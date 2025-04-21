Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 21, 2025
Ty White Departs John Marshall for Petersburg
circle avatar
Matthew Hatfield  •  VirginiaPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@hatfieldsports
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In