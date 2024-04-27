The U.S. Army Bowl National Combine held at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex featured a ton of top prospects from the Tidewater area. The event was broken down to two parts with the linebackers, running backs and lineman testing in the morning, while the quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends and defensive backs going in the afternoon. The quarterbacks and tight ends joined the backs and linebackers for one-on-one drills before the end of the 1st session.

Most of the camp participants traveled from Virgina, Maryland, Washington D.C and North Carolina. Quarterback Xavier Buckles made the trip from Arizona and several prospects traveled from Pennsylvania.

Perhaps the top performer at the U.S. Army Bowl National Combine was Oscar Smith cornerback Jahmari DeLoatch, who already has his invitation punched for the game. Other rising seniors identified as top performers will have their name of the list of players who have a chance to play in the game. Their progress will be monitored during the upcoming season.

VirginiaPreps will create Rivals.com profiles for the top performers and cover them more in detail later in the week.



