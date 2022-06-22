VHSL Releases 2022 Master Football Schedule

The 2022 Virginia High School League Master Football Schedule is now available on the VHSL website football home page or by clicking here: 2022 Master Football Schedule.

Schedules will be reviewed and check for accuracy in the coming days. Any changes/additions/corrections are asked to be submitted to Chris Robinson (crobinson@vhsl.org) AND Lora Bickley (lbickley@vhsl.org).

The private and out-of-state schedules will be completed by August 1st. The VHSL will re-post any changes to the attached Master Schedule by the second week in July.



