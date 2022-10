For the first time since 2018, the Hanover Hawks defeated their county rival Patrick Henry 41-13. From start to finish, the Hawks took it to the Patriots. On their first possession of the game, Hanover marched down the field and put the game's first points on the board when Beau Sahnow scored from three yards out (Kick Harris).

The Patriots turned the ball over on downs on their next possession but Edwin Henderson picked off a Hawks pass to put Patrick Henry back on offense. The momentum would be short-lived as the Hawks defense shut the Patriots down, forcing a punting situation. Cole Elrod blocked Patrick Henry's punt attempt in the endzone to record the safety for the Hawks.

A few plays later, Sahnow connected with Cole Elrod on a 42-yard bomb (Kick Harris) to put the Hawks up 15-0 with 1:47 left in the first quarter.