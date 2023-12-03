The first ever meeting between the Springers and Bruins had more drama than anyone could have ever imagined. Yes, there was a trip to the state finals on the line and yes the Springers played like the team that wanted it more but this game would not have won a beauty contest. From the start you could tell there was no love lost between the two programs. The Bruins, a cocky and confident group in warmups could not wait to take the field. While most teams wait till they are introduced, the Bruins did not. There was no love lost during the coin flip and hand shakes... the undertone being some things said on social media from the Bruins. The Springers felt disrespected on their own field prior to the game and it did not getting any better during the game. There was jawing all game long from the Bruins with the Springers losing their cool at times. The Bruins lost a player early with a leg injury, early in the first quarter when he was rolled up on by one of his teammates as Eric Byrd dazzled on a run that saw him put on a display of escapibilty that finished in the end zone. The game itself saw the Springers play to their strength setting the tone early with the run and standing tall on defense. The Springers put down 281 yards on the ground between 8 different players with Eric Byrd leading the pack with 111 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half. The Bruins reached the end zone four times... the Bruins were stood up at the one yard line on fourth down, intercepted another and settled for a field goal before ultimately scoring their first touchdown of the game when the game was already in hand. It was just the type of game you have come to expect from the Springers in December. They left little doubt who the better team was on this day. Following the game is where the drama really played out. The chippiness, the disrespect that had persisted all day long boiled over. While the coaches for Highland Springs shook hands with the Bruins, some Bruin players went after the Springers players and a melee ensued. This melee saw players going at it as well as coaches with a lot of words said, a lot of shoving but thankfully no physical altercations. It marred another banner day for the Springers as they punch their ticket to Scott Stadium next week to face Freedom.



Springer captains (left to right); Khristian Martin, Tomondrey Braxton, T'khi Alexander, Brennan Johnson & RaeQwon Taylor

Advertisement

1st Quarter Action

The first quarter saw the Springers with the ball twice and coming away with 2 touchdowns to build an early 14-0 lead. The first Springers drive covered 73 yards in 5 plays with Eric Byrd accounting for 58 of those yards including a a 54-yard run that was bedazzling as he never went down and showed off his moves.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZGEiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xIHdvcmQuLi4gZXNjYXBpYmlsaXR5ISAgU3ByaW5nZXJzIDYtMCwg ODowOCAxcS4gIEVyaWMgQnlyZCA1NHlkIFRELiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBo YXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9UaGVLaXJrYW5kQnlyZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlS2ly a2FuZEJ5cmQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhl UlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVSVkFTcG9y dHNOZXQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVjcnVp dGluZ0hTSFM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJlY3J1aXRpbmdIU0hT PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTWhyeDNBS0IxRyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL01ocngzQUtCMUc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3 aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NS RjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE3MzEwMjE2NTQ5NzU3MzM5NzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

On that Byrd TD run, Michael Duff of the Bruins was lost due to a leg injury that stopped the game for a bit as medical personnel tended to him The other Springers TD covered 69 yards and saw the Springers overcome a 1st & 25 when Khristian Martin hit Kevin Finney, Jr. for a 28 yard gain on 3rd & 17. With the ball at the 9 yard line, it took Cole Varner no time at all to punch it in with less than 2 minutes to go in the quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db2xlIFZhcm5lciBmaWdodGluZyBmb3IgOXlkIFRELiAgU3ByaW5n ZXJzIDE0LTAgLCAxOjU5IDFRLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVBy ZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh dGZpZWxkc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXRmaWVsZHNw b3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWNydWl0 aW5nSFNIUz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmVjcnVpdGluZ0hTSFM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29sZVZhcm5lcjg/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvbGVWYXJuZXI4PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUtpcmthbmRCeXJkP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVLaXJrYW5kQnlyZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0d5VXhlSlhWbUkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HeVV4ZUpYVm1J PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNzMxMDI4 MDE3OTc4MjQxMTEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

While the Springers offense handled business, so too did the defense. The Springers held the bruins to a 3 & out on the Bruins first possession of the game. Their second possession started out well with Robert Hollien the target of Michael Suris early and JT Boudreaux getting a much needed first down. Disaster struck the Bruins when they faced a 3rd & 3 and linebacker Kasim Drumgole intercepted the Suris pass.

2nd Quarter Action

The second quarter was largely dominated by the Bruins who had the ball as we made the transition from the first to second quarters. The Bruins extended the drive with a 4th down pass to Kai Austin but disaster nearly befell Michael Suris when he lost the handling on the ball but was able to recover. The Bruins kept coming at the Springers and got the ball all the way to the 3 yard line. It felt as though a score would be imminent but the Springers defense stood tall. A first down pass fell incomplete and Jayden Shuler came up with the stop on second down for the Springers. A JT Bourdeaux run was stopped for no gain and on fourth down the Springers stood tall and kept them out of the end zone.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgdGltZSBnb2FsIGxpbmUgc3RhbmQgaW4gMnEgZm9yIFNwcmlu Z2VycyBvbiA0dGggZG93bi48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNS aXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGF0Zmll bGRzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGhhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J5cm9uc2pvbmVz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNqb25lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWNydWl0aW5nSFNIUz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmVjcnVpdGluZ0hTSFM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2F0Y2hzcG9ydHN3aXJlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkB3YXRjaHNwb3J0c3dpcmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby90UDhqWlFrMHRYIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdFA4alpRazB0WDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTczMTA0MDM5 Njk0NjMxNzcyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyLCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Springers began at their own 2 yard line after the turnover on downs. Although they got production out of Eric Byrd and Jakyre Henley for multiple first downs, the Springers would punt for the first time today. The Bruins nearly coughed up the ball but they were able to recover their own loose ball yet again. The Bruins faced a 4th & 10 when Rikeh Hopkins got to the QB for the sack and that would be how the first half would come to a close.

3rd Quarter Action

The Springers had the ball to start the second half and put together a 59-yard drive that saw Cole Varner touch the ball 4 times and Tomondrey Braxton on the receiving end of a Khristian Martin pass. It was Martin, however that scored the third Springers touchdown of the day when he punched it in from 4 yards out.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LaHJpc3RpYW4gTWFydGluIGZyb20gNCB5YXJkcyBvdXQgbWFrZXMg aXQgMjEtMC4gIDc6MzkgM3EuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJl cHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGF0 ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGhhdGZpZWxkc3Bv cnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlY3J1aXRp bmdIU0hTP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSZWNydWl0aW5nSFNIUzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LaHJpc01hcnRpbjIw MjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtocmlzTWFydGluMjAyNDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93YXRjaHNwb3J0c3dpcmU/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHdhdGNoc3BvcnRzd2lyZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVLaXJrYW5kQnlyZD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlS2lya2FuZEJ5cmQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby92VEJFV01MVXAwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdlRCRVdN TFVwMDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTcz MTA0NDYxODEwMjMyNTY4Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Bruins came right back and put together a long drive of their own. The Bruins covered 71 yards behind JT Bourdeaux carrying the ball twice and Michael Suris hitting Kai Austin for a first down pass. On 1st & 10 at the Springers 33 Jayden Shuler got to Suris for a loss of 5. The Bruins overcame the setback and got to 9 yard line. First and goal, this was the moment the Bruins could change the complexion of the game but Tomondrey Braxton would not have none of that as he intercepted the pass.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub21vbmRyZXkgQnJheHRvbiB3aXRoIHJlZCB6b25lIElOVC4gIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVjcnVpdGluZ0hTSFM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFJlY3J1aXRpbmdIU0hTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL00wbmRyZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE0wbmRy ZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlUlZBU3Bv cnRzTmV0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlS2lya2FuZEJ5 cmQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZUtpcmthbmRCeXJkPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dhdGNoc3BvcnRzd2lyZT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ad2F0Y2hzcG9ydHN3aXJlPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTHhVNk53c1R1TyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0x4VTZOd3NUdU88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0 RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3Rh dHVzLzE3MzEwNDg5Mzk4ODc5NDgwMjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ RGVjZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

With the Springers at their own 11, Braxton was wrapped up by Trent Pane. Braxton lost his cool with Pane and was ejected from the game for getting too physical with Pane.

4th Quarter Action

Going into the fourth quarter the Bruins had yet to score, the Springers pitching the shutout and adding to their lead. The Springers had to punt facing 4th & 6 but the punt return was fumbled and Highland Springs was there to recover setting up a 39-yard touchdown that saw Khristian Martin hit Kevin Finney, Jr..



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJ0aW4gd2l0aCAzOSB5ZCB0ZCBwYXNzIHRvIEtldmluIEZpbm5l eSBKci4gISAgMjgwIFNwcmluZ2VycyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZh UHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v UmVjcnVpdGluZ0hTSFM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJlY3J1aXRp bmdIU0hTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhdGZp ZWxkc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0 czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVSVkFTcG9y dHNOZXQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93YXRjaHNwb3J0c3dp cmU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHdhdGNoc3BvcnRzd2lyZTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2hyaXNNYXJ0aW4yMDI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLaHJpc01hcnRpbjIwMjQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9EQVpoNzh2TmNDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vREFaaDc4dk5j QzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTczMTA1 MDU1MDg0NDYwNDkwMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAy LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Bruins bounced back from a 28-0 deficit with a big return that put them in position for a 30-yard field goal after the Springers defense allowed them nothing! The Bruins got a break when they recovered a live ball following the kickoff. The Bruins went right to work with a pass to Zachary Hibner for a first down followed by another first down on a Ethan Brown carry. The Bruins kept coming, dispersing the ball multiple times but on 3rd & 5 Browne Callanan was met by Brennan Johnson who did not allow a yard. On fourth down Suris took off running when he couldn't find an open man and was forced out of bounds, short of the first. The Springers put an exclamation point on this contest with a 94-yard drive. The Springers had the ball at their own 6 and Elijah Williams got the first down, then Marreyon Harvey busted out a 25-yard run. Keeping it on the ground the Springers rotated between Varner and Williams but on 3rd & 2 at the Bruins 27 Marreyon Harvey took the handoff and was down and away for the score. Springers had the lead, 35-3!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJyZXlvbiBIYXJ2ZXkgcHV0dGluZyBleGNsYW1hdGlvbiBwb2lu dCBvbiB0aGlzIG9uZSBmcm9tIDI3eWRzIG91dC4gU3ByaW5nZXJzIDM1LTMg Mjo1MiB0byBnby4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQ cmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFs czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXRmaWVsZHNw b3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaGF0ZmllbGRzcG9ydHM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVjcnVpdGluZ0hTSFM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJlY3J1aXRpbmdIU0hTPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dhdGNoc3BvcnRzd2lyZT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ad2F0Y2hzcG9ydHN3aXJlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUtpcmthbmRCeXJkP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVLaXJrYW5kQnlyZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1g4MzJSN3pCU1oiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YODMyUjd6QlNa PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNzMxMDU1 Mjg1Mzk2MDAwODI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Bruins despite knowing the season was winding down was not giving up. Tyrone Jackson was now in at QB and twice Altizano Edwards of Highland Springs did his best to intercept, he twice had the ball and dropped it. That kept the drive alive for the Bruins and on 1st & 10 at the 21 of the Springers Tyrone Jackson hit Luke Matheney in stride for the Bruins first TD of the day.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UeXJvbmUgSmFja3NvbiBoaXRzIEx1a2UgTWF0aGVuZXkgd2l0aCAy MXlkIHNob3QgZm9yIDFzdCBCcnVpbnMgVEQgb2YgZGF5LiAgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBoYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnly b25zam9uZXM8L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xh a2VCcmFkZG9ja0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMYWtlQnJhZGRv Y2tGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVSVkFT cG9ydHNOZXQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05l dDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVLaXJrYW5k QnlyZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlS2lya2FuZEJ5cmQ8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9BNWR0OWZENlNvIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQTVkdDlmRDZTbzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAo QENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERh bi9zdGF0dXMvMTczMTA1NzMwOTcyNjQ0NTc5MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

The Springers got the ball and with the chippiness and disrespect the Bruins had displayed, they Springers would not settle for taking a knee. Daeron Ferguson trucked 31 yards to the 33 and added 3 more yards on the next carry. The Springers could let the clock run out from there, victory belonged to them... ticket punched to Scott Stadium and a date with Freedom.

Highland Springs 35, Lake Braddock 10 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score (1Q) 8:08 54-yard run from Eric Byrd. Jerel Dent PAT. 7-0 Highland Springs (1Q) 1:59 9-yard run from Cole Varner. Harvey Anderson PAT. 14-0 Highland Springs (3Q) 7:39 4-yard run from Khristian Martin. Jerel Dent PAT. 21-0 Highland Springs (4Q) 39-yard pass from Khristian Martin to Kevin Finney, Jr.. Harvey Anderson PAT. 28-0 Highland Springs (4Q) 11:02 30-yard field goal from Carson Gallant. 3-28 Lake Braddock (4Q) 2:57 27-yard run from Marreyon Harvey. Jerel Dent PAT. 35-3 Highland Springs (4Q) 1:23 21-yard pass from Tyrone Jackson to Luke Matheney. Carson Gallant PAT. 10-35 Lake Braddock

Eric Byrd on his way to the 1st Springers TD of the day.

Highland Springs Gamers

Eric Byrd had 8 carries for 111 yards including the first touchdown of the day for the Springers. His damage was inflicted in the first half of action. QB Khristian Martin had one of his betters games of the season completing 9 of 11 for 119 yards and a TD plus another touchdown on the ground. LB Daryl Harris was on point with 6 tackles, most of his damage coming in the second half. LB Rikeh Hopkins had 4 tackles and sack as did defensive tackle Jayden Shuler. LB Kasim Drumgole made his presence felt with 3.5 tackles plus an interception.

Bruins capitains (left to right); Benjamin York, Yazan Elhaq, Luke Matheney & Ryan Matheney.

Lake Braddock Gamers

JT Bourdeaux had 20 carries for 78 yards for the Bruins. QB Michael Suris had 129 yards passing completing 17 of 29 passes and was intercepted twice by the Springers.

Coach Speak

Post Game Nuggets