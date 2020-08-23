VirginiaPreps - Special Subscription Offer for First Responders

Times are tough and COVID-19 has changed lives dramatically over the last several months. Virginia High School Sports have been significantly altered with the plan to begin winter activities in December, followed by the Fall starting in February and Spring in April as the VHSL announced a few weeks back (read more here).

There are two constants, though, whether games are cancelled or not.

The first, is the dedication of our first responders. First responders put themselves at risk every time they go to work with the task of keeping the public safe and healthy.

The second is with or without games, sports news will continue to be present. Recruiting doesn’t stop. Player development doesn’t stop. And a hope for a chance to compete before the 2020-21 academic year is over will still remain.

To show our appreciation to those first responders, we are offering the first year of an annual subscription to VirginiaPreps.com for just $25.00 (normally $99.95). If you are one of the first 300 takers, you will also receive a free BreakingT.com gift code, which can be used on any item on the site (up to $28.00 off).

All you have to do is e-mail VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield, at hatfieldsports@gmail.com, with your full name, and your first responder branch (i.e. firefighter, EMT, law enforcement, etc.). Please title the subject line: First Responder VaPreps Subscription.

** WE WILL RESPOND TO THE E-MAIL WITH A PROMO CODE AND LINK. **



