Ty White Departs John Marshall for Petersburg

Lake Taylor grad JJ Quinerly of West Virginia was selected 27th overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Princess Anne High grad Aziaha James of NC State was chosen 12th overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
King's Fork 2026 EDGE talent Joshua Pittman out of Suffolk has committed to play for the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Former Western Branch guard Efrem 'Butta' Johnson is on the move from UAB in the AAC to Clemson in the ACC.
One of the nation's most coveted linemen, Darius Gray of St. Christopher's details his recent trek to Columbus.
