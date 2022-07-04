Richmond Region Report - Offseason Finale

If it's the 4th of July that means Spring Sports have concluded... congrats to all those local teams that won states last month. Bigger picture for football fans is that we have less than two months before the start of the high school football season within the 804. By the end of this month instead of reading the Richmond Region Report, you will be reading previews of the quickly approaching season. And while we might be in the "dead period" of football, there is never a shortage of news.

Hokie-commit Braylon Johnson of Highland Springs

Commitments

Five players we have watched lay it out on the field on Friday nights made commitments as they map out their futures. James River defensive end and wide receiver Abe Woldermariam is headed to the 757 to play for the Captains of Christopher Newport. Abe, who just graduated will be headed to CNU this Fall. Abe's teammate Clayton Dobbler, a defensive end, linebacker and tight end for the Rapids had several offers over the last few months. In the month of June alone he received offers from 7 different schools including Ivy League schools such as Pennsylvania, Harvard and Princeton. In the end, however, Clayton chose to stay in-state with another esteemed academic school in William & Mary. All-Metro, Region & State defensive lineman Miles Greene out of Highland Springs surprised quite a few when he chose the Cavaliers of Virginia over a plethora of schools clamoring for his leadership, muscle and knowledge of the game. You can read up on his commitment from CavsCorner's own Kenton Griffin here, 3-Star DE Greene Knew UVA Was Where He Wanted To Be Springer defensive line teammate Rashaud Pernell who had previously committed to Virginia Tech but suddenly withdrew that commitment. While he won't be a Hokie, Rashaud will be sticking around the state, committing to the Flames of Liberty. Most recently, rising senior and All-Metro DB Braylon Johnson (son of head coach Loren Johnson) chose his father's alma mater as his next destination. The roots between Highland Springs, the Johnson family and Virginia Tech continue to grow strong As we enter July, there is another big commitment looming... one that is set for six days from now when the Region 5C Offensive Player of the Year; Hermitage's own Jeremiah Coney unveils his choice. Coney holds nearly 20 offers and has been one of the heaviest recruited players in the region outside of Highland Springs.

Capital District Offers

Khristian Martin is poised for a big Junior season with the Springers. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

In the Capital District 11 different players received offers from a total of 10 different schools. Highland Springs QB Khristian Martin had the most offers of anyone in the Capital with in-state powers William & Mary, JMU and UVA all offering. Martin is poised for a big junior season with a busy off-season of improving his game, camp circuit and visiting schools. You can read up on his recent visit and offer to UVA here at CavsCorner, 3-Star QB Khristian Martin Talks About His Offer From UVA Another highly recruited Springer is another rising junior, cornerback and receiver Noah Jenkins. Noah received offers from JMU and South Carolina adding to his growing list this off-season. The Hokies locked in Braylon Johnson and extended an offer to George Lovelace... yet another rising junior who you can find at safety and wide receiver for the Springers this Fall. Speaking of Johnson's... don't forget the youngest Johnson, Brennan. The rising sophomore linebacker picked up an offer from Old Dominion in July as his stock continues to rise. Rising seniors Malik Morrow (fullback) and Jayden Taylor (linebacker & safety) both picked up offers from Averett. Junior QB and overall athlete Jakyre Henley rounded out the month with an offer from William & Mary. Two rising seniors and contributors to the state title run of Varina picked up offers this past month. All-Metro defensive lineman Marquis Vincent picked up offers from William & Mary as well as Seton Hill. Teammate, Kenny Faison who came on strong towards the end of the season at defensive back and receiver also picked up an offer from the Griffins of Seton Hill. Atlee kicker Zachary Tschantre picked up offers from Averett & Ferrum as his senior season nears. Henrico's Malachi Hayes, a rising senior defensive tackle picked up an offer from Division III Grinnell.

Central District Offers

Thomas Dale standout picked up two offers in the month of June. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

In the Central District 9 different players picked up a total of 10 offers from 6 programs. Thomas Dale saw the most action with 4 different players picking up offers. All-Metro standout Stephon Hicks who plays at safety and receiver picked up two offers, the most of anyone in the Central District. Stephon's offers came from Old Dominion and William & Mary. Another receiver picking up an offer was Nick Tyree. Nick who can also play at running back and defensive back picked up an offer from the Flames of Liberty. Fullback Joshua Jeter picked up his first offer by way of Averett. Jeter also plays at defensive tackle which is where All-Metro Brandan Cammarasana is his teammate on the line. Brandan picked up an offer of his own in the way of West Virginia Wesleyan. Averett who offered Jeter of Dale also extended offers to the following: Dinwiddie defensive back and receiver Howard Spencer and All-Metro safety Adrian Parson, Jr.... both rising seniors. Another rising senior, defensive end Jalen Britton of Prince George also picked up an offer from the Cougars. Rising senior Petersburg defensive end Jamar Hodges picked up an offer from the hometown Spiders of Richmond. An up and coming stud at Matoaca, rising sophomore Bryce Yates picked up an offer from Campbell. Yates can be found making noise at safety and wide receiver for the Warriors.

Colonial District Offers

Andre Clarke, Jr. is a highly touted and recruiting freshman at Hermitage. (Andre Clarke Jr)

In the Colonial District 4 different players from 2 different schools picked up a total of six offers. Deep Run Wildcats are getting noticed as they make camp visits. Rising senior Matt David who can be found at linebacker and tight end picked up an offer from Carnegie Mellon while defensive defensive back and receiver Colby Taylor picked up an offer from D3 Grinnell. At Hermitage, the Panthers talent continues to pull in offers. Region 5C Offensive Player of the Year Jeremiah Coney picked up an offer from Elon ahead of his decision coming on July 10th. An up and comer at Hermitage, rising freshman Andre Clarke, Jr. picked up three offers... South Carolina of the SEC, Duke of the ACC and Washington of the Pac-12. Clarke is looking to make a big splash at defensive back and receiver for the Panthers in the seasons ahead.

Dominion District Offers

Junior DB/WR Eric Smith of Manchester (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

In the Dominion District 6 different players from 4 schools picked up a total of 9 offers from 6 different schools. Manchester despite losing some studs to private schools continues to be a hot bed of recruiting. All-Metro defensive lineman Makai Byerson picked up offers from JMU and Maryland. The Dukes and Terps also extended offers to All-Metro Eric Smith who continues to shine at receiver and defensive back. Lancer kicker/punter Jon Davis picked up an offer from Averett. The Cougars of Averett also extended an offer to senior Powhatan quarterback Dylan Trevillian. Davis was not the only kicker/punter to pickup an offer this past month. Monacan's own Camden Richardson saw Hampden-Sydney and Ferrum both extend offers. Stephen Fowlkes of Huguenot who is the Falcons kicker in addition to playing at defensive end & tight end picked up an offer from Emory & Henry.

2022 VHSL Master Schedule

If you didn't get the memo... the VHSL released their master schedule... yet another sign of the season getting closer. VHSL Releases 2022 Master Schedule

Nuggets of Knowledge

Would you believe John Marshall has played in 3 state semifinal games; 1986-1987 and 1991 and never scored in any of them? There are six schools coming into the season that are coming off 6 or more straight losing seasons... 6 - Armstrong, Cosby and Hanover 8 - Meadowbrook 16 - Colonial Heights 17 - George Wythe This coming season there will be three new coaches in the region which is the fewest coaching changes since the 2011 season.

Want A Say?

By the end of the month previews will begin hitting the press. As always, we value the input of fans, players and coaches. If there is something you wish to see as we preview the season ahead, be sure to let us know. You can DM me on Twitter @CRF4Dan E-mail me at CRF4Dan@aol.com