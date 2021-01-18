VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - January 17th, 2021 Edition

Richmond Region Report - January 17th, 2021 Edition
Would you believe we are just one month and nine days away from the first game of the 2020 season being played in the Spring of 2021? That is if all goes to plan which considering the news this week surrounding the City of Richmond nothing is guaranteed.
What we can count on is news of some kind being made on a weekly basis whether it is in offers, commitments, combines and camps or books for sale; there is always something to talk about.
News & Views
By now you should know that the City of Richmond has cancelled Fall Sports which includes football. This move comes just a little less than a month and half from when the first games would have been played. The move also brings a bit of unease as if you recall, the city was the first to cancel winter sports in the Richmond area. With cases continuing to surge in Virginia, could this be the first domino in what could ultimately be a season without football in the 804? Stay tuned but in the meantime, read up on reaction from some area coaches and the effects this move have on other schools around the region in Lost Season For City of Richmond Football.
Also this week, Mechanicsville High School unveiled the look of their new mascot, the Mustang. The Mechanicsville Mustangs are the reincarnated Lee-Davis Confederates who were retired in light of social injustice movements across the land.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news