Orange County Comes From Behind to Defeat Monticello 34-31

Orange County Comes From Behind to Defeat Monticello 34-31

Orange County fell behind by two scores on multiple occasions but came back to defeat Monticello with a score...

 Robert Edmonds
Michigan Flips 3-Star CB Shamari Earls

Michigan Flips 3-Star CB Shamari Earls

Michigan has flipped Thomas Dale 3-Star corner Shamari Earls from his commitment to Georgia.

 Classic Super Publisher
Game Blog - Phoebus Takes Thriller Over Warwick

Game Blog - Phoebus Takes Thriller Over Warwick

Re-visit our Game Blog from Darling Stadium, where Phoebus won a 27-17 thriller over Warwick to stay unbeaten.

 Matthew Hatfield
Game Blog - Bayside Beats Ocean Lakes 20-7

Game Blog - Bayside Beats Ocean Lakes 20-7

Review our Game Blog from Bayside's 20-7 win over Ocean Lakes that secured them a Region 5A playoff berth.

 Matthew Hatfield
Hatfield's Week 10 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (11-1-24 Weekend)

Hatfield's Week 10 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (11-1-24 Weekend)

Check out the Week 10 VHSL Dynamic Baker's Dozen Picks on 13 games across the state from our Matt Hatfield here!

 Matthew Hatfield

Published Nov 5, 2024
Private Top 10 Regular Season End
Will Garlick
Writer VirginiaPreps.com
@willvapreps

My Top 10 Private team - Regular season end

1. St. Michael the Archangel 7-1  

The Warriors received the #1 seed in the VISAA D1 Playoffs and will host St Christopher's on Saturday. St Michael's finished 8-1 with their only loss coming to a 9-1 McDonogh team from Maryland. They defeated both Trinity Episcopal and Benedictine. They also have wins over a 7-2 Friendship Collegiate and a 7-2 Paul VI squad who are ranked in the top ten.

2. Woodberry Forest Tigers 7-0

