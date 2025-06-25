Prospect Watch Jamey Chadwell Football Camp

Although presently committed to SMU, Huguenot standout Markel Dabney likes what he hears and sees from Michigan.
A dominant 10-0 win over Fort Chiswell made the Auburn Eagles 2025 VHSL Class 1 State Baseball Champions.
Nansemond River QB Tyrell Grant Jr. has committed to play his College Football in the ACC at Syracuse.
The VHSL has named Todd Tarkenton its new Assistant Director for Compliance, beginning August 1, 2025.
LSU is making a move with St. Christopher's offensive lineman Darius Gray, one of the nation's most best talents.
