RICHMOND — Sitting in the press room at VCU's Siegel Center, Darnell Dozier was blown away by what he'd just witnessed.

While Dozier's Princess Anne girls basketball team had just defeated James River-Midlothian 80-70 in the VHSL Class 5 girls state championship game to secure its 14th state title, it was the performances of both squads and their star players that had the veteran head coach raving.

"What a game," Dozier said with a wide grin. "I haven't been in a game like that in years. ... That close, back and forth with some real good players."

The Cavaliers' Micah Ojo scored 31 points and connected on a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter that gave her team the lead for good.

Meanwhile, the Rapids' Lanie Grant poured in a game-high 40 points, including 11 in the second period and 14 in the third, to keep her squad on even footing with Dozier's powerhouse program for much of the contest.

"She's really good," Dozier said of Grant. "Maybe the best player I've played against in my whole career."

Grant and Ojo were dueling right from the get-go, much to the delight of an enthusiastic crowd that packed the Siegel Center.

Ojo made 5 of her first 6 field-goal attempts for 11 points and a 22-20 Princess Anne advantage through a quarter of play. Grant was right behind her, going 4 of 7 and sinking a pair of 3's in the opening stanza.

Grant cooled off in the second period, shooting just 2 of 8, while Ojo only took two shots, connecting on one. But Grant found another way to make a difference, going 6 for 6 from the foul line and helping James River (25-4) pull even at 38-all heading into the locker room.

It looked like the Cavaliers were going to pull away midway through the third quarter. A 10-2 run, which Ojo capped with back-to-back layups, gave them a 52-45 lead with 5:14 to go.

Ojo tallied nine points in the period, while Jizelle James contributed five.

However, Grant went off for 14 points in the stanza, including her team's final 10, to knot the score again at 58 apiece.

"We tried to trap her a couple of times, but she's too smart for that," Dozier said of Grant.

Grant made two free throws to put the Rapids in front, 60-58, just 13 seconds into the fourth quarter. But it would be their final lead of the afternoon.

Damaria Moree's layup tied the score at 60, and then Ojo sank her go ahead trey to put Princess Anne (25-2) ahead 63-60 with 6:59 remaining. An Ojo layup, followed by another 3, extended the advantage to 68-62 with 4:34 to go.

"I thought she stepped up the whole evening," Dozier said of Ojo, a 6-foot-1 freshman forward. "She's gotten better and better. She's not a scared eighth-grader or ninth -grader anymore, she's a ballplayer now. A real ballplayer."

James River pulled within four on two occasions, the last of which came courtesy of a free throw by Seimone Newton at the 2:33 mark. But the Cavaliers scored the game's final six points on a pair of layups by James and two free throws from Moree.

James finished with 14 points, Celeste Bailey recorded 12, and Moree chipped in 10.

Grant mustered only five points during the final period, shooting just 1 of 5.

"I think we kind've wore [Grant] down from what she was," Dozier said. "But we were worn down, too."

Rapids head coach Henry Shechter heaped praise on both Princess Anne and Grant, who led James River to just its second state championship game appearance in program history.

"Congratulations to Princess Anne, they're a great program, he said. "And they've been a great program for a long time.

"I think I've got one of the best players in the country," he said of Grant, a combo guard who has committed to play collegiately at North Carolina and is widely considered among the top 10 players in the class of 2025. "Without a doubt, [she's] the best player in the state. She can do it all."

Katrina Scholtz was the only other Rapid to reach double-figure scoring, finishing with 10 points.

On the way to claiming their 12th state title in the past 16 years—all under Dozier's leadership, the Cavaliers won their final 14 games of the season. Their only losses this season came at the hands of D.C. private-school power Archbishop Carroll and VHSL Class 6 state champion Manchester, with both contests decided by single-digits.

Princess Anne 22 16 20 22 — 80

James River-Midlothian 20 18 20 12 — 70

Princess Anne (25-2): Tinasia Spencer 5, Jizelle James 14, Micah Ojo 31, Damaria Moree 10, Celeste Bailey 12, Alauna Olds 0, Jasiah Olds 0, Bahaar Grewal 6, Amani Olds 2. Totals: 32 9-16 80.

James River-Midlothian (25-4): Paige Flournoy 9, Katrina Scholtz 10, Lanie Grant 40, Sutton Eldredge 8, Seimone Newton 3, Amaya Ross 0, Alisha Whirley 0. Totals: 20 21-25 70.

3-pointers: Princess Anne 7 (Ojo 3, James 2, Grewal 2). James River-Midlothian 9 (Grant 4, Scholtz 2, Eldredge 2, Flournoy).







