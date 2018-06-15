Ticker
VaPreps Class 2 All-State Football Teams for 2017

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Each year, we close the chapter on a football season before turning our attention to another with the announcement of the VirginiaPreps.com All-State Teams. Before we get to the 2017 honorees, let's review the standards placed around the teams we name each season.

First, we limit ourselves to just 12 players on each of the ball, offensively and defensively, as well as four special teams players (two return men, a kicker and a punter). Also worth pointing out is that since it is a mere 28 total players and because we want to honor as many as possible, we will not name a player at more than one position.

On offense, there will be a quarterback, two running backs, two receivers, a tight end, five offensive linemen and an 'athlete' that is pretty much the wild card position. From the defensive side of the ball, there will be four linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs as well as an 'athlete' spot.

With those guidelines out of the way, let's reveal the selections...


Class 2 First Team All-State Offense:

Goxxsszaekgbouhhyysw
Jayden Williams qurterbacked Lee to a trip to the State Championship game
Shane Mettlen

QB - Jayden Williams - R.E. Lee-Staunton (SR)
138-223 for 2406Yds. 27TD's; 138-1187-24TD's rushing

RB - Omar Bailey - Appomattox (SR)
167Car. 1515Yds. 23TD's rushing

RB - Peyton Rutherford - Clarke County (SO)
269Car. 2141Yds. 31TD's; 20Rec. 254Yds. 5TD's receiving

WR - Taymon Cooke - Graham (SR)
1491Yds. 17TD's receiving; 33 Total TD's; 4INT's

WR - De'Von Graves - Appomattox (SR)
31Rec. 941Yds. 14TD's; 46 Tackles, 4PBU, 3INT's

TE - James Mitchell - Union (SR)
26TD's accounted; 1559Yds. rush; 9INT's

OL - Daniel Baldwin - Appomattox (SR)
127 Tackles (56 Solo), 5TFL

OL - Tavion Hall - R.E. Lee-Staunton (SR)
59 Tackles, 14 Sacks, FF, INT

OL - Alex Gillispie - Giles (SR)

OL - John Shaffer - Glenvar (SR)

OL - Grayson Manning - Central-Woodstock (JR)

ATH - Jack Leonard - Glenvar (SR)
2717Yds. 43TD's rushing

Offensive Player of the Year: Jayden Williams - Robert E. Lee-Staunton (SR)
138-223 for 2406Yds. 27TD's; 138Car. 1187Yds. 24TD's rushing


Class 2 First Team All-State Defense:

Rctzzvtfjfazdbqc8iva
JaVon Scruggs turned in a phenomenal season as Appomattox won a third straight state title
Crystal Vandegrift (Crystal Image Photography)

DL - Ricky Mayfield - Goochland (SR)
55 Tackles, 16TFL, 6 Sacks, 2FF

DL - Bryan Wallace - Clarke County (SR)
132 Tackles (51 Solo), 15.5 Sacks, 7QBH, 2FF, 2FR

DL - Maxx Philpott - Glenvar (JR)
27TFL (school-record), 9 Sacks

DL - Jeb Stidham - Union (SR)
90 Tackles, 5TFL, 2FF, 2FR

LB - Dante' Vineyard - Graham (SR)
150 Tackles

LB - Dylan Culpen - R.E. Lee-Staunton (SR)
90 Tackles (54 Solo), 7TFL

LB - Robert Henesey - Poquoson (SR)
690Yds. 10TD's rushing; 108 Tackles entering State Semis

DB - Varsey Bright - Central-Woodstock (SR)
12INT (team record); 11Car. 172Yds. 4TD's rushing; 21Rec. 470Yds. 5TD's

DB - Ryan Beidleman - Giles (SR)
88 Tackles, 8INT (20 for career); 2563Yds. rushing, 37TD's

DB - Josh Clifford - Glenvar (SR)
10INT; 47Rec. 658Yds. 6TD's receiving

DB - JaVon Scruggs - Appomattox (SR)
130 Tackles (75 Solo), 8INT (137Yds.), 17PBU, FR

ATH - Colten Hicks - Poquoson (JR)
800Yds. rushing; 270Yds. receiving

Defensive Player of the Year: JaVon Scruggs - Appomattox (SR)
46TD's on offense (30 passing), 3127 Total Yards; 130 Tackles, 8INT, 17PBU, FR


Class 2 First Team All-State Special Teams:

Kccwcmiu362zwcrqkxpl
Clarke County's Bryan Wallace lived in opposing backfields
Elk Baiter

K - Levi Forrest - Richlands (SO)
10-14FG's; 39.2 Avg. on 39 Punts (Long of 66)

P - Nick Fariss - Appomattox (JR)
8-11FG's (Long of 40), 93-95XP's

RET - Kyle Clanton - Central-Woodstock (JR)
3PR TD's, 2KR TD's; 23Rec. 642Yds. 12TD's receiving; 12TD's rushing

RET - Carter Rivenburg - Buffalo Gap (JR)
553 Return Yards, 3TD's; 148Car. 1311Yds. 24TD's rushing

Coach of the Year: Doug Smith - Appomattox


Class 2 Second Team All-State Offense:

Jazzm8nv24fwxklwmdse
J'Wan Evans flourished as a junior for East Rockingham, rushinf for 1872 yards and 16TD's
Michael Smith, 3019photography.com

QB - Jalen Brown - Amelia (JR)
130-227 for 2090Yds. 26-11TD/Int. ratio

RB - J'Wan Evans - East Rockingham (JR)
242Car. 1872Yds. 16TD's rushing

RB - Jasper Carter - Goochland (SR)
1547 yards rushing, 21TD's

WR - Tre' Simmons - R.E. Lee-Staunton (SR)
36Rec. 670Yds. 7TD's

WR - Howard Divens - Amelia (JR)
52Rec. 764Yds. 11TD's

TE - Drew Mann - Appomattox (SR)
12Rec. 351Yds. 3TD's; 88 Tackles, 13TFL, 4 Sacks, 3INT

OL - Hunter Schmidt - Poquoson (JR)

OL - Brandon Bunch - Union (JR)

OL - Ethan Kopczynski - Goochland (SR)

OL - Bryce Ancell - Luray (SR)

OL - Ajai Oakes - Graham (SR)

ATH - Kavon Robertson - R.E. Lee-Staunton (JR)
139Car. 915Yds. 6TD's rushing; 26Rec. 436Yds. 9TD's


Class 2 Second Team All-State Defense:

Ghyxiywjynvxmnzzgbrf
James Mitchell did more than just play tight end for Union; he was a weapon in a multitude of ways for the Bears as they went 13-1 overall
Randy Fannon / VirginiaPreps.com

DL - Hunter Stanley - Glenvar (SR)
65 Solo Stops, 20TFL, 8 Sacks thru 12 Games

DL - Declan Franklin - Central-Woodstock (JR)
70 Tackles, 7 Sacks

DL - Drew Comer - Luray (SR)
14 Sacks during regular season

DL - Bryson McLaughlin - Dan River (SR)
11 Sacks

LB - Sam Brooks - Goochland (JR)
110 Tackles (57 Solo), 5FR, 2 Sacks, 2FF

LB - Tanner Kennedy - Union (SR)
140 Tackles, 4 Sacks, 3FF, 2FR, INT

LB - Max Barrett - Poquoson (JR)
135 Tackles, 21TFL, 5 Sacks, 3FF

DB - Cameron Allen - Graham (JR)
50 Tackles, 6INT, 3FR, 2TD; 34TD's accounted for on offense

DB - Scott Duncan - Poquoson (SR)
48 Tackles, 8INT

DB - Zack Qualls - Union (SR)
2INT's vs. Graham in Region 2D Final

DB - Kyle Baylor - Clarke County (JR)
42 Tackles, 12PBU, 7INT; 1187 Total Yds, 14TD's

ATH - Kelby Ford - Marion (SR)
256Car. 1975Yds. 19TD's; 51 Tackles, 2TD's defense


Class 2 Second Team All-State Special Teams:

Azmrrznoxlckrzhyqu5d
Taymon Cooke found the end zone 33 times for the G-Men, who went 11-2 overall

K - Marcos Sasia - R.E. Lee-Staunton (JR)
11-15FG's (LG of 39), 74-78XP's

P - Drew Vermillion - Gate City (JR)

RET - Dylan Jenkins - Luray (SR)

RET - Collen Shaw - Appomattox (JR)


*** See VaPreps 2A All-State Teams for 2016 Here ***

*** View VHSL Class 2 All-State Teams for 2017 Here ***



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.

