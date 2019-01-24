The 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic returns for a pair of sessions in Hampton Roads this January!

Session 1 comes your way on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach. That’ll be followed by Session 2 on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake.

“We’re excited to continue the state’s premier showcase with a pair of action-filled days of basketball in the Tidewater area,” stated Event Organizer and VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield.

“The cooperation and support from the schools, coaches, players and fans goes beyond words. They, along with all the hard-working people behind the scenes, make these events so memorable for everyone involved. We’re looking forward to more lasting memories and hopefully duplicate the competitiveness as well excitement from our 10th Annual Classic where there were six games decided by four points or less.”



