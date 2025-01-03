Michigan State, other Power Four schools interested in 2026 LB Mathieu Kanu

Mathieu Kanu (Photo by Photo courtesy of Mathieu Kanu)

The recruiting process is picking up for class of 2026 three-star inside linebacker Mathieu Kanu. The Patriot High School (Nokesville, Virginia) standout now has 10 Division I scholarship offers, including several from Power Four programs. The latest offer comes from Michigan State, as he has built a strong bond with MSU defensive analyst Chris Gordon. He looks forward to building relationships with head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and the rest of the Spartans' staff as well. Additionally, Kanu has already received offers from Central Michigan, Marshall, Maryland, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. That list is likely to continue to grow. Kanu spoke with Rivals.com to provide his thoughts on the Michigan State offer, highlight which other schools have caught his attention most and provide an update on his general recruitment.

Advertisement

Gordon and the Spartans have been building up a connection with Kanu for a while, and decided to offer on Jan. 2. "It felt great getting the offer (from Michigan State)," Kanu told Rivals.com. "Building the bond through the (past couple) months made it more meaningful. The culture that comes with MSU and the fan base (are things that stand out)." It has been Gordon who has been leading the charge for the Spartans in Kanu's recruitment. The young linebacker connects well with the defensive analyst and looks forward to continuing to get to know Gordon and the rest of the staff. "I talk to Coach Gordon the most (on the MSU staff)," Kanu explained. "He was the guy I got on calls with all of these (past few) weeks. I have built a pretty good relationship with Coach Gordon." Of course, the next step for Michigan State would be to get Kanu to East Lansing for a visit. He likely plans to do so in the future, but he does not have anything scheduled yet. In fact, Kanu does not yet have winter or spring visit plans set up for any school just yet, but he is hoping to figure out his schedule soon. "I would definitely consider a visit (to MSU), but no set date yet," he said.