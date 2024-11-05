Central Region Gamers of Week 10

in other news
Orange County Comes From Behind to Defeat Monticello 34-31
Orange County fell behind by two scores on multiple occasions but came back to defeat Monticello with a score...
Michigan Flips 3-Star CB Shamari Earls
Michigan has flipped Thomas Dale 3-Star corner Shamari Earls from his commitment to Georgia.
Game Blog - Phoebus Takes Thriller Over Warwick
Re-visit our Game Blog from Darling Stadium, where Phoebus won a 27-17 thriller over Warwick to stay unbeaten.
Game Blog - Bayside Beats Ocean Lakes 20-7
Review our Game Blog from Bayside's 20-7 win over Ocean Lakes that secured them a Region 5A playoff berth.
Hatfield's Week 10 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (11-1-24 Weekend)
Check out the Week 10 VHSL Dynamic Baker's Dozen Picks on 13 games across the state from our Matt Hatfield here!
