Private Top 10 Regular Season End

The Warriors received the #1 seed in the VISAA D1 Playoffs and will host St Christopher's on Saturday. St Michael's finished 8-1 with their only loss coming to a 9-1 McDonogh team from Maryland. They defeated both Trinity Episcopal and Benedictine. They also have wins over a 7-2 Friendship Collegiate and a 7-2 Paul VI squad who are ranked in the top ten.