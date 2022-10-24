Richmond Region Review - Week 9
The season never disappoints from week to week and week nine was no different.
Week 9 brought us two shutouts, two top ten losses with an undefeated ranked team falling in overtime.
Ironically enough after Week 9 we have four undefeated teams who are slated to meet if they make it through Week 10 unscathed in Week 11; Dinwiddie, Thomas Dale, Highland Springs and Varina.
With each passing week the anticipation builds for the next week and the playoffs now within sight. Some teams helped themselves, some teams hurt themselves.
We recap a Week 9 that gave us even more to talk about as we near the end of the regular season.
Game of the Week: #7 Hanover 41, Patrick Henry 13
The Hawks raced out to a 28-0 lead by halftime behind Beau Sahnow who was in on every first half touchdown as the Hawks offense overwhelmed the Patriots D. Patrick Henry got behind early and never were a real threat with the Hawks up 35-0 in the second half. Byron Jones was on hand for this Capital District, Region 4B bout and you can read his account of the game here, Hanover Dismantles Rival Patrick Henry 41-13!
North of the River
