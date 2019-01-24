Session 2 of the 11th Annual VaPreps Classic - Saturday at Oscar Smith!
The 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic returns for a pair of sessions in Hampton Roads this January!
Session 1 comes your way on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach. That’ll be followed by Session 2 on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake.
“We’re excited to continue the state’s premier showcase with a pair of action-filled days of basketball in the Tidewater area,” stated Event Organizer and VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield.
“The cooperation and support from the schools, coaches, players and fans goes beyond words. They, along with all the hard-working people behind the scenes, make these events so memorable for everyone involved. We’re looking forward to more lasting memories and hopefully duplicate the competitiveness as well excitement from our 10th Annual Classic where there were six games decided by four points or less.”
Session 2 of the 11th Annual VaPreps Classic - Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Oscar Smith HS:
11 AM - Bethel vs. James Monroe
12:40 PM - Tallwood vs. Thomas Edison
2:20 PM - Nansemond River vs. Wilson
4:00 PM - Green Run vs. Western Albemarle
5:40 PM - Norcom vs. Varina
7:20 PM - Landstown vs. John Marshall
9:00 PM - Oscar Smith vs. Wakefield
More About Session 2: A pair of defending State Champions from the Richmond area travel down to Tidewater in reigning Class 5 State Champ Varina - which enters unbeaten on the season - and Class 3 State Champ John Marshall, who boasts one of the nation's top prospects in the Class of 2021 in 6-foot-10 center Roosevelt Wheeler.
Also, three other squads that made the State Playoffs during the 2017-18 campaign will be in action. Thomas Edison, a Class 5 State Tournament semifinalist, takes on Tallwood. Western Albemarle, the runner-up to John Marshall in Class 3 last March, faces Green Run. Wakefield, the runner-up to Varina in Class 5 a year ago, plays host school Oscar Smith.
Three-time VaPreps Classic MVP recipient Ashley James leads Green Run. Meanwhile, James Madison signee Michael Christmas - an MVP winner at the Classic his sophomore year when Landstown handed eventual State Champ L.C. Bird its lone loss of the season - is another one of the headline prospects that will be in the event.
Ticket Information:
General Admission Day of Event: $10
General Admission Day of Event for Kids Ages 18 & Under: $5
Save $2 by Reserving Tickets!!!
Reserved Adult Ticket: $8
Reserved Ticket for Children Ages 18 & Under:
Prospects Participating that have already Committed or Signed:
Cape Henry 2019 F Dajour Rucker (D-1 Marshall)
Cape Henry 2019 F Danny Banister (D-1 Hampton)
Landstown 2019 F Michael Christmas (D-1 James Madison)
John Marshall 2019 G Aubrey Merritt (NAIA Life University)
John Marshall 2019 SG Trey McKenzie Harris (Thomas Nelson CC)
Varina 2019 F Jordan Hernandez (D-2 Virginia State)
Additional Prospects with Scholarship Offers:
Cape Henry 2021 G Christian Moore (D-1)
Green Run 2019 G Ashley James (D-1)
Green Run 2021 F George Wilson (D-1)
John Marshall 2019 PG Levar Allen (D-1)
John Marshall 2019 SG DeMarr McRae (D-1)
John Marshall 2021 C Roosevelt Wheeler (D-1)
Landstown 2022 SG Donald Hand Jr. (D-1)
Menchville 2021 PG Allen Strothers (D-1)
Portsmouth Christian 2020 PG Tim Montgomery (D-1)
Princess Anne 2020 F Azaiyah Roberts (D-1 for football)
Princess Anne 2022 G Kanye Clary (D-1)
Varina 2019 SF Tyrese Jenkins (D-1)
Varina 2021 G A.J. Williams (D-1)
Varina 2021 G Jason Nelson (D-1)
Session 1 VaPreps Classic Results from Sat. Jan. 12, 2019 at Green Run:
Princess Anne 48, Portsmouth Christian 47
Norfolk Academy 49, Grafton 33
Churchland 58, Cape Henry 51
Oscar Smith 76, Menchville 69
Green Run 75, Woodside 45
Special Thanks to our Sponsors / Supporters of the Event - Outback Steakhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, Future Flooring, Southern Volkswagen in Greenbrier, Boo Williams Basketball, Zaxby's, StatVA, Green Run High School and Oscar Smith High School!
- Matthew Hatfield, VaPreps Classic Event Organizer
