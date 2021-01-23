On Saturday, January 16th at River City Sportsplex you could find many players from the Richmond region on hand to get some work in and compete against others at their position. The longest offseason on record is hopefully winding down and the competition will be heating up in a little over a month when we undergo a 6-game season.

On this Saturday at River City Sportsplex, one player on hand getting in some work was Varina's J'Ron Lawrence. The Class of 2022 Varina receiver and cornerback has made the most of the long offseason by attending as many camps as he can. J'Ron has attended Game Academy, two camps in Florida including NextGen and another in Harrisonburg.



