Princess Anne Girls Capture 14th Title, Woodside Boys Roll in Class 5 Final
RICHMOND — Sitting in the press room at VCU's Siegel Center, Darnell Dozier was blown away by what he'd just witnessed.
While Dozier's Princess Anne girls basketball team had just defeated James River-Midlothian 80-70 in the VHSL Class 5 girls state championship game to secure its 14th state title, it was the performances of both squads and their star players that had the veteran head coach raving.
"What a game," Dozier said with a wide grin. "I haven't been in a game like that in years. ... That close, back and forth with some real good players."
The Cavaliers' Micah Ojo scored 31 points and connected on a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter that gave her team the lead for good.
Meanwhile, the Rapids' Lanie Grant poured in a game-high 40 points, including 11 in the second period and 14 in the third, to keep her squad on even footing with Dozier's powerhouse program for much of the contest.
"She's really good," Dozier said of Grant. "Maybe the best player I've played against in my whole career."
Grant and Ojo were dueling right from the get-go, much to the delight of an enthusiastic crowd that packed the Siegel Center.
Ojo made 5 of her first 6 field-goal attempts for 11 points and a 22-20 Princess Anne advantage through a quarter of play. Grant was right behind her, going 4 of 7 and sinking a pair of 3's in the opening stanza.
Grant cooled off in the second period, shooting just 2 of 8, while Ojo only took two shots, connecting on one. But Grant found another way to make a difference, going 6 for 6 from the foul line and helping James River (25-4) pull even at 38-all heading into the locker room.
It looked like the Cavaliers were going to pull away midway through the third quarter. A 10-2 run, which Ojo capped with back-to-back layups, gave them a 52-45 lead with 5:14 to go.
Ojo tallied nine points in the period, while Jizelle James contributed five.
However, Grant went off for 14 points in the stanza, including her team's final 10, to knot the score again at 58 apiece.
"We tried to trap her a couple of times, but she's too smart for that," Dozier said of Grant.
Grant made two free throws to put the Rapids in front, 60-58, just 13 seconds into the fourth quarter. But it would be their final lead of the afternoon.
Damaria Moree's layup tied the score at 60, and then Ojo sank her go ahead trey to put Princess Anne (25-2) ahead 63-60 with 6:59 remaining. An Ojo layup, followed by another 3, extended the advantage to 68-62 with 4:34 to go.
"I thought she stepped up the whole evening," Dozier said of Ojo, a 6-foot-1 freshman forward. "She's gotten better and better. She's not a scared eighth-grader or ninth -grader anymore, she's a ballplayer now. A real ballplayer."
James River pulled within four on two occasions, the last of which came courtesy of a free throw by Seimone Newton at the 2:33 mark. But the Cavaliers scored the game's final six points on a pair of layups by James and two free throws from Moree.
James finished with 14 points, Celeste Bailey recorded 12, and Moree chipped in 10.
Grant mustered only five points during the final period, shooting just 1 of 5.
"I think we kind've wore [Grant] down from what she was," Dozier said. "But we were worn down, too."
Rapids head coach Henry Shechter heaped praise on both Princess Anne and Grant, who led James River to just its second state championship game appearance in program history.
"Congratulations to Princess Anne, they're a great program, he said. "And they've been a great program for a long time.
"I think I've got one of the best players in the country," he said of Grant, a combo guard who has committed to play collegiately at North Carolina and is widely considered among the top 10 players in the class of 2025. "Without a doubt, [she's] the best player in the state. She can do it all."
Katrina Scholtz was the only other Rapid to reach double-figure scoring, finishing with 10 points.
On the way to claiming their 12th state title in the past 16 years—all under Dozier's leadership, the Cavaliers won their final 14 games of the season. Their only losses this season came at the hands of D.C. private-school power Archbishop Carroll and VHSL Class 6 state champion Manchester, with both contests decided by single-digits.
Princess Anne 22 16 20 22 — 80
James River-Midlothian 20 18 20 12 — 70
Princess Anne (25-2): Tinasia Spencer 5, Jizelle James 14, Micah Ojo 31, Damaria Moree 10, Celeste Bailey 12, Alauna Olds 0, Jasiah Olds 0, Bahaar Grewal 6, Amani Olds 2. Totals: 32 9-16 80.
James River-Midlothian (25-4): Paige Flournoy 9, Katrina Scholtz 10, Lanie Grant 40, Sutton Eldredge 8, Seimone Newton 3, Amaya Ross 0, Alisha Whirley 0. Totals: 20 21-25 70.
3-pointers: Princess Anne 7 (Ojo 3, James 2, Grewal 2). James River-Midlothian 9 (Grant 4, Scholtz 2, Eldredge 2, Flournoy).
Princess Anne Postgame Press Conference:
Press Conference with Coach Darnell Dozier and his Princess Anne Lady Cavaliers following their 80-70 victory over James River in the VHSL Class 5 State Basketball Championship held at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
It was the 14th state title for Coach Dozier at the helm of the Virginia Beach program.
Speaking from left to right - Micah Ojo, Coach Darnell Dozier and Tinasia Spencer.
James River-Midlothian Postgame Press Conference:
Press Conference with the James River Girls Basketball team following their 80-70 loss to Princess Anne in the VHSL Class 5 State Championship held at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Speaking from left to right - Katrina Scholtz, Coach Henry Shechter and Lanie Grant.
Class 5 Boys Championship - Woodside 53, L.C. Bird 33
In Saturday's nightcap, Silas Barksdale had a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds as Woodside routed L.C. Bird 53-33 to repeat as VHSL Class 5 boys state champions.
Barksdale, a 6-foot-9 junior, scored 10 of his points in the second half as the Wolverines turned a 23-15 halftime edge into a blowout.
Woodside (27-1) had two other players reach double-figures in the game, as Callen Morrison recorded 11 points and Jakobe Reed posted 10.
The Skyhawks (24-3) committed 17 turnovers on the night. Five of those came during the pivotal third quarter, when the Wolverines outscored them 16-7 to take a commanding 39-22 edge into the final period.
Woodside went on a 10-0 run in the middle of the third stanza to go up by 19, 38-19, with 1:58 remaining in the frame. Morrison kickstarted the outburst with a layup, and Barksdale finished it by sinking a pair of free throws.
Reed drained back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening minute of the fourth quarter as the Wolverines' lead grew to 45-22. Barksdale followed that up by scoring six points in the contest's final 3:56, including a pair of dunks to punctuate the victory.
"I thought we played clean for four quarters," Woodside head coach Stefan Welsh said. "I thought we did a great job of sharing the ball against [Bird's] zone and attacking the gaps when we needed to, and I thought we did a good of feeding big fellow [Barksdale] when we needed to."
Bird, which was seeking its first state title since 2017, had no players score in double-figures. Lanier Young Jr. finished with a team-best eight points, and John Uzochukwu chipped in seven.
"[Woodside] is a very, very talented team," Skyhawks head coach Troy Manns said. "I don't feel bad about today at all. We just got beat by a team that was better than us."
Bird shot a meager 13 of 43 (30%) from the floor in the contest.
"When you don't score points once you get to this point in the [season], you're gonna be in trouble," Manns said. "And we did not make enough baskets to win the game today, and that's just the bottom line."
The Wolverines started the season on a 17-game winning streak. They're only loss came to private school Peninsula Catholic.
Woodside 10 13 16 14 — 53
L.C. Bird 5 10 7 11 — 33
Woodside (27-1): Travis Hamilton 7, Aveion Tucker 0, Jermaine Detrick 2, Silas Barksdale 17, Jakobe Reed 10, Jordyn Houston 0, Donnell Jarrett 0, Jayden Detrick 0, Masiah Wells-Stevens 6, Callen Morrison 11. Totals: 19 10-15 53.
L.C. Bird (24-3): Lanier Young Jr. 8, Daron Moore 6, Damarion Hunt 4, John Uzochukwu 7, Rahjeem Moore 6, Tyrese Williams 2. Totals: 13 3-4 33.
3-pointers: Woodside 5 (Reed 3, Hamilton, Morrison). L.C. Bird 4 (Young Jr. 2, Moore, Uzochukwu).
Woodside Postgame Press Conference:
Press Conference with the Woodside Wolverines after their 53-33 win over L.C. Bird in the VHSL Class 5 State Basketball Championship held at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Speaking from left to right - Silas Barksdale, Coach Stefan Welsh, Jakobe Reed and Jermaine Detrick.
L.C. Bird Postgame Press Conference:
Press Conference with Coach Troy Manns and the L.C. Bird Skyhawks following their 53-33 loss to Woodside in the VHSL Class 5 State Basketball Championship at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond on Saturday, March 9, 2024.