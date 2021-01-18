VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - January 17th, 2021 Edition

By now you should know that the City of Richmond has cancelled Fall Sports which includes football. This move comes just a little less than a month and half from when the first games would have been played. The move also brings a bit of unease as if you recall, the city was the first to cancel winter sports in the Richmond area. With cases continuing to surge in Virginia, could this be the first domino in what could ultimately be a season without football in the 804? Stay tuned but in the meantime, read up on reaction from some area coaches and the effects this move have on other schools around the region in Lost Season For City of Richmond Football.

Also this week, Mechanicsville High School unveiled the look of their new mascot, the Mustang. The Mechanicsville Mustangs are the reincarnated Lee-Davis Confederates who were retired in light of social injustice movements across the land.