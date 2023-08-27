Playing on a hot and humid August Friday night in Radford, the Bobcats' big first half propelled them to a 42-7 romp over the visiting George Wythe Maroons to open the 2023 season.

Radford capitalized on three Maroon fumbles and an interception that led them to a 28-0 halftime advantage. QB Landen Clark got the Bobcats on the scoreboard with 3:12 showing in the opening quarter as he ran in from 10 yards out.

Clark, who holds offers from Maine and ODU, then hit Brandon Thompson on a two-point conversion pass for an 8-0 lead.



After a Maroons fumble, Clark found Max Kanipe for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Clark added a two-point conversion run to up the score to 16-0 with 11:06 left in the first half. That's when special teams got in on the act. Radford recovered an onside kick and smelled blood.

This time, Clark would run in a touchdown from ix yards out with 9:15 showing in the second quarter. The two-point pass would fall incomplete with Radford up 22-0.



With 2:35 before intermission, Clark was chased out of the pocket, but showed off his wheels with a 22-yard rushing score. Luciano Pugliese's point after would hit the left upright and bounce out.





