No Rest For Varina's J'Ron Lawrence
On Saturday, January 16th at River City Sportsplex you could find many players from the Richmond region on hand to get some work in and compete against others at their position. The longest offseason on record is hopefully winding down and the competition will be heating up in a little over a month when we undergo a 6-game season.
On this Saturday at River City Sportsplex, one player on hand getting in some work was Varina's J'Ron Lawrence. The Class of 2022 Varina receiver and cornerback has made the most of the long offseason by attending as many camps as he can. J'Ron has attended Game Academy, two camps in Florida including NextGen and another in Harrisonburg.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news