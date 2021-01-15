On Wednesday night, news broke on Twitter that the City of Richmond was cancelling fall sports which means no football for Armstrong, George Wythe, Huguenot, John Marshall and Thomas Jefferson.

The news is a sobering reminder that we are still in the midst of the fight with Covid-19. You might recall the City of Richmond was the first locality in the Richmond Region to cancel winter sports. At that time, there was chatter on Twitter between coaches as if fall sports would be next. It was more concern than chatter and that concern and chatter is now reality.