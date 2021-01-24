VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - January 24th, 2021 Edition

Well it is Championship Sunday around the NFL and as college is now over and the NFL is winding down, we can only hope that high school football will be cranking at the end of next month. We are literally a month and two days from the first game of what will be a 6-game season. I don't know about you but I can't wait?

Before long we will have games to talk about but in the meantime, wet your football appetite on the news of the week including progress at Highland Springs, a profile on J'Ron Lawrence, update on a former Springer, a bit of news on recruiting and a question... Who improved the most from the 2000's to the 2010's?