rec. 670Yds. 7TD's
WR - Howard Divens - Amelia (JR)
52Rec. 764Yds. 11TD's
TE - Drew Mann - Appomattox (SR)
12Rec. 351Yds. 3TD's; 88 Tackles, 13TFL, 4 Sacks, 3INT
OL - Hunter Schmidt - Poquoson (JR)
OL - Brandon Bunch - Union (JR)
OL - Ethan Kopczynski - Goochland (SR)
OL - Bryce Ancell - Luray (SR)
OL - Ajai Oakes - Graham (SR)
ATH - Kavon Robertson - R.E. Lee-Staunton (JR)
139Car. 915Yds. 6TD's rushing; 26Rec. 436Yds. 9TD's
Class 2 Second Team All-State Defense:
DL - Hunter Stanley - Glenvar (SR)
65 Solo Stops, 20TFL, 8 Sacks thru 12 Games
DL - Declan Franklin - Central-Woodstock (JR)
70 Tackles, 7 Sacks
DL - Drew Comer - Luray (SR)
14 Sacks during regular season
DL - Bryson McLaughlin - Dan River (SR)
11 Sacks
LB - Sam Brooks - Goochland (JR)
110 Tackles (57 Solo), 5FR, 2 Sacks, 2FF
LB - Tanner Kennedy - Union (SR)
140 Tackles, 4 Sacks, 3FF, 2FR, INT
LB - Max Barrett - Poquoson (JR)
135 Tackles, 21TFL, 5 Sacks, 3FF
DB - Cameron Allen - Graham (JR)
50 Tackles, 6INT, 3FR, 2TD; 34TD's accounted for on offense
DB - Scott Duncan - Poquoson (SR)
48 Tackles, 8INT
DB - Zack Qualls - Union (SR)
2INT's vs. Graham in Region 2D Final
DB - Kyle Baylor - Clarke County (JR)
42 Tackles, 12PBU, 7INT; 1187 Total Yds, 14TD's
ATH - Kelby Ford - Marion (SR)
256Car. 1975Yds. 19TD's; 51 Tackles, 2TD's defense
Class 2 Second Team All-State Special Teams:
K - Marcos Sasia - R.E. Lee-Staunton (JR)
11-15FG's (LG of 39), 74-78XP's
P - Drew Vermillion - Gate City (JR)
RET - Dylan Jenkins - Luray (SR)
RET - Collen Shaw - Appomattox (JR)
