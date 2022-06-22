 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Releases 2022 Master Football Schedule
VHSL Releases 2022 Master Football Schedule

The 2022 Virginia High School League Master Football Schedule is now available on the VHSL website football home page or by clicking here: 2022 Master Football Schedule.

Schedules will be reviewed and check for accuracy in the coming days. Any changes/additions/corrections are asked to be submitted to Chris Robinson (crobinson@vhsl.org) AND Lora Bickley (lbickley@vhsl.org).

The private and out-of-state schedules will be completed by August 1st. The VHSL will re-post any changes to the attached Master Schedule by the second week in July.


