The first ever meeting between the Springers and Bruins had more drama than anyone could have ever imagined. Yes, there was a trip to the state finals on the line and yes the Springers played like the team that wanted it more but this game would not have won a beauty contest.
From the start you could tell there was no love lost between the two programs. The Bruins, a cocky and confident group in warmups could not wait to take the field. While most teams wait till they are introduced, the Bruins did not.
There was no love lost during the coin flip and hand shakes... the undertone being some things said on social media from the Bruins. The Springers felt disrespected on their own field prior to the game and it did not getting any better during the game.
There was jawing all game long from the Bruins with the Springers losing their cool at times.
The Bruins lost a player early with a leg injury, early in the first quarter when he was rolled up on by one of his teammates as Eric Byrd dazzled on a run that saw him put on a display of escapibilty that finished in the end zone.
The game itself saw the Springers play to their strength setting the tone early with the run and standing tall on defense. The Springers put down 281 yards on the ground between 8 different players with Eric Byrd leading the pack with 111 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half. The Bruins reached the end zone four times... the Bruins were stood up at the one yard line on fourth down, intercepted another and settled for a field goal before ultimately scoring their first touchdown of the game when the game was already in hand.
It was just the type of game you have come to expect from the Springers in December. They left little doubt who the better team was on this day.
Following the game is where the drama really played out. The chippiness, the disrespect that had persisted all day long boiled over. While the coaches for Highland Springs shook hands with the Bruins, some Bruin players went after the Springers players and a melee ensued. This melee saw players going at it as well as coaches with a lot of words said, a lot of shoving but thankfully no physical altercations. It marred another banner day for the Springers as they punch their ticket to Scott Stadium next week to face Freedom.
Advertisement
1st Quarter Action
The first quarter saw the Springers with the ball twice and coming away with 2 touchdowns to build an early 14-0 lead. The first Springers drive covered 73 yards in 5 plays with Eric Byrd accounting for 58 of those yards including a a 54-yard run that was bedazzling as he never went down and showed off his moves.
On that Byrd TD run, Michael Duff of the Bruins was lost due to a leg injury that stopped the game for a bit as medical personnel tended to him
The other Springers TD covered 69 yards and saw the Springers overcome a 1st & 25 when Khristian Martin hit Kevin Finney, Jr. for a 28 yard gain on 3rd & 17. With the ball at the 9 yard line, it took Cole Varner no time at all to punch it in with less than 2 minutes to go in the quarter.
While the Springers offense handled business, so too did the defense. The Springers held the bruins to a 3 & out on the Bruins first possession of the game. Their second possession started out well with Robert Hollien the target of Michael Suris early and JT Boudreaux getting a much needed first down. Disaster struck the Bruins when they faced a 3rd & 3 and linebacker Kasim Drumgole intercepted the Suris pass.
2nd Quarter Action
The second quarter was largely dominated by the Bruins who had the ball as we made the transition from the first to second quarters. The Bruins extended the drive with a 4th down pass to Kai Austin but disaster nearly befell Michael Suris when he lost the handling on the ball but was able to recover. The Bruins kept coming at the Springers and got the ball all the way to the 3 yard line. It felt as though a score would be imminent but the Springers defense stood tall. A first down pass fell incomplete and Jayden Shuler came up with the stop on second down for the Springers. A JT Bourdeaux run was stopped for no gain and on fourth down the Springers stood tall and kept them out of the end zone.
The Springers began at their own 2 yard line after the turnover on downs. Although they got production out of Eric Byrd and Jakyre Henley for multiple first downs, the Springers would punt for the first time today.
The Bruins nearly coughed up the ball but they were able to recover their own loose ball yet again. The Bruins faced a 4th & 10 when Rikeh Hopkins got to the QB for the sack and that would be how the first half would come to a close.
3rd Quarter Action
The Springers had the ball to start the second half and put together a 59-yard drive that saw Cole Varner touch the ball 4 times and Tomondrey Braxton on the receiving end of a Khristian Martin pass. It was Martin, however that scored the third Springers touchdown of the day when he punched it in from 4 yards out.
The Bruins came right back and put together a long drive of their own. The Bruins covered 71 yards behind JT Bourdeaux carrying the ball twice and Michael Suris hitting Kai Austin for a first down pass. On 1st & 10 at the Springers 33 Jayden Shuler got to Suris for a loss of 5. The Bruins overcame the setback and got to 9 yard line. First and goal, this was the moment the Bruins could change the complexion of the game but Tomondrey Braxton would not have none of that as he intercepted the pass.
With the Springers at their own 11, Braxton was wrapped up by Trent Pane. Braxton lost his cool with Pane and was ejected from the game for getting too physical with Pane.
4th Quarter Action
Going into the fourth quarter the Bruins had yet to score, the Springers pitching the shutout and adding to their lead. The Springers had to punt facing 4th & 6 but the punt return was fumbled and Highland Springs was there to recover setting up a 39-yard touchdown that saw Khristian Martin hit Kevin Finney, Jr..
The Bruins bounced back from a 28-0 deficit with a big return that put them in position for a 30-yard field goal after the Springers defense allowed them nothing!
The Bruins got a break when they recovered a live ball following the kickoff. The Bruins went right to work with a pass to Zachary Hibner for a first down followed by another first down on a Ethan Brown carry. The Bruins kept coming, dispersing the ball multiple times but on 3rd & 5 Browne Callanan was met by Brennan Johnson who did not allow a yard. On fourth down Suris took off running when he couldn't find an open man and was forced out of bounds, short of the first.
The Springers put an exclamation point on this contest with a 94-yard drive. The Springers had the ball at their own 6 and Elijah Williams got the first down, then Marreyon Harvey busted out a 25-yard run. Keeping it on the ground the Springers rotated between Varner and Williams but on 3rd & 2 at the Bruins 27 Marreyon Harvey took the handoff and was down and away for the score. Springers had the lead, 35-3!
The Bruins despite knowing the season was winding down was not giving up. Tyrone Jackson was now in at QB and twice Altizano Edwards of Highland Springs did his best to intercept, he twice had the ball and dropped it. That kept the drive alive for the Bruins and on 1st & 10 at the 21 of the Springers Tyrone Jackson hit Luke Matheney in stride for the Bruins first TD of the day.
The Springers got the ball and with the chippiness and disrespect the Bruins had displayed, they Springers would not settle for taking a knee. Daeron Ferguson trucked 31 yards to the 33 and added 3 more yards on the next carry. The Springers could let the clock run out from there, victory belonged to them... ticket punched to Scott Stadium and a date with Freedom.
Highland Springs 35, Lake Braddock 10 - Scoring Summary
Time
Play
Score
(1Q) 8:08
54-yard run from Eric Byrd. Jerel Dent PAT.
7-0 Highland Springs
(1Q) 1:59
9-yard run from Cole Varner. Harvey Anderson PAT.
14-0 Highland Springs
(3Q) 7:39
4-yard run from Khristian Martin. Jerel Dent PAT.
21-0 Highland Springs
(4Q)
39-yard pass from Khristian Martin to Kevin Finney, Jr.. Harvey Anderson PAT.
28-0 Highland Springs
(4Q) 11:02
30-yard field goal from Carson Gallant.
3-28 Lake Braddock
(4Q) 2:57
27-yard run from Marreyon Harvey. Jerel Dent PAT.
35-3 Highland Springs
(4Q) 1:23
21-yard pass from Tyrone Jackson to Luke Matheney. Carson Gallant PAT.
10-35 Lake Braddock
Highland Springs Gamers
Eric Byrd had 8 carries for 111 yards including the first touchdown of the day for the Springers. His damage was inflicted in the first half of action.
QB Khristian Martin had one of his betters games of the season completing 9 of 11 for 119 yards and a TD plus another touchdown on the ground.
LB Daryl Harris was on point with 6 tackles, most of his damage coming in the second half.