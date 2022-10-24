The season never disappoints from week to week and week nine was no different.

Week 9 brought us two shutouts, two top ten losses with an undefeated ranked team falling in overtime.

Ironically enough after Week 9 we have four undefeated teams who are slated to meet if they make it through Week 10 unscathed in Week 11; Dinwiddie, Thomas Dale, Highland Springs and Varina.

With each passing week the anticipation builds for the next week and the playoffs now within sight. Some teams helped themselves, some teams hurt themselves.

We recap a Week 9 that gave us even more to talk about as we near the end of the regular season.